Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott

The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance.  Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Carolina Panthers coaching candidate will not interview

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was reportedly the "leading candidate" for the Carolina Panthers head coaching opening. with the 36-year-old assistant. On Tuesday night Johnson told the Panthers, and several other interested teams, he was staying in Detroit, according to a league source. The source...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Aldon Smith Update

The disappointing saga of former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith took another dark turn this week. According to TMZ Sports, Smith has reached a deal with the San Mateo County District Attorney's office in his ongoing DUI case. He will be pleading nolo contendere to a felony charge of ...
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far

After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners

The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
NFL World Reacts To Assistant Coach Interview Decision

The Jets and Commanders can cross Darrell Bevell off their wish list.  According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Bevell has informed the Jets and Commanders that he's declining interviews for their openings at offensive coordinator.  Bevell is currently the passing game coordinator and ...
Panthers' head-coaching search under scrutiny by NFL

Per Jones, the wife of Panthers owner David Tepper, Nicole Tepper, failed to complete the NFL's mandatory inclusive hiring training, and a league executive reminded the team of that rule on Wednesday. So far, the Panthers have interviewed five coaching candidates, including Frank Reich, Jim Caldwell, Ejiro Evero, Shane Steichen...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Aaron Donald's Announcement

If you heard Aaron Donald wasn't playing in 2023, you heard wrong. On Wednesday, the All-Pro defensive lineman took to Twitter and hopped in Peter Schrager's mentions to let the football world know he'll be back. Fans around the league reacted to Donald's comment. "Per the man himself — Aaron ...

