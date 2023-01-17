Julianne Moore has every reason to feel like she's running on empty, but if she is, she's not showing it. Fresh off a late-night appearance at the Gotham Awards in New York City, and recently back from Savannah (where she was filming the romantic drama May December with Natalie Portman), Moore isn't interested in rushing through this interview as if it's just a box to check off on her busy schedule. Instead, she's interested in making small talk, followed by having an honest conversation about beauty, skin care, and what it really means to be confident.

