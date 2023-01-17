Read full article on original website
Prince William County Recipient of More Than $10 Million in Congressional Funding
Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. As the United States Congress concluded its business for the 117th session, Prince William County received significant resources for local projects in the Omnibus budget package, which President Biden subsequently signed. More than $10 million for six projects was included in the federal budget for critical infrastructure and community support initiatives for the county.
Inside Nova
Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans
It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
Prince William County law enforcement to use new indoor shooting range for trainings
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Prince William County has been approved to purchase Elite Shooting Sports in Manassas as a new training facility for law enforcement, officials said Tuesday. The indoor facility, which is located on Doane Drive, was developed in 2014, and would expand space up to 65,000...
fox5dc.com
Prince William County Public School system considering additional security measures
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - The Prince William County Public School system could soon have new security screening technology. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports that according to Superintendent LaTanya McDade, the technology would be similar to those used at sports stadiums and national museums, and would prevent students from bringing weapons on to school grounds.
Historic Downtown Manassas Real Estate 2022 Year in Review
As the center for commercial activity and entertainment in the area, business locations in Historic Downtown are perpetually in high demand. 2022 was no exception with strong leasing activity and a number of ongoing construction projects highlighting a shortage of office and retail product in the City’s central business district.
Governor Youngkin announces proposed bill in response to 16 schools failing to notify students and parents about National Merit Awards
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Four schools in Prince William County have been added to the list of schools across Virginia that didn't notify parents and students of National Merit Awards in a timely manner. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, it's come to light that 16 schools across...
wfxrtv.com
3 people hurt after train, truck collide in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at the site of a crash involving a train and a truck in which three people were hurt Thursday morning. One of the three people who was in the truck had critical injuries. The Prince William County Police...
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
Inside Nova
Dozens of Prince William County students weren't notified of merit commendations
Prince William County Schools officials say an accidental oversight delayed notification of National Merit commendations for 28 high school students, months after the commendations were originally awarded and schools were supposed to tell students. According to a school system spokesperson, 28 students at four county high schools were notified months...
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County implements color-coded system for announcing school delays, closures
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Public Schools has implemented a new color-coded process for informing students, parents and staff when weather requires a delay or closing, and when a closure might justify a shift to virtual instruction. MCPS has six operational status options, which will now...
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’
Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
fox5dc.com
8 students charged after large fight at Spotsylvania County high school
Eight students are facing legal charges and school disciplinary action after a large fight broke out Tuesday at a high school in Spotsylvania County, Virginia injuring one student. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest details on the scary situation.
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Loudoun public defender questions impact of change to prosecuting misdemeanor cases
LEESBURG, Va. — The top prosecutor of Loudoun County may want to shift away from handling some misdemeanor cases, but there are still questions of what the potential impact might look like. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj sent a memorandum to judges in late December that signaled a...
Elderly Tenants Allege Mistreatment by Property Management Company
The Paul Laurence Dunbar Apartments, located on 15th Street near the U Street corridor, houses residents 62 years and older, many of whom have a fixed income. The post Elderly Tenants Allege Mistreatment by Property Management Company appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Teen Critically Injured In Prince William County Shooting Near Elementary School, Police Say
One teen suffered life-threatening injuries and another was hospitalized in a Prince William County shooting near an elementary school, police said.Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers were called to the intersection of Roundtree Drive and Riverside Drive in Woodbridge to investigat…
Fairfax Times
Now 17 area schools withheld National Merit awards, mostly impact Asian students
The count just keeps growing. Marshall High School Principal Jeremy Litz just sent parents an email, telling them that “it has come to light that Marshall High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were notified later than we would have hoped.”. This brings to 17 the...
Woodbridge double shooting leaves man, boy hospitalized
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after two people were shot in Woodbridge Wednesday night. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Princedale Drive and Riverside Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said after the shooting, the two victims drove to the nearby Noblewood Plaza shopping center, where they met with officers.
WUSA
27-year-old man dead in Prince William County double shooting, police say
A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, Monday night. A 22-year-old man was also hospitalized in the shooting.
PWLiving
