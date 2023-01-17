ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington, WI

B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
x1071.com

Missing Man From Darlington Found Deceased in Alaska

The Darlington Police Department has received permission from the family to update the community on the search for Eugene Taylor of Darlington. Taylor was found deceased by Alaska Troopers Thursday. He had apparently died of natural causes. No further details have been released. The last known contact with Taylor was on November 15th in Alaska. Taylor had dual residency in Darlington and Seward, Alaska.
DARLINGTON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fire at Stoughton home causes $600K in damages

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home in Stoughton Tuesday night. Firefighters, police and paramedics were sent to the 1400 block of Kings Lynn Road just before 5:45 p.m. after a car fire was reported in a garage. Crews arriving on scene saw heavy flames coming from the garage and requested extra help. All residents...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

DNR: Investigation into invasive crayfish distribution ends with convictions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 150 citations were issued at the conclusion of an investigation into wholesalers after Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say invasive crayfish were illegally distributed. The DNR explained Friday that the multi-year investigation and prosecution was related to more than 960 invasive crayfish being distributed...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Coal and Aspen!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week we have two pets of the week!. Both puppies are around eight weeks old and weigh about eight pounds. They are both best in a home with other dogs around. If you’re interested in adopting Coal or Aspen (or both!) you can apply at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Madison woman killed in Sun Prairie wreck

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison woman who died in a crash on a Sun Prairie highway. According to the medical examiner, Adrienne Nash died following the Jan. 14 wreck. Its preliminary investigation indicates Nash, 52, died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
x1071.com

2 Vehicle Accident in Dodgeville

Iowa County authorities received a report of two vehicle crash in Dodgeville Wednesday around 9am. Reports indicate that there was lane blockage and injuries. The Dodgeville Fire Department, Dodgeville EMS and Dodgeville Police responded to the incident. Mineral Point EMS was requested for mutual aid as the other ambulances were previously paged to other medical calls. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted at the scene and Randy’s Towing assisted with the removal of the damaged vehicles. No names were released. Dodgeville EMS took the injured parties to a hospital for evaluation.
DODGEVILLE, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Firefighter slightly injured during King’s Lynn fire Jan. 17

All residents and pets escaped unharmed as eight area fire departments battled a garage fire at 1417 Kings Lynn Road on Tuesday, Jan. 17, though a firefighter was temporarily hospitalized. According to a Stoughton Fire Department news release, Stoughton firefighters and EMS, along with Stoughton and Oregon police departments, were...
STOUGHTON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-21-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties

A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Darlington police searching for man not heard from since October

DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police in Darlington are asking for the public’s help finding a man who hasn’t been heard from since October. Eugene Taylor, 75, is being considered missing and endangered. Family members and friends have not heard from him since mid- to late-October, the Darlington Police Department said Tuesday. Police described him as being 6 feet tall and 240...
DARLINGTON, WI
97ZOK

Here’s Why There’s A Truck In A Tree On Highway 43 Outside Beloit

If you've ever found yourself traveling on Route 43 about eight miles outside of Beloit near mile marker 6 and the Clinton exit, you've seen the Truck In The Tree. Several years ago, my son and I were driving past on our way up to Kenosha, Wisconsin when he saw the rather unusual sight of a pickup truck suspended between twin trees. My son wanted to know all about it. Why's it up there? Who put it there? How long has it been there? Oy, these kids and their questions.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect still in Walgreens parking lot when officers arrive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The suspect accused of robbing a Walgreens on Madison’s near east side was still sitting in the store’s parking lot when officers arrived on the scene, according to a Madison Police Dept. report. The officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at...
MADISON, WI
