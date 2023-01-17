Read full article on original website
Indy mother protests plea deals given to son’s alleged killers
INDIANAPOLIS — There was bad blood brewing on social media in the spring of 2019 around Xavier Weir, 16, a student at Scecina High School. Witness told police they were meeting up with Weir to buy vape cartridges full of THC oil, that he had been flashing money on social media along with photographs of […]
Rental vans, power tools and bags of stolen electronics: Man arrested in Indy at center of multi-state crime spree, feds say
INDIANAPOLIS – When Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested an attempted burglary suspect in December 2022, it seemed like a routine case. The man, identified as “Patricio Escobar” with a 1987 birthdate on an ID card purportedly issued out of Argentina, was charged with attempted burglary and resisting law enforcement. He was accused of trying to steal […]
Court docs: argument over baby bottle results in shooting
Court documents indicate a domestic dispute involving a baby bottle happened shortly before a shooting Sunday evening.
wrtv.com
Woman charged in relation to Indianapolis dog's death investigation pleads guilty
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Judge accepted a plea agreement Wednesday for a woman charged in connection to the investigation of an Indianapolis dog's death. Court records show Sierra Makin pled guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and obstruction of justice. Makin was...
vincennespbs.org
Welfare check in Jasper leads to arrest
A Dubois County man who was said to have caused disturbances was jailed Tuesday. Jasper Police were called to a welfare check regarding a man slumped over a steering wheel of a parked truck on Cathy Lane. The man was 27-year-old Steven Lang from the town of Birdseye. Police say...
wbiw.com
Bedford man files civil law suit against Bedford Police, the Mayor, and the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – A Bedford man filed a civil lawsuit against several Bedford Police officers and the City of Bedford after an incident on January 8, 2021. The lawsuit was filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023. The seventeen-page lawsuit was filed by Bloomington law firm Mallor...
Court docs: Father in Beech Grove incident says gun brandished by child belonged to cousin
BEECH GROVE, Ind. – A father arrested after his son was seen on TV pointing a loaded gun at people told police the firearm belonged to a cousin. Shane Osborne, 45, faces charges of dangerous control of a firearm and two counts of neglect of a dependent in connection with the Jan. 14 incident. His […]
Former Brown County clerk accused of stealing office supplies faces 2 felony counts
BROWN COUNTY, Ind. – A former county clerk’s sticky fingers filched office supplies in the waning days of her term, landing her in legal trouble again, police say. Former Brown County Clerk Kathy L. Smith faces two felony counts after being accused of stealing office supplies and other items totaling more than $1,000. Smith is […]
Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
WTHR
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on Indiana interstate
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
Indianapolis man sentenced to federal prison after shooting at repo worker
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted felon was sentenced to federal prison after he shot at a worker trying to repossess his car and assaulted a woman on the same day. The Southern District of Indiana’s branch of the United States Attorney’s Office announced Austin Majko, 33, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for illegally […]
wwbl.com
Lawsuit Dropped Against Indiana’s Ban on Transgender Students Participating in Girls Sports
The ACLU is dropping their lawsuit against Indiana’s law banning transgender students from competing in girls school sports. Court documents say the transgender girl the ACLU was suing on behalf of has now enrolled in a charter school that is not operated by Indianapolis Public Schools. This comes after...
Indy woman shot lying in bed next to her baby after several bullets fired into home
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired into a home on the near northwest side. The victim says she was lying in bed next to her 5-month-old son when bullets tore through the door frame and walls of her home. The victim tried to run for cover as the […]
Woman found shot in driver seat of vehicle dies on Indy's north side
One person is dead and at least one other has been injured after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side.
Comedian shot by husband of woman he was having affair with: court docs
Court documents detail an affair spurred to violence involving "Bob & Tom" comedian Ronald Sexton, better known as Donnie Baker, and an Indiana woman.
‘Serious violent felon’ arrested after fight inside Indiana Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — An armed man described by police as a “serious violent felon” has been arrested after fighting another person inside an Indiana Walmart and fleeing police. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department were called around 7:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart store on W. State Road 45 in Bloomington to investigate a […]
wrtv.com
Johnson County sees record homicides in 2022, sheriff saddened by the numbers
JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County saw a record 10 homicides in 2023. It is the most homicides they have seen, ever. Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says it's not a number they are proud of. "In particular 2022 was a rough year for Johnson County law enforcement," Burgess said....
IMPD targets high-risk domestic violence offenders with Operation Domestic Disruption
INDIANAPOLIS — Reducing domestic violence is a top priority for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in 2023. Those efforts began last week with a citywide warrant sweep dubbed Operation Domestic Disruption. The five-day sweep resulted in the arrests of 16 suspects with active warrants who police say were the highest risk to reoffend. In one […]
IU student calls for change in viral TikTok video
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — "It shouldn't have to take a viral video to make some change happen," Indiana University sophomore Declan Farley said. On Saturday, Jan. 14, Farley, who identifies as a transgender queer student, posted a video on TikTok. The 57-second video starts with this:. "Over the past five...
Police arrest woman in connection with north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection with a Sunday shooting on the north side. Around 4 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District were dispatched to the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive in response to a shooting. They found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot […]
