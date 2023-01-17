Read full article on original website
NFL playoff schedule: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for 2023 divisional round
The NFL playoffs roll on to the divisional round, meaning for the first time this postseason, the Chiefs and Eagles will take the field. Both teams had a week off after clinching the top seeds in their respective conferences. While both teams are positioned strong heading into the playoffs, it is worth noting that the week of rest hasn't always benefitted teams in the past. Last year, both No. 1 seeds were knocked off in their first playoff games.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bills-Bengals Game
Shannon Sharpe is predicting a great Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Fox Sports analyst has the Bills moving on to the next round with a high-scoring 34-30 finish over the Bengals. “This might be the Game of the Week, I got Buffalo winning a ...
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Star Not Happy With The NFL
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon took umbrage to the NFL considering a possible AFC Championship Game without them. If the Buffalo Bills beat the Bengals on Sunday, a potential conference-title matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (who must first defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars) will ...
Bills catch major break ahead of playoff matchup vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills will square off against a shorthanded Cincinnati Bengals squad in Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round. The Bengals’ offensive line was hit by the injury bug late in the season. Cincinnati’s starting right tackle La’el Collins was lost for the season with a torn ACL suffered in Week 16. Just two weeks later, right guard Alex Cappa was sidelined with an ankle injury in Week 18.
Chiefs vs. Jaguars free live streams: How to watch 2023 NFL playoff game without cable
The Jaguars might still be riding the energy from their historic comeback win over the Chargers in the wild-card round, but they can't afford to start the same way in Kansas City. What worked against a Chargers team prone to late-game collapses likely won't against Patrick Mahomes, who has never...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Josh Allen Career End Predicted by 'PacMan' Jones: Bills vs. Bengals Nonsense
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts the end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of the Bills vs. Bengals playoff clash.
Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game
The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
Former NFL All-Pro: Bengals Have 'Zero Chance' Against Bills
Cincinnati is hoping to advance to the AFC Championship Game for a second-straight season
Rob Gronkowski Imagines Teaming Up With Bills QB Josh Allen
The retired star considered coming out of retirement to play for Buffalo this season.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
Giants vs. Eagles live score, updates, highlights from 2023 NFL playoff game
The NFC East proved perhaps the most competitive division in football in 2022. On Saturday, a pair of its famous foes will clash for a spot in the conference championship. The Eagles (14-3) were football's best team in 2022. Fueled by strong performances from Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown and Darius Slay, among others, Philadelphia moved like a buzz saw, thrashing teams left and right en route to the NFL's best record.
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB leaves playoff game after taking hit vs. Jaguars
The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive tackle Arden Key. Key fell on Mahomes' leg after reaching the...
Will Damar Hamlin attend Bills’ Divisional Round game vs. Bengals?
The fated Divisional Round rematch between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals is set to kick off on Sunday. The memories of their tragic Week 17 game is still fresh in everyone’s mind. Aside from the game itself, fans are wondering if Damar Hamlin will be able to attend the game in person. Well, that’s still up in the air according to Sean McDermott, as reported by Mike Giardi.
NFL Divisional Round: Chiefs vs. Jaguars Spread Pick
Where should bettors put their money for this AFC Divisional Round matchup?
Kirk Herbstreit Names 'Best' NFL Playoff Game This Weekend
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is roughly 24 hours away. The action will kick off with the Chiefs and Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kirk Herbstreit discussed this weekend's slate of games. Herbstreit believes Sunday's game between the ...
Jaguars vs. Chiefs weather updates: Rain, snow expected to impact AFC divisional game at Arrowhead Stadium
The Jaguars and Chiefs will find themselves in something of a winter wonderland for their AFC divisional clash. Temperatures are expected to be near freezing, while precipitation — in the form of both freezing rain and snow — appears likely, especially toward the end of the game. Patrick...
Chad Henne playoff history: How Chiefs backup helped KC beat Browns after Patrick Mahomes injury in 2021
Chad Henne was thrust into a difficult position. When Patrick Mahomes left Saturday's AFC divisional round contest against the Jaguars with an ankle injury, the Chiefs were forced to turn to their backup quarterback. Henne responded well. The 37-year-old led the Chiefs on a 98-yard scoring drive to extend their...
Cowboys-49ers FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game tournaments
The second-seeded 49ers, winners of 11 straight games thanks to rookie phenom Brock Purdy and All-Pro back Christian McCaffrey, will host the fifth-seeded Cowboys this Sunday evening at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. This could be a dicey game to bet, but NFL DFS enthusiasts have plenty of options for their FanDuel single-game lineups.
Bills vs. Bengals: Thursday injury reports
OL Alex Cappa (ankle) CB Tre Flowers (hamstring) DE Joseph Ossai (shoulder) S Michael Thomas (hamstring) Notes: Per Bengals Wire, Cappa was using a scooter due to his injury while Williams no longer had his crutches. Buffalo Bills (13-3) Did not practice. S Jordan Poyer (knee) Limited participation. DT DaQuan...
