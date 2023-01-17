Read full article on original website
Scream VI: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Slasher
Just like Ghostface, Hayden Panettiere is back. Yep, Kirby from Scre4m returns in the latest installment of this long-running slasher franchise, which sets the action not in Woodsboro but in New York City. Spooooky. Here's everything we know about the flick:. Courteney Cox will reprise her role as crime reporter...
Tiny Beautiful Things: Everything We Know About Your Next Obsession on Hulu
Spring can't come soon enough, with the news that Tiny Beautiful Things, based on Cheryl Strayed's best-selling book and starring Kathryn Hahn, will premiere this April on Hulu. Details were announced at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The limited series, which is based on Strayed's life and her...
The Bachelor’s Zach Shallcross: ‘If You’re Into Drama and BS, You Might Not Want to Watch This Season’
It’s a few days away from the premiere of the 27th season of The Bachelor, and this season’s face of the franchise—26-year-old tech exec Zach Shallcross—is feeling the pressure. “It just started hitting me the other day,” he says over Zoom from Los Angeles. “I’m trying to lie low as much as I can.”
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
Jennifer Lopez Elegantly Stomps Onto the Jimmy Kimmel Set in Oversized Mary Janes
The trendy, ultrahigh platform Mary Janes Jennifer Lopez Affleck wore to her January 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live were very on-brand for the megastar—unambiguously feminine with an intimidating edge. Mrs. Affleck paired her sky-high white heels with an immaculate white dress coat, a matching clutch, and hair worn soft and long.
Where Did Those Rumors of Liam Hemsworth Cheating on Miley Cyrus Come From? An Investigation
So, Miley Cyrus released “Flowers,” a breakup track and music video, on her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth’s birthday. Entertainingly shady, yes—but now social media is positively awash with the claim that Hemsworth cheated on Cyrus with 14 separate women in the very house where the video was filmed.
Kaley Cuoco Says Her Dior Gown Made ‘This Preggo Feel Perfect’ at the Critics Choice Awards
Are Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey the new Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? In terms of celebrity partners being publicly in love on each other’s Instagrams, I mean. Because Cuoco and Pelphrey’s matching IG posts from the Critics Choice Awards are the cutest. And I’m a sucker for a little social media PDA.
Jenna Ortega Was the Star of the Saint Laurent Show in a Backless Hooded Dress
On Tuesday, January 17, Saint Laurent hosted a gathering to reveal its menswear collections for fall-winter 2023–2024 at the Bourse du Commerce in Paris. Included on the star-studded guest list was actor Jenna Ortega, who raised her fashion status even more—if that’s possible—in a dress that garnered a lot of attention.
Margot Robbie Manages to Make Even a Shapeless Dress Look Amazing
Margot Robbie is having a moment. The Australian actor, who will star as Barbie in the Greta Gerwig–directed film of the same name later this year, has been branching out when it comes to her red-carpet style—and we love to see it. For her UK premiere of Babylon...
Kylie Jenner Shares Pic of Mini-Me Daughter Stormi Next to Her Own Childhood Photo
Kylie Jenner is focusing on her daughter amid Travis Scott breakup rumors. On January 12, the reality star took full advantage of Throwback Thursday by sharing a photo of four-year-old Stormi Webster next to her own childhood photo, presumably taken when Jenner was around the same age. “My love,” she captioned the photos of the two brown-eyed girls wearing the same neutral expression.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Will Swoon Over This Possible Benson-Stabler Kiss
After a long, looong wait—24 years to be exact—fans of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit are finally seeing their Bensler (Benson and Stabler) dreams come true. The addictive crime drama is a household name that's spanned 24 seasons, each one as riveting as the last. And over the years the show's loyal audience grew fond of the relationship between lead detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
Emilia Clarke Is ‘Avoiding’ Watching House of the Dragon: ‘It’s Too Weird'
Despite House of the Dragon taking home the 2023 Golden Globe for best drama series, Emilia Clarke refuses to watch the Game of Thrones prequel series. After starring in the HBO fantasy series for all eight seasons, the actor behind Danaerys Targaryen said it would be “too weird” to watch the saga based on her own character's bloodline. “I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards," she recently told Variety at Sundance Film Festival while promoting her next movie, The Pod Generation. "I just can’t do it.”
What to Watch the Week of January 15: That '90s Show and Night Court Bring Nostalgia and Comfort
That ‘90s Show and Night Court return to the airwaves after 17 and 31 years, respectively, in new incarnations this week. (That ’70s Show ran until 2006, with Night Court signing off in 1992.) In the case of That '90s Show, it has a new home on Netflix (it originally aired on Fox), with O.G. cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith returning in full-time roles.
Rihanna Serves Grinch While Trolling Fans in Super Bowl Halftime-Show Teaser
It’s been seven long years since Rihanna released the iconic work of art that is her album Anti, a fast that people haven’t been able to stop mentioning—especially since it was announced that she will be performing the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. In her 30-second teaser for the performance, Rihanna not only acknowledges the fact that everyone is getting impatient waiting for her to release new music, but she seems to be enjoying making us wait.
Sadie Sink Reveals She Had Her 'Awkward' First Kiss on the Set of Stranger Things
When you're a child actor, sometimes your biggest milestones are captured on screen. For Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, it was her first kiss. Sink joined the cast of the hit Netflix series in its second season, playing the no-bullshit, skateboarding California girl Max Mayfield. Max and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) grow closer after fending off demogorgons and eventually share their first kiss at the Snowball Dance in the season two finale. In a new interview with W Magazine, Sink recalled sharing the “awkward” rite of passage with her character when she was around 15 years old.
Julianne Moore Shares Her Bag of Beauty Tricks
Julianne Moore has every reason to feel like she's running on empty, but if she is, she's not showing it. Fresh off a late-night appearance at the Gotham Awards in New York City, and recently back from Savannah (where she was filming the romantic drama May December with Natalie Portman), Moore isn't interested in rushing through this interview as if it's just a box to check off on her busy schedule. Instead, she's interested in making small talk, followed by having an honest conversation about beauty, skin care, and what it really means to be confident.
Amy Winehouse Is Getting the Biopic Treatment: Here’s Everything We Know About Back to Black
Grab a box of tissues and draw on some winged eyeliner, because the tragically short life of Amy Winehouse is coming soon to a theater near you. The “Rehab” singer, who died in 2011 at the age of 27 from alcohol poisoning, is the subject of an upcoming biopic. But while some fans of her music are excited to explore Winehouse's story and songs—and introduce them to a new generation—others are already skeptical of the project.
Channing Tatum Is Working on a Romance Novel
Channing Tatum is writing a romance novel—yes, you read that right, a romance novel. The 42-year-old is no stranger to the romantic scene after playing many a love interest in some of film history's sappiest love stories, like Dear John and The Vow. Actor, dancer, director, and writer—what can't he do?
Here's Why Aaron Taylor-Johnson Fans Are Rejoicing Over Those Joey King Cheating Rumors
In the TikTok and DeuxMoi era, unsubstantiated celebrity gossip travels faster and further than ever before. The latest celebrities to be caught up in a tidal wave of cheating rumors: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and Joey King. While Hollywood infidelity is hardly shocking news, the reactions to this particular conspiracy theory is anything but ordinary.
Miley Cyrus Seems to Have a Special Message for Liam Hemsworth With ‘Flowers’
The fact that “Flowers,” the first single Miley Cyrus released from her upcoming album, is a breakup anthem would probably have had people thinking of her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth anyway. But fans seem to have found enough direct references to Hemsworth in the lyrics, the release date, and even a possible Bruno Mars connection to make this track more meaningful than a generic postbreakup jam.
