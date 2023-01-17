Read full article on original website
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Local high school basketball game postponed Friday
Friday night's East-Boardman game has been postponed.
With Pitt coach watching, Aliquippa football stars hit basketball stride to defeat Shenango
Pitt football coach Pat Narduzzi was sitting among the home fans in Aliquippa’s gym Wednesday night, there with dozens of others to watch a group of football players throw around a basketball. Sometimes there’s a linebacker, a safety, a running back, a tight end and maybe a lineman on...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Reveals their Hall of Fame Class of 2023
PITTSBURGH — The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League (WPIAL) revealed their Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Heinz History Center Wednesday morning. The Class of 2023 includes 15 inductees, which features seven athletes, two coaches, two teams and one for the...
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Visits Aliquippa Targets
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
New Pitt LB Signee Jordan Bass Earns Fourth Star
New Pitt Panthers linebacker Jordan Bass is climbing up recruiting rankings even after the season is over.
ballparkdigest.com
Pirates planning more PNC Park changes for 2023
The Pittsburgh Pirates are planning more PNC Park changes for the 2023 season, in what’s becoming a yearly event for the National League team. Some $11 million in PNC Park improvements have been approved by the team’s tenant, the Sports & Exhibition Authority. The list seems to be a series of moderate improvement, and nothing as dramatic as last year’s changes. The most obvious will be an overhaul of concessions, including the installation of new equipment and the rebranding of some stands. From the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
wtae.com
Communities come together after student-athlete's father is killed in hit-and-run
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — Support from one high school basketball team to another during a difficult time for one young athlete. During the North Hills and Chartiers Valley boys basketball game Tuesday night, the North Hills community donated money to the Gleason family. Zachary Gleason was killed in a hit-and-run...
REPORT: Blaine Stewart to Join WVU Football Staff
West Virginia adding familiar name to the football coaching staff
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Commit Ric'Darius Farmer Shows Off Impressive Moves
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Recruiting Notebook: Local Four Star LB Picks Penn State Over Pitt
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
duqsm.com
DU alum flourishing at Wheeling news station
Some people believe that a news reporter’s day starts when he or she sits at a desk to look and read from a teleprompter when the camera goes live. However, a reporter’s day actually starts hours before their live program, and involves finding the best stories possible for their target audiences.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Strong winds knock out power around Western Pa.; snow forecast for Friday
Sporadic power outages swept across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties Thursday night. The outages and strong winds followed a cold front that brought with it heavy winds, rain and thunderstorms earlier in the evening. Larger outages were reported by Duquesne Light in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, Penn Hills and Plum. FirstEnergy reported...
Ode to a Pittsburgh winter
that's definitely true. You've only just begun. Growing up in Pittsburgh, the dreary, gloomy winters can wear you down. I'd take the snow over the back and forth of it all, but as of late, the weather, is always a toss-up. Sitting, looking out my window, I couldn't help but rhyme. So, I decided to try my hand at some poetry! I hope, you enjoyed my little ditty. Do something creative, brighten up your day, with a little ingenuity. Whether you like to take a walk, listen to some music, paint a picture, dance around like a kid, sing some karaoke, do it! Give yourself a little shot of dopamine (a boost of the feel-good hormone, don't be doing any drugs!)! God knows we could use it with this, humdrum weather! But, don't worry it will probably be in the 50s tomorrow! Don't count on any sunshine though! Hey Pittsburgh, can we get some vitamin D, please!
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
North Catholic High School counselor loses job after students get crystals from self-proclaimed witches
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A coven of self-proclaimed witches and crystals with alleged special powers led to a local Catholic high school counselor apparently losing her job. The women who own Elemental Magick in Sewickley identify themselves as witches. Nonetheless, they were invited to speak at a local Catholic high school, resulting in a firestorm pitting Catholic versus pagan beliefs.The three women say they're Wiccans -- a coven of witches -- and for the past seven years, they've been selling crystals, skulls and scented candles they believe to be imbued with special powers from their store. But contrary to popular impressions, these...
Friends stepping up to help local high school athlete diagnosed with rare cancer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A softball player at New Castle High School is battling a rare form of cancer and her friends, classmates and teammates are all going to bat for her. Raequelle Young is 17 years old, a junior and the first baseman for the New Castle softball team.
nextpittsburgh.com
13 places to find perfect Pittsburgh pies
A pie always has a rightful place as the centerpiece of the dessert table. While there are dozens of delicious options in bakeries or grocery stores, here is a baker’s dozen of our favorite places for slices of heaven. 1. Oakmont Bakery. Any true Pittsburgh resident has enjoyed some...
Expressway from Morgantown to Pittsburgh is expanding
The Mon/Fayette Expressway, which connects the Morgantown of West Virginia to just south of Pittsburgh, is expanding, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced.
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
