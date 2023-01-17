Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
Millie Bobby Brown’s Movie ‘Damsel’ To Premiere On Netflix In October | Angela Bassett, Brooke Carter, Millie Bobby Brown, Movies, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, Robin Wright, Shohreh Aghdashloo
We have a new update on Millie Bobby Brown‘s upcoming movie Damsel!. The 18-year-old’s project has been in the works for over two years now, and not only stars in the movie, but she also serves as an executive producer. Netflix just unveiled their 2023 film slate, with...
What Comes Out on Disney+ in February 2023? Full List Revealed! | Disney Plus, Movies, Television
Disney+ is unveiling all of the upcoming titles that are being added to it’s platform throughout the upcoming second month of 2023!. The streaming service will be adding several TV shows/episodes, as well as movies, and a “making of” documentary in February. Among the previously revealed titles...
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, TAEYANG & More Check Out Givenchy Men’s Fashion Show | Fai Khadra, Fashion, g-eazy, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, J Balvin, Miles Chamley-Watson, Nic Kaufmann, Paris Fashion Week, Taeyang, Zack Bia
Hero Fiennes Tiffin wears a white camo look to the Givenchy Men’s Ready-To-Wear Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show held on Wednesday (January 18) in Paris. The 25-year-old actor was joined at the show by plenty of other celebs, including K-pop star TAEYANG, who was recently named a global brand ambassador for the fashion house.
William Gao, Luna Blaise & More Step Out for Kenzo Fashion Show in Paris | Alton Mason, Camille Razat, Etienne Baret, Fashion, Luna Blaise, Paris Fashion Week, Troye Sivan, Tyga, William Gao, Zack Bia
William Gao suits up as he attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 fashion show on Friday (January 20) in Paris, France. The 19-year-old Heartstopper actor was among a few celebs stepping out for the Paris Fashion Week runway presentation. Also in attendance at the Kenzo show were Manifest‘s Luna Blaise,...
ONTOP Studios Wants To Bring Theaters Back To Life With XR Esports
Have you ever seen an empty theater and thought that the space had more potential? It doesn’t even have to be an abandoned theater, just a theater with more rooms than it regularly uses, or a theater that isn’t showing movies at all hours of the day. What if those theaters could be used for, say, XR esports? That’s the idea that Nuno Folhadela is exploring with ONTOP Studios.
Ariana Grande Addresses ‘Why Aren’t You a Singer Anymore’ Comments In New Video | Ariana Grande, Movies, Music
Ariana Grande is responding to many online comments saying, “Why aren’t you a singer anymore?”. The 29-year-old entertainer hasn’t released any new music since her last album Positions in 2020. Since then, though, it was announced that she will be starring as Glinda in the highly anticipated...
