Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louis Partridge, Noah Beck & More Step Out for Prada Fashion Show | Adam DiMarco, Christopher Briney, Fashion, Giveon, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Jack Wright, Louis Partridge, Luca Guadagnino, Manu Rios, Mattia Stanga, Milan Fashion Week, Nic Kauffman, Noah Beck, Vinnie Hacker

Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Louis Partridge, Noah Beck & More Step Out for Prada Fashion Show

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
William Gao, Luna Blaise & More Step Out for Kenzo Fashion Show in Paris

William Gao suits up as he attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 fashion show on Friday (January 20) in Paris, France. The 19-year-old Heartstopper actor was among a few celebs stepping out for the Paris Fashion Week runway presentation. Also in attendance at the Kenzo show were Manifest‘s Luna Blaise,...
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA

