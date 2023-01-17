ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Prince William County Recipient of More Than $10 Million in Congressional Funding

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. As the United States Congress concluded its business for the 117th session, Prince William County received significant resources for local projects in the Omnibus budget package, which President Biden subsequently signed. More than $10 million for six projects was included in the federal budget for critical infrastructure and community support initiatives for the county.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Prince William Board tables Kline Farm multi-use plans

It’s been nearly seven years, so what’s another two months?. Shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors tabled a decision on the multi-use Kline Farm project until March 14. Stanley Martin Homes LLC has been trying for more than six years to gain...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Historic Downtown Manassas Real Estate 2022 Year in Review

As the center for commercial activity and entertainment in the area, business locations in Historic Downtown are perpetually in high demand. 2022 was no exception with strong leasing activity and a number of ongoing construction projects highlighting a shortage of office and retail product in the City’s central business district.
MANASSAS, VA
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’

Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
Woodbridge double shooting leaves man, boy hospitalized

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police in Prince William County are investigating after two people were shot in Woodbridge Wednesday night. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the area of Princedale Drive and Riverside Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police said after the shooting, the two victims drove to the nearby Noblewood Plaza shopping center, where they met with officers.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
