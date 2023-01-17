Read full article on original website
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Vikings Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season ranked 16th in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play, and that was enough for head coach Brandon Staley to fire his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi this week. Like the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason after bungling...
Vikings Rival Reportedly Wants Absurd Money
He’s had some tremendous luck — and very dark moments — against the Minnesota Vikings, but former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is evidently ready to return to the sport after a year off. And in doing so, Payton is reportedly calling for an absurd...
8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings
Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
Vikings Star Blasts Kirk Cousins Over Final Throw In Loss To Giants
Many were puzzled when Kirk Cousins threw to T.J. Hockenson well short of the first-down sticks on the final offensive play for the Minnesota Vikings in their wild-card round loss to the New York Giants. Even Vikings star cornerback Patrick Peterson was confused by Cousins’ decision. And Peterson didn’t...
9 Bold Predictions for Vikings Free Agent Targets
VikingsTerritory writers were asked to provide one bold offseason free-agent signing apiece for the Minnesota Vikings in 2023. The franchise lost to the New York Giants last weekend, exiting the postseason tournament after winning the NFC North by a noteworthy margin. Accordingly, a change-filled offseason is afoot, and VikingsTerritory’s writers have free-agent prognostications.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
The Vikings and Their Sneaky Champagne Problems
The Minnesota Vikings wrapped up the 2022 season on Wednesday as general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell held a year-end press conference. Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell explained the team is evaluating the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, affirmed its initial offseason commitment to quarterback Kirk Cousins, and chatted about champagne problems.
CRAZY PRICE! $4 Minnesota Twins Single-Game Tickets While They Last
Going to the ballpark doesn't have to be expensive. And, if that ballpark is Target Field in Minneapolis would see a Minnesota Twins game for just $4.00 interest you?. There are many sporting event ticket prices that cost way more than what it cost just to travel to the venue. Then, if you are hungry and thirsty, well, that could make the entire trip a bust.
OPINION: Kim Ng, Miami Marlins Just Got Fleeced by Minnesota Twins
Kim Ng and the Miami Marlins made a major trade Friday, dealing starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects to the Minnesota Twins for utility man Luis Arraez. Jack Vita writes how the Marlins just got ripped off.
Vikings Sign New Contract with Defensive Lineman
After losing the wild-card round against the Giants, the Vikings immediately entered their offseason. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the general manager, started by signing players to future contracts. Those contracts are regular NFL contracts, including minimum salary, cap charges, signing bonuses, and other standard contract terms. However, the contracts don’t take effect...
Unbelievable Picture of Bills vs Chiefs Tickets Sold
You love to see it, you really do. There is no fan base like the Bills Mafia. The NFL announced the plans earlier this week for a potential matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. If both teams advance, the game will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.
Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Trading for Pablo Lopez
The Minnesota Twins greatly improved their pitching rotation Friday, agreeing to trade utility man Luis Arraez to the Miami Marlins in exchange for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and prospects Jose Salas and Byron Chourio.
atozsports.com
The Green Bay Packers first true off-season priority
The Green Bay Packers are going into the off-season with questions surrounding the quarterback position. Will Aaron Rodgers return? Is Jordan Love the future? If Rodgers returns, will Love be traded? A lot to figure out, and just from one position. As far as the other positions on the Packers...
Bleacher Report Recommends Vikings Part Ways with 4 Starting Defenders
Think the Minnesota Vikings parting ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell this week was enough of a remedy for the franchise in 2023? Think again. Bleacher Report authored an article this week with suggestions for the NFL’s “cash-strapped” teams, and of course, the Vikings made the list. Minnesota’s general manager, whether Rick Spielman or Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, usually glances at the ledger around this time on the calendar only to find his team upside-down via the salary cap.
Vikings Offseason Could Include Moving on from Several Veterans
The Minnesota Vikings season came to a disappointing end on Sunday at home to the New York Giants. It was a fun and very crazy season, and they exceeded expectations. The way the season ended was still disappointing, though. Yes, the Vikings won 13 games, but they proved they were not as good as their record indicated. Those exciting close finishes were flavorful, but they provided some false Super Bowl hope.
The Gophers appear to be building something special for next season
Ben Johnson's rebuild could kick into high gear during the 2023-24 season.
5 Cuts the Vikings Can Make to Create Massive Cap Space
The Minnesota Vikings offseason is officially underway after their loss in the Wild Card round to the New York Giants. One of the biggest topics of discussion for Minnesota, as has been for multiple years now, is their salary cap. Currently, the Vikings are over the projected 2023 salary cap...
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Releases Statement About Firing Ed Donatell
The defensive coordinator spent just one year in Minnesota.
NFL World Reacts To Vikings Coaching Announcement
The Minnesota Vikings went 13-4 this season and had one of their best years in recent memory. But their defensive failings have led to the end of one coach's tenure. On Thursday, the Vikings announced that defensive coordinator Ed Donatell will not be returning to the team in 2023. Donatell was in ...
BREAKING: 2024 Michigan LB Brady Pretzlaff commits to Minnesota Football
After Minnesota's first 2024 Junior Day on Monday, the Gophers received some good news on the recruiting front on Thursday with their second 2024 commitment. Gaylord (Michigan) linebacker Brady Pretzlaff announced his commitment to the Golden Gophers this afternoon, just moments after Minnesota extended an offer following a live workout. Here's some of what Pretzlaff told GopherIllustrated about his Minnesota visit on Monday.
