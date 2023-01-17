Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Not So Rowdy? Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status
Not that one. The Royal Rumble is a complicated show as there are so many people taken up by the show’s namesake matches. That does not leave much room for wrestlers to not be around, though it can made a bit easier if the roster is deep enough coming into the show. It seems to be the case this year, as one prominent WWE star is no longer expected to appear at the event.
wrestletalk.com
Shocking SmackDown Development Between Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
WWE SmackDown kicked off with an icy exchange in the WWE SmackDown parking lot leading to a backstage segment featuring Roman Reigns. With the Bloodline entering the arena parking area and greeting each other warmly, it was clear things were not all good between Reigns and Zayn as the Tribal Chief refused to fist bump the Honorary Uce.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Confirms Trial Of Sami Zayn Segment Added To Raw 30th Anniversary Show
We recently reported that WWE was looking to change a segment for Monday’s 30th Anniversary show and now the change has been confirmed by WWE themselves. WWE will now hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn following the events of last night’s SmackDown. UPDATED LINEUP...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
bodyslam.net
Ricochet And Samantha Irvine Get Engaged
Ricochet and WWE announcer Samantha Irvine have been dating since later 2021, and they’ve been through a lot. The couple is about to make things official, and they broke the news on Instagram. Ricochet dropped a post that simply let fans know that “She said yes!” He also penned...
Yardbarker
Another former WWE star is set to be at Raw XXX
Another former WWE star will be appearing at the Raw 30th anniversary show as Pwinsider.com reports Hall Of Famer Lita will be there. The former WWE Women’s Champion is also slated to film content for WWE's programming on A&E next week. Lita had a brief return run in 2022...
Yardbarker
Report: WWE Makes Change To Sami Zayn Segment
A major change to WWE’s 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night RAW is in the works, as PWInsider.com is reporting that instead of the Bloodline’s previously announced acknowledgment ceremony, Sami Zayn will instead be put on trial for his mistakes on Friday Night SmackDown. The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Confirms Hulk Hogan’s Television Return
Hulk Hogan is both beloved and controversial for many reasons. While he hasn’t been on television much lately, that is about to change. WWE is holding a big show for the 30th Anniversary of the show. The event got a lot bigger as two-time WWE Hall of Famer will be there.
wrestlinginc.com
Mandy Rose Sets Possible Wedding Date To Former WWE And AEW Star
Despite the "gut-punching" loss of her "WWE NXT" Women's Championship — and subsequent release from the company — Mandy Rose is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. Rose, real name Amanda Saccomanno, announced her engagement to former AEW and WWE star Tino Sabbatelli last September....
Frankie Muniz, former child star of Malcolm in the Middle, joins NASCAR as a race car driver
The "Malcolm in the Middle" star has been racing cars on a regular basis since 2007 and now considers himself a driver who acts on the side.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Smackdown Prep For Uncle Howdy
Tonight's "WWE SmackDown" takes place inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, and as the date for this year's Royal Rumble event draws near, WWE fans await the next stage of the storyline involving Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, and the mysterious "Uncle Howdy." Ahead of tonight's show, there's been an update on how WWE is handling prep work for the Uncle Howdy character.
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
Update on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's status for WWE WrestleMania 39
Johnson is considered less likely for WrestleMania than he was a few months ago.
PWMania
More Legends Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special Revealed
More names have been added to the list of legends scheduled to appear at the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. A graphic aired during this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show that promoted Diamond Dallas Page, Jimmy Hart, The Godfather, Ted DiBiase Sr., IRS (Irwin R. Schyster) and Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa) for the Raw Is XXX show next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.
Popculture
Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Shares Bad News About Potential WWE Return
Many WWE fans are hoping that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his WWE return at WrestleMania 39 and takes on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But as WrestleMania gets closer, it looks like the Johnson-Reigns match will not happen. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said unless Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated he won't have time to get in the shape he feels he needs to be in to compete against Reigns in a main event match at WrestleMania.
