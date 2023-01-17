Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
More back houses, 'granny flats' may sprout from Denver home lotsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
A guide to spending 4 days in Denver, ColoradoGenni FranklinDenver, CO
Denver-Based Pizza Restaurant Opens New LocationGreyson FQueen Creek, AZ
Bobcat Sighted in Middle of Denver. Are your pets safe?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Boulder City Council to Vote on Police Oversight Committee Replacement, with Pro-Police Advocacy Groups Playing a Large Role
Updated 1/19/2023 11:31 PM to include Eric Budd’s Op-Ed in the Boulder Weekly; Boulder’s police shouldn’t pick their own oversight. Boulder Police Oversight Panel candidate questions pushback from pro-police organizations. The Boulder Police Oversight Panel (POP), gained national and community-wide attention for one of its members, Martha...
Greeley Stampede Foundation Scholarships Increase
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Since 2001, the Greeley Stampede Foundation has given academic scholarships to graduating Weld County high school seniors to support the events mission to strengthen our community. Overall the Foundation has funded $735,540 to 642 well deserving students since its inception.
In the Pocket – Jazz History Retold at the Savoy Denver
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Emancipation Theater Company in collaboration with Theatre Artibus present a new play In the Pocket: The Ballad of Bobby Trombone at the Savoy Denver (2700 Arapahoe Street. Denver, CO, 80205). The show runs February 9-19, 2023, Thursday through Sundays. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. The box office and the Savoy’s in-house bar will open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at our.show/inthepocket. Written by Jeff Campbell, directed by Theatre Artibus, and music by Akil. The Cast includes Jeff Campbell as Bobby Trombone, Danette Hollowell, Shane Franklin, and Wesley Watkins. The bar will remain open after the show. In the Pocket is partly supported by a Denver Arts and Venues Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mini-Grant.
The Open Space Known as “Tract H” Needs a New Name and We Need Your Help!
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. The Town’s Open Space Advisory Committee (OSAC) needs your help naming an open space area known as Tract H. This open space is located between Rock Creek Ranch to the south and Downtown Superior to the north. To the west, it borders McCaslin Blvd. and reaches east almost to US 36, culminating at Miners Park.
