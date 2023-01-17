Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news
As the Dallas Cowboys head into this weekend’s Division Round showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, it looks like they’ll be without one of their top players. According to Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer of ESPN, Cowboys offensive lineman Jason Peters missed practice once again on Thursday, meaning it’s unlikely he’ll be able to play Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Dallas Cowboys news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Tom Brady's Feelings On Byron Leftwich Revealed
There's no question that Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense weren't firing on all cylinders in 2022. On Thursday morning, the Buccaneers franchise fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich after four seasons with the team. According to NFL insider Charles Robinson, this move could improve the ...
Mason Crosby, Packers teammates chug a beer, kick the can while ice fishing and it's must-see
Packers kicker Mason Crosby, long snapper Jack Coco and punter Pat O’Donnell demonstrate how to catch a can of beer through an ice fishing hole.
Addressing defense this offseason could once again be priority for Packers
The Green Bay Packers invested a lot into the defensive side of the ball in recent years. The on-the-field return hasn’t matched the investment. Whilethe offensive side of the ball needs help of its own, Green Bay could very well be going back to the defensive side of the ball early on in this year’s draft.
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Reportedly Facing Prison Time
The sad saga of Aldon Smith has taken another unfortunate twist. The once-productive pass rusher had his NFL career derailed, multiple times, due to off-field incidents. Now, a report has emerged from TMZ that Smith could be facing up to 16 months in prison. According to the report, Smith has ...
ESPN Computer Predicts Divisional Round Game Winners
The Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs is here. Only eight teams still have Super Bowl dreams. ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), includes projections for this weekend's games and beyond. The FPI has calculated the odds for each team left in the postseason of making their respective conference ...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Pro Bowl 2023: Pete Davidson and Snoop Dogg to captain All-Star game's NFC, AFC teams
Snoop Dogg and Pete Davidson will serve as captains for the AFC and NFC teams during the Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas on Feb. 5. The event will be hosted at Allegiant Stadium.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Packers' Cool Announcement
Without the help of first responders the night Damar Hamlin suffered on-field cardiac arrest, there's a good chance the 24-year-old safety could've lost his life that night. In light of that, the Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health are reportedly paying it forward by donating $100,000 toward ...
msn.com
Emmanuel Sanders' NFL playoff picks have been perfect so far
After announcing his retirement from the NFL last fall, former wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joined NFL Network as a studio analyst. It’s safe to say he’s an expert on the game. Sanders was the only member of NFL Network’s NFL GameDay Morning program to correctly pick all six...
Game Officials Reportedly Alerted Regarding Possible Use of Illegal Aids on PATs, FGAs
Officials have reportedly been advised to watch for potential scoring breeches.
msn.com
NFL Playoffs 2023: The 4 big favorites to win the Divisional round
The first phase of the playoffs is over, now the divisional games begin with the hope that some underdogs can make it to the conference championship games and the Super Bowl. The 2023 Wild Card games were electrifying as two underdogs won their games and are now set to play in the Divisional round against some big favorites.
Los Angeles Chargers Fire Coaches
Coaching staff upheaval is not an uncommon occurrence around the NFL, especially when teams close out their seasons in a less-than-stellar fashion, but rarely does a team's season come quite to an abrupt halt like the Los Angeles Chargers did this year.
NFL World Speculating About Aaron Rodgers' Next Team
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his NFL future during Tuesday's appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Rodgers told McAfee that he's not ready to make a decision on the 2023 season. He also said that he won't be a part of a rebuild. Shortly after Rodgers made these remarks on ...
Patriots Signed Former Buccaneers Defender On Wednesday
The New England Patriots are setting their sights on the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the team signed linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to a futures contract. "Let's work," Fatukasi wrote in response to the signing on Twitter. Fatukasi recorded 282 tackles, six sacks, and four forced fumbles at ...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To Miami Dolphins' Firing
Skylar Thompson and the Miami Dolphins outperformed expectations in Sunday's wild-card defeat to the Buffalo Bills. Nevertheless, a loss is a loss, and the Dolphins have begun rebuilding ahead of the 2023 campaign. One of the team's first moves came today, relieving defensive coordinator Josh Boyer of his duties. In...
Aaron Rodgers 'Enjoys' Watching 1 NFL Quarterback Play Football
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a fan in four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers. During a recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," the Packers QB brought up Allen's name first when talking about guys that are really great throwers of the football. I enjoy watching Josh Allen play football. Like, that's ...
Comments / 0