Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLA
Texarkana Texas PD rolls out new look for uniforms
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department officers will soon have a new look to their uniform. Chief Kevin Schutte says the department provides all uniforms and equipment for officers, including body armor, body cams, and other safety equipment, however, officials with the department realized they were not providing proper protection from the sun and inclement weather.
Did You Know This Movie Has a Huge Connection to Texarkana?
It's always fun to see TV shows or movies where Texarkana is mentioned. But there is a movie that I had no idea was based on a family in Texarkana. The movie is actually based on a book about one of Texarkana's founding families. The Author of the Book. The...
Sneak Peek of Texarkana’s Newest Restaurant Before it Opens
When it comes to Texarkana, it's no secret, people who live here, love to eat! Well, it's finally official, Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery is slated to open on Monday, January 30, 2022. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery once a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is back...
Another Epic Sign Fail; This Time in Benton, LA
And you thought the sign at Caddo Common Park was good! You've got to see the sign they have up at the Brookshire's in Benton, LA. Do you remember back in 2018 when Shreveport, LA went viral for having its very own West 71th Street?. Yep, that really happened. Someone...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana’s 2023 ‘Night to Shine Prom’ Set For February 10
Dust off the boots and shine your buckles the very special to many, Night to Shine Prom returns to Texarkana. This year the event will be held at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Friday, February 10, 2023. The official link for individuals to register for the prom is https://forms.gle/4kUXbRVTi5zyQjgz6.
ktoy1047.com
City annunces contract with AR-TX REDI
The City Council of Texarkana, Texas voted to approve a five year contract with AR-TX REDI, a regional economic development initiative, to provide economic development services to the City. The agreement includes $100,000 annually for AR-TX REDI operational support and for specific deliverables to further economic development activities in the...
Construction begins at Texarkana food bank
The additional space will include a multi-purpose education room and a commercial kitchen.
KTBS
Texarkana, Ark., city manager announces resignation
TEXARKANA, Ark. -- Texarkana, Ark., city Manager Jay Ellington is resigning his position effective March 31, the city announced Friday in a news release. Ellington has served as city manager since June 2021 and said in his letter of resignation that the city has “navigated numerous challenges, provided outstanding service to our citizens, initiated processes to update the long-range comprehensive plan for Texarkana, implemented community-changing projects, programs, and strategies, and focused on planned growth and economic vitality.”
What Do You Think Of The New Texarkana Texas Police Headgear?
Thinking back, I can't remember having seen any police officers in our area, other than State Troopers, ever wearing a hat. Well, that's about to change for Texarkana Texas Police Officers. Texarkana Texas Police Chief Kevin Schutte announced today that there will be a new look for in headwear for...
When Will Texarkana’s New Wadley Regional Medical Center be Ready to Open?
It's almost time to start the construction of the new Wadley Regional Medical Center Hospital. Steward Health Care recently signed a contract with Robins & Morton for the. construction of the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center. This new construction will include the Medical Center plus a Medical Office...
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
KSLA
Severe weather causes tree to fall on Texarkana home; trees also reported down in Haughton
(KSLA) - Emergency crews say severe weather is to blame for a tree falling on a home in Texarkana on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Dudley Street at around 10:30 a.m. No one was home at the time firefighters arrived. Officials say the call...
KSLA
Texas Dept. of Health says demand for nurses outpaces supply
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Health leaders in the ArkLaTex agree there is a national nursing shortage, and these leaders say education is the solution to the problem. Tiffany West and Shamaurie Lucus are nursing students at Texarkana Community College. Each year, around 200 students are accepted into the nursing program. However, college leaders say this large class will not make a dent in the need for more nurses in the Texarkana area and nationwide.
ktoy1047.com
TAPD: Knowing the specifics of door-to-door solicitation
The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department wants residents to know the specifics associated with solicitation. The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has ordinances in regard to going door to door for sales. The police have been getting calls about a group going door to door and crossing gates and fences in order...
waldronnews.com
Texarkana, Ark. police investigate juvenile gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are asking for the community's help to curb youth gun violence in Texarkana, Arkansas.
ketk.com
KETK GIVES BACK: Titus County Sheriff’s Office
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Lieutenant Chris Bragg about the department and the programs they have going on. Bragg gave a brief overview of the department and shared his favorite thing about being a part of...
ktoy1047.com
TAPD seeking vehicle stolen from TASD
The white 1998 Dodge Ram pickup has school stickers on the doors. The license plate reads 671GBZ. Anyone with information on the truck’s whereabouts should contact TAPD. The Texarkana, Texas, Police Department has shared an Amber Alert from McKinney, Texas. The City Council of Texarkana, Texas voted to approve...
hopeprescott.com
Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening
On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KLTV
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
News Radio 710 KEEL
Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0