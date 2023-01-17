Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. Emancipation Theater Company in collaboration with Theatre Artibus present a new play In the Pocket: The Ballad of Bobby Trombone at the Savoy Denver (2700 Arapahoe Street. Denver, CO, 80205). The show runs February 9-19, 2023, Thursday through Sundays. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. The box office and the Savoy’s in-house bar will open at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at our.show/inthepocket. Written by Jeff Campbell, directed by Theatre Artibus, and music by Akil. The Cast includes Jeff Campbell as Bobby Trombone, Danette Hollowell, Shane Franklin, and Wesley Watkins. The bar will remain open after the show. In the Pocket is partly supported by a Denver Arts and Venues Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Mini-Grant.

