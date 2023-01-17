Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
East Hartford woman dies after hitting guardrail on Rt. 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from East Hartford died Saturday morning after hitting a guardrail on Route 2 in Glastonbury. According to state police, the woman lost control of her car while traveling on Route 2 westbound, east of exit 8, around 1:17 a.m. For an unknown reason, she traveled to the left, drove […]
Man dies, another wounded in New Haven Whalley Ave. double shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man died and another man was injured during a double shooting in New Haven early Saturday morning. The New Haven Police Department responded to 296 Whalley Ave. around 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot in the parking lot and found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
Building collapse causes injuries in Wilton
WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries. The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road. Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building […]
New Haven Independent
Paul D. Thorpe
Paul D. Thorpe, age 66 of Seymour, beloved husband of Robin (Carlson) Thorpe, entered peaceful rest in his residence surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Born in New Haven on August 17, 1956, he was a son of the late Gary J. Thorpe and Alyce (Bush) Wells of Seymour.
Eyewitness News
Police post bear alert in Connecticut town
NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) - Police urged the public to be mindful that bears do not hibernate all winter long. The New Canaan Police Department said Wednesday that it received multiple reports of a bear sighting on North Wilton Road in town. The reports came in on Jan. 17 at...
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater
Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
Alert Issued For Missing 16-Year-Old From Naugatuck
A 16-year-old Connecticut boy has gone missing and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating him. Dylan Ragusa was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Naugatuck in the area of Rubber Avenue. He's about 5-foot-3, 145 pounds with sandy blond hair and blue eyes, according to the...
Man committed for 30 years in Enfield break-in, attack
A man who crashed his vehicle in Enfield in April 2021, then broke into an elderly couple’s home and assaulted the husband with a flashlight — but has cooperated with psychiatric treatment in recent months — was committed Wednesday to the jurisdiction of the state Psychiatric Security Review Board for 30 years.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Man Shot On Priscilla Lane
2023-01-19@11:30PMish– A witness who was one of the first on the scene said there were multiple gunshots and a man was hit multiple times on Priscilla Lane. The man’s condition is not known at this time. He also told me that the shooter is still at large. DoingItLocal...
Altercation led to shooting a multi-family home in Waterbury: PD
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was shot to death Thursday evening at a multi-family residence in Waterbury, according to authorities. Police were sent at about 7:20 p.m. to 137 Robbins St. after hearing that a person had been shot, according to authorities. The man was found in a common area. He was pronounced dead […]
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
Police: One killed in Woodbridge crash
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was killed in a crash on Route 114 in Woodbridge Friday evening, according to the police. Around 6:30 p.m., authorities found a car that had been traveling northbound near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road that had veered off the road and struck several trees. The sole occupant of […]
News 12
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
A Connecticut man has been identified as the truck driver who died in a crash on I-287 in Harrison on Wednesday. State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
Eyewitness News
Man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police are investigating tonight after a man was shot multiple times on Elliot Street. Police say they responded to 22 Elliot Street at around 7:33 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, a male victim in his forties was found suffering...
New Haven Independent
Live Interview: Should Derby Privatize The City's WPCA?
DERBY — In a live interview with The Valley Indy, Jack Walsh talks about an effort underway exploring whether the City of Derby, Connecticut should sell its WPCA to a private company. Walsh is the chairman of an appointed committee looking into the idea. Click the play button to...
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Devon Bridge Rollover
2023-01-20@7:49pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters called for a rollover crash with entrapment on the Devon Bridge. The person was freed from the car and turned over to EMS with unknown injuries. This news report is made possible by:
Man dead in Waterbury shooting
Waterbury police are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers say just before 7:30 Thursday evening they received a call about a gunshot victim at 137 Robbins Street. The adult male victim was found in a common area of the residence.
Police arrest Bridgeport man following 8-month shooting investigation
Police say the shooting happened in Norwalk on May 12, 2022, near North Main Street.
Police look for missing Naugatuck teen with autism
Police say Dylan Ragusa was last seen Thursday wearing a pale gray hoodie, black Adidas pants and he had on a black backpack.
Comments / 0