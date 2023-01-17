Read full article on original website
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
x1071.com
Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska
The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
Madison Fire Department unveils two new ladder trucks
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department debuted some new wheels on Friday that will serve the city’s west and south sides. Ladder Co. 2 began work last month and Ladder No. 6 will start responding to calls this week. The trucks feature a new graphic design and can pump water at up to 1,500 gallons per minute. The new...
Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents...
nbc15.com
DNR: Investigation into invasive crayfish distribution ends with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 150 citations were issued at the conclusion of an investigation into wholesalers after Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say invasive crayfish were illegally distributed. The DNR explained Friday that the multi-year investigation and prosecution was related to more than 960 invasive crayfish being distributed...
One person taken to hospital following house fire near Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — A home is being considered a total loss following a fire east of Oregon Wednesday, officials said. The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. at a home in the 4300 block of Oak Hill Road in the town of Rutland. In a news release just after midnight, the Oregon Fire Department said firefighters got to the scene...
Oregon police arrest man for threatening to kill another man, officers and K9
OREGON, Wis. — Oregon police arrested a man who they said threatened to kill another man and his family, as well as officers. Police were called to the 200 block of Walnut Street at around 8:17 p.m. Friday night after the man made threats. When officers arrived he allegedly ran into his apartment. Once inside, police said the man...
nbc15.com
Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
Infant found unresponsive on Madison’s west side dies at hospital
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said an infant died after being found unresponsive on the city’s west side. Emergency crews were called to a home on Welton drive at around 9:50 p.m. on Friday. Paramedics performed life-saving measures on the child, who was taken to a local hospital. The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital....
WSAW
Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 to be sentenced Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man was convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning. In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.
nbc15.com
Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
x1071.com
2 Vehicle Accident in Dodgeville
Iowa County authorities received a report of two vehicle crash in Dodgeville Wednesday around 9am. Reports indicate that there was lane blockage and injuries. The Dodgeville Fire Department, Dodgeville EMS and Dodgeville Police responded to the incident. Mineral Point EMS was requested for mutual aid as the other ambulances were previously paged to other medical calls. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene and Randy’s Towing assisted with the removal of the damaged vehicles. No names were released. Dodgeville EMS took the injured parties to a hospital for evaluation.
stoughtonnews.com
Firefighter slightly injured during King’s Lynn fire Jan. 17
All residents and pets escaped unharmed as eight area fire departments battled a garage fire at 1417 Kings Lynn Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17, though a firefighter was temporarily hospitalized. According to a Stoughton Fire Department news release, Stoughton firefighters and EMS, along with Stoughton and Oregon police departments, were...
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
Darlington police searching for man not heard from since October
DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been heard from since October. Eugene Taylor, 75, is being considered missing and endangered. Family members and friends have not heard from him since mid- to late-October, the Darlington Police Department said Tuesday. Police described him as being 6 feet tall and 240...
Woman killed in weekend crash in Sun Prairie identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday released the name of the woman killed in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151 in Sun Prairie over the weekend. Adrienne Nash, 52, of Madison, was pronounced dead at a hospital from injuries she suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. RELATED: One person...
Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit
If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
Driver threatens group of teens with gun on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A group of high school students told police that a driver threatened them with a gun Sunday night on Madison’s east side. The teens were in town for a sporting event and were at a fast food restaurant in the 1700 block of Thierer Road. The teens reported that a vehicle approached them at around 10:30 p.m....
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
