ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get plum committee assignments in GOP-led House

By Dylan Stableford, Yahoo News
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfgNx_0kHwT8K200

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who were each stripped of committee assignments by House Democrats for their incendiary rhetoric, have been given seats on multiple congressional panels in the now-Republican-controlled chamber.

Greene — an election denier who has often complained about the treatment of those arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol — was named to the Homeland Security Committee, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

Gosar — a notorious climate denier — was given a seat on the House Natural Resources committee, CNN reported.

And both Greene and Gosar, who voted against certifying Electoral College results showing Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election, were added to the House Oversight Committee.

In 2021, Greene was removed from her committee assignments by Democrats for her embrace of bizarre conspiracy theories and endorsement of violence against her perceived political enemies, including then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She was seen as a key ally in helping rally GOP support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during last week’s contentious leadership vote.

The Georgia Republican had been vocal in her desire for a seat on the oversight panel, which will also now include Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., with whom Greene reportedly had a falling out over Boebert's refusal to vote for McCarthy for speaker.

Gosar was censured by House Democrats in 2021 after posting online a violent cartoon video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Biden.

The measure stripped Gosar of his committee assignments, including a seat on the House Oversight Committee — a panel on which he had served alongside Ocasio-Cortez.

Gosar’s video post was immediately condemned by Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez, who called for his removal from Congress.

“Threatening the life of a colleague is grounds for expulsion,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Gosar deleted the video and issued a statement saying he does not “espouse violence or harm towards any member of Congress or Mr. Biden.” But he did not apologize.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

White House to McCarthy: No negotiations on debt limit

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden “looks forward” to sitting down with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to discuss a range of topics, including perhaps the thorniest challenge confronting Washington this year: raising the nation's debt limit. One hitch: That statement...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

GOP investigations of Biden to test Chairman Comer’s power

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In early 2017, freshman Rep. James Comer found himself aboard Air Force One with the country's two most powerful Republicans, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. As they returned to Washington from a Kentucky rally, the conversation turned to the president's first legislative push, with McConnell encouraging Trump to pursue an infrastructure deal.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — (AP) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain, who has spent more than two years as President Joe Biden's top aide, is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with Klain's plans. Klain's expected departure comes...
IOWA STATE
WGAU

US Treasury buys time for Biden and GOP on debt limit deal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. government bumped up against its debt limit Thursday, prompting the Treasury Department to take "extraordinary" accounting steps to avoid default — as friction between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raised concern about whether the U.S. can sidestep an economic crisis.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
OK! Magazine

Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing

The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Sen. Tim Kaine to address media amid reelection speculation

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is holding a media availability Friday morning in Virginia's capital city amid speculation that he plans to announce whether he will seek a third term. Questions about Kaine's next steps have swirled since he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch...
RICHMOND, VA
WGAU

Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia's military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage files paperwork to run for Congress

Ben Savage, who rose to fame as Cory Matthews in the television series “Boy Meets World,” is considering a run for Congress, according to published reports. Savage, 42, of Long Beach, California, submitted paperwork to the Federal Elections Commission on Wednesday, KTTV reported. According to the filing, which created a committee for his campaign, Savage is planning to run as a Democrat in California’s 30th congressional district in 2024.
LONG BEACH, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
114K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy