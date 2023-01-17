News Archive

Rooster Days, Oklahoma's longest-running festival, returns to Broken Arrow, May 18-21 for its 92nd year.

With stellar live entertainment, thrilling carnival rides, and a variety of vendors, this year's event should be better than ever at Central Park on Main Street.

"We'll see a great lineup of live music, two nights of bags flying in the cornhole tournament, and expanded vendor offerings," said Rooster Days Committee Chairman Scott Eudey.

On Thursday, May 18, the festival's first evening will showcase area talent with performances from local school jazz bands and show choirs. Country singer Gracee Shriver headlines the entertainment for Saturday, May 20, and King Cabbage Brass Band will perform Sunday, May 21.

Rooster Days also features a two-day Cornhole Tournament May 18-19. A Fun Run, 5K Run, and the Rooster Day Parade will be held on Saturday, May 20.

Chamber of Commerce President Jennifer Conway said, "It's amazing to see the number of visitors who come to BA for the first-time during Rooster Days."

She estimated that the annual event brings 34,000 people to the community.

"It's very important how safe it is and how well it's run, and that is done with the support of our incredible city," Conway said. "Our fire, our police, this is a very safe, wonderful festival because of the investment our city has made into this event."

Speaking of public safety, City Manager Michael Spurgeon announced that the new Broken Arrow Police Mounted Patrol Unit will finish its specialized training in late March.

"We are very excited to announce the Mounted Patrol Unit will be a part of that great Rooster Days tradition," Spurgeon said.

Two other events related to Rooster Days include the Miss Rooster Days Pageant and tryouts for the festival's mascot—Roscoe the Rooster. The current Roscoe is ready to retire, and tryouts for the next Roscoe will be held on Feb. 15. Contact the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce for more information on becoming the next Roscoe at 918-893-2100.

Miss Rooster Days 2022 Jasmine Bell is the Youth Ambassador for the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce. She spoke about the upcoming Miss Rooster Days Pageant to be held March 30 at 7 p.m. at the Central on Main Ballroom. Applications for the pageant will be available on February 1.

"Miss Rooster Days attends ribbon cuttings, groundbreaking ceremonies, grand openings for new businesses and has an opportunity to work on community events such as the Miss Rooster Days Pageant and the annual Taste of Summer event," Bell said.

Miss Rooster Days is an honorary member of the Broken Arrow Chamber and networks with business leaders from around the community. She also receives a $3,500 scholarship and a $500 savings account.

"My reign as Miss Rooster Days has been exciting. They have kept me on my toes meeting city officials and business leaders in the community," Bell said.

Eudey characterized Rooster Days as Broken Arrow's homecoming and invited everyone to attend.

"It's an intrinsic part of the character of Broken Arrow," he said.