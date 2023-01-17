ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

KSLA

Texarkana Texas PD rolls out new look for uniforms

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department officers will soon have a new look to their uniform. Chief Kevin Schutte says the department provides all uniforms and equipment for officers, including body armor, body cams, and other safety equipment, however, officials with the department realized they were not providing proper protection from the sun and inclement weather.
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Texarkana’s 2023 ‘Night to Shine Prom’ Set For February 10

Dust off the boots and shine your buckles the very special to many, Night to Shine Prom returns to Texarkana. This year the event will be held at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center on Friday, February 10, 2023. The official link for individuals to register for the prom is https://forms.gle/4kUXbRVTi5zyQjgz6.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

City annunces contract with AR-TX REDI

The City Council of Texarkana, Texas voted to approve a five year contract with AR-TX REDI, a regional economic development initiative, to provide economic development services to the City. The agreement includes $100,000 annually for AR-TX REDI operational support and for specific deliverables to further economic development activities in the...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Texarkana, Ark., city manager announces resignation

TEXARKANA, Ark. -- Texarkana, Ark., city Manager Jay Ellington is resigning his position effective March 31, the city announced Friday in a news release. Ellington has served as city manager since June 2021 and said in his letter of resignation that the city has “navigated numerous challenges, provided outstanding service to our citizens, initiated processes to update the long-range comprehensive plan for Texarkana, implemented community-changing projects, programs, and strategies, and focused on planned growth and economic vitality.”
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Texas Dept. of Health says demand for nurses outpaces supply

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Health leaders in the ArkLaTex agree there is a national nursing shortage, and these leaders say education is the solution to the problem. Tiffany West and Shamaurie Lucus are nursing students at Texarkana Community College. Each year, around 200 students are accepted into the nursing program. However, college leaders say this large class will not make a dent in the need for more nurses in the Texarkana area and nationwide.
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

TAPD: Knowing the specifics of door-to-door solicitation

The Texarkana, Arkansas, Police Department wants residents to know the specifics associated with solicitation. The City of Texarkana, Arkansas, has ordinances in regard to going door to door for sales. The police have been getting calls about a group going door to door and crossing gates and fences in order...
TEXARKANA, AR
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Titus County Sheriff’s Office

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Lieutenant Chris Bragg about the department and the programs they have going on. Bragg gave a brief overview of the department and shared his favorite thing about being a part of...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

TAPD seeking vehicle stolen from TASD

The white 1998 Dodge Ram pickup has school stickers on the doors. The license plate reads 671GBZ. Anyone with information on the truck’s whereabouts should contact TAPD. The Texarkana, Texas, Police Department has shared an Amber Alert from McKinney, Texas. The City Council of Texarkana, Texas voted to approve...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening

On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
JEFFERSON, TX
