wrestlingrumors.net

Not So Rowdy? Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status

Not that one. The Royal Rumble is a complicated show as there are so many people taken up by the show’s namesake matches. That does not leave much room for wrestlers to not be around, though it can made a bit easier if the roster is deep enough coming into the show. It seems to be the case this year, as one prominent WWE star is no longer expected to appear at the event.
wrestletalk.com

Shocking SmackDown Development Between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown kicked off with an icy exchange in the WWE SmackDown parking lot leading to a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns. With the Bloodline entering the arena parking area and greeting each other warmly, it was clear things were not all good between Reigns and Zayn as the Tribal Chief refused to fist bump the Honorary Uce.
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show

We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
bodyslam.net

Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce

Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
bodyslam.net

Ricochet And Samantha Irvine Get Engaged

Ricochet and WWE announcer Samantha Irvine have been dating since later 2021, and they’ve been through a lot. The couple is about to make things official, and they broke the news on Instagram. Ricochet dropped a post that simply let fans know that “She said yes!” He also penned...
Yardbarker

Another former WWE star is set to be at Raw XXX

Another former WWE star will be appearing at the Raw 30th anniversary show as Pwinsider.com reports Hall Of Famer Lita will be there. The former WWE Women’s Champion is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return run in 2022...
Yardbarker

Report: WWE Makes Change To Sami Zayn Segment

A major change to WWE’s 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW is in the works, as PWInsider.com is reporting that instead of the Bloodline’s previously announced acknowledgment ceremony, Sami Zayn will instead be put on trial for his mistakes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony,...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Confirms Hulk Hogan’s Television Return

Hulk Hogan is both beloved and controversial for many reasons. While he hasn’t been on television much lately, that is about to change. WWE is holding a big show for the 30th Anniversary of the show. The event got a lot bigger as two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be there.
wrestlinginc.com

Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star

Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On WWE Smackdown Prep For Uncle Howdy

Tonight's "WWE SmackDown" takes place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and as the date for this year's Royal Rumble event draws near, WWE fans await the next stage of the storyline involving Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, and the mysterious "Uncle Howdy." Ahead of tonight's show, there's been an update on how WWE is handling prep work for the Uncle Howdy character.
DETROIT, MI
wrestletalk.com

Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?

Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
PWMania

More Legends Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special Revealed

More names have been added to the list of legends scheduled to appear at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. A graphic aired during this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that promoted Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster) and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the Raw Is XXX show next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Shares Bad News About Potential WWE Return

Many WWE fans are hoping that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his WWE return at WrestleMania 39 and takes on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But as WrestleMania gets closer, it looks like the Johnson-Reigns match will not happen. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said unless Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated he won't have time to get in the shape he feels he needs to be in to compete against Reigns in a main event match at WrestleMania.

