ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Deadly drug overdoses among young people in Montgomery County increase 120% in a year

ROCKVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — On Tuesday, leaders in Montgomery County came together to address an alarming trend of young people overdosing from illegal opioids.  Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said a 15-year-old student died from a suspected overdose this past weekend, which is what prompted the meeting. Elena Suarez joined officials to […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened!

Thanks to all who emailed and messaged: “Alley Cat in Friendship Heights officially opened last week. They are having their grand opening this Sunday”. Alley Cat’s Facebook says: “Come on in for the only best Moroccan dishes in the whole District of Columbia”. Check out all their...
WASHINGTON, DC
montgomeryparks.org

Montgomery Parks to present traffic study results for Little Falls Parkway pilot project at virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2022, at 7 p.m.

WHEATON, Md. – Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, will host a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. to present data from traffic studies conducted on Little Falls Parkway between Arlington Road and Dorset Avenue. The meeting will take place on Zoom. (Click the link to join.) Participants have the option to register online for the meeting to receive project updates.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. breaks ground on Randolph Road Community affordable housing development

Montgomery County, Maryland, broke ground Thursday on its largest-ever affordable housing development, the Randolph Road Community. The 195-home development is being built with nonprofit affordable housing developer AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. “This is really important because we struggle with affordable housing,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Alexandria’s COVID-19 Community Level goes back to ‘high’

Alexandria’s Covid community-level has gone from “low” to “high” this month, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low, medium or high Covid community levels are determined by data on hospitalizations and cases, according to the CDC. Each level comes with steps recommended by the federal agency that people and communities can take to protect themselves and others from potentially severe impacts of the virus.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Montrose Alcohol Beverage Services Location to Reopen as ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’ Later This Month

Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will re-open its Montrose store under its upgraded retail concept, “Oak Barrel & Vine,” at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The celebration and ribbon cutting will occur in front of the store, located at 1205-B Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center in Rockville. County Executive Marc Elrich, other elected officials and alcohol industry representatives plan to attend the opening.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Severely Destroys Home In Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Fire crews responded to a house fire in Ijamsville shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. The home is located in the 9800 block of Fire Tower Road. Firefighters extinguished the flames in 30 minutes. Everyone who was in the home got out safely. The cause of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
theburn.com

Prominent Ashburn land parcel to become a data center

From hospital to neighborhood to data center — the 57-acre parcel of land along Broadlands Boulevard at Belmont Ridge Road has seen a lot of proposals come and go, but it looks like years of debate may have reached an end. CyrusOne, a major player in Loudoun’s data center...
ASHBURN, VA
mocoshow.com

Rockville: Bulk Waste Collection Suspended Due to County Incinerator Issues

Due to issues with the solid waste incinerator at the Montgomery County Resource Recovery Facility in Dickerson, the City of Rockville will not be collecting bulk waste at this time. Household recycling and trash collections remain on their regular schedule. Scheduled bulk refuse collections are suspended until the county-owned facility...
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week

BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy