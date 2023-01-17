ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Rental vans, power tools and bags of stolen electronics: Man arrested in Indy at center of multi-state crime spree, feds say

INDIANAPOLIS – When Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested an attempted burglary suspect in December 2022, it seemed like a routine case. The man, identified as “Patricio Escobar” with a 1987 birthdate on an ID card purportedly issued out of Argentina, was charged with attempted burglary and resisting law enforcement. He was accused of trying to steal […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
vincennespbs.org

Welfare check in Jasper leads to arrest

A Dubois County man who was said to have caused disturbances was jailed Tuesday. Jasper Police were called to a welfare check regarding a man slumped over a steering wheel of a parked truck on Cathy Lane. The man was 27-year-old Steven Lang from the town of Birdseye. Police say...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX59

‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IU student calls for change in viral TikTok video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — "It shouldn't have to take a viral video to make some change happen," Indiana University sophomore Declan Farley said. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Farley, who identifies as a transgender queer student, posted a video on TikTok. The 57-second video starts with this:. "Over the past five...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy