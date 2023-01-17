ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Millie Bobby Brown’s Movie ‘Damsel’ To Premiere On Netflix In October | Angela Bassett, Brooke Carter, Millie Bobby Brown, Movies, Nick Robinson, Ray Winstone, Robin Wright, Shohreh Aghdashloo

We have a new update on Millie Bobby Brown‘s upcoming movie Damsel!. The 18-year-old’s project has been in the works for over two years now, and not only stars in the movie, but she also serves as an executive producer. Netflix just unveiled their 2023 film slate, with...
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, TAEYANG & More Check Out Givenchy Men’s Fashion Show | Fai Khadra, Fashion, g-eazy, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, J Balvin, Miles Chamley-Watson, Nic Kaufmann, Paris Fashion Week, Taeyang, Zack Bia

Hero Fiennes Tiffin wears a white camo look to the Givenchy Men’s Ready-To-Wear Fall-Winter 2023 fashion show held on Wednesday (January 18) in Paris. The 25-year-old actor was joined at the show by plenty of other celebs, including K-pop star TAEYANG, who was recently named a global brand ambassador for the fashion house.
William Gao, Luna Blaise & More Step Out for Kenzo Fashion Show in Paris | Alton Mason, Camille Razat, Etienne Baret, Fashion, Luna Blaise, Paris Fashion Week, Troye Sivan, Tyga, William Gao, Zack Bia

William Gao suits up as he attends the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024 fashion show on Friday (January 20) in Paris, France. The 19-year-old Heartstopper actor was among a few celebs stepping out for the Paris Fashion Week runway presentation. Also in attendance at the Kenzo show were Manifest‘s Luna Blaise,...
ONTOP Studios Wants To Bring Theaters Back To Life With XR Esports

Have you ever seen an empty theater and thought that the space had more potential? It doesn’t even have to be an abandoned theater, just a theater with more rooms than it regularly uses, or a theater that isn’t showing movies at all hours of the day. What if those theaters could be used for, say, XR esports? That’s the idea that Nuno Folhadela is exploring with ONTOP Studios.

