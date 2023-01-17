Read full article on original website
State settles with Columbia store owner, accused of violating Puppy Mills Act
A settlement has been reached between Maryland and a puppy retailer, accused of violating the state's “No More Puppy Mills Act” law.
WJLA
'Russian roulette with pills': Montgomery Co schools warn about rise in fentanyl overdoses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Leaders of Montgomery County Public Schools are warning parents and the community of a dangerous spike in fentanyl overdoses. Just this week, the staff at Blair High School received a notice about training for Narcan, the nasal spray prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.
Deadly drug overdoses among young people in Montgomery County increase 120% in a year
ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, leaders in Montgomery County came together to address an alarming trend of young people overdosing from illegal opioids. Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said a 15-year-old student died from a suspected overdose this past weekend, which is what prompted the meeting. Elena Suarez joined officials to […]
popville.com
Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened!
Thanks to all who emailed and messaged: “Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened last week. They are having their grand opening this Sunday”. Alley Cat’s Facebook says: “Come on in for the only best Moroccan dishes in the whole District of Columbia”. Check out all their...
montgomeryparks.org
Montgomery Parks to present traffic study results for Little Falls Parkway pilot project at virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2022, at 7 p.m.
WHEATON, Md. – Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. to present data from traffic studies conducted on Little Falls Parkway between Arlington Road and Dorset Avenue. The meeting will take place on Zoom. (Click the link to join.) Participants have the option to register online for the meeting to receive project updates.
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to lose out the week.In Kensington, Albert Einstein High School was placed on lockdown shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 following a report of a weapon on campus.Officials said that members of the Montgomery County Department…
WTOP
Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development
Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’
Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
mocoshow.com
Montrose Alcohol Beverage Services Location to Reopen as ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Later This Month
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, “Oak Barrel & Vine,” at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The celebration and ribbon cutting will occur in front of the store, located at 1205-B Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center in Rockville. County Executive Marc Elrich, other elected officials and alcohol industry representatives plan to attend the opening.
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
wfmd.com
Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
theburn.com
Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center
From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Police Warns of Increase in Catalytic Converter Thefts; Provides Prevention Tips
Per Gaithersburg Police: Thefts of catalytic converters is part of a national crime trend that we have seen occur in the City. This theft can be accomplished in a matter of seconds. Here are a few prevention tips:. • Park in well-lit areas if possible. • Install an anti-theft device...
mocoshow.com
Rockville: Bulk Waste Collection Suspended Due to County Incinerator Issues
Due to issues with the solid waste incinerator at the Montgomery County Resource Recovery Facility in Dickerson, the City of Rockville will not be collecting bulk waste at this time. Household recycling and trash collections remain on their regular schedule. Scheduled bulk refuse collections are suspended until the county-owned facility...
D.C. Council Bill Aims To Use Sound Detection And Cameras To Issue Tickets To Loud Vehicles
First, there were speed cameras. Then came red light cameras and stop sign cameras. Now, some D.C. councilmembers want to try a new type of “camera” to identify, and ultimately ticket, noisy vehicles. The Vehicular Noise Reduction Act would create a two-year pilot program to use a combination...
Wbaltv.com
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week
BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County Police Department warning residents of police impersonation phone scam
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department is warning residents of a telephone scam that is being reported in the area. Authorities say they are receiving reports of residents being contacted by scammers claiming to be Baltimore County police officers. The scammers then say they are collecting on a legal...
rockvillenights.com
Sameday Health closes; T-Mobile, Everything But Water temporarily close at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Three businesses have closed their doors at Westfield Montgomery Mall this week, but only one is permanent. Sameday Health has cleared out its space. The COVID-19, flu, strep and STD-testing clinic appears to have consolidated its Bethesda operations at its 5826 Nicholson Lane location in White Flint. T-Mobile and Everything...
BARCS waiving fees for dog and cat adoptions this week
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter is waiving fees for dog and cat adoptions this week, because it is over capacity and must free up space to take in additional animals.
