In the middle of last season, longtime Braves PA announcer Casey Motter suddenly passed away at age 53. Motter grew up a Braves fan in Smyrna, Georgia, and a movie could be written about the way he got the job with the Braves. He was the PA announcer for his son’s youth football games, where he was heard by the Braves general manager at the time, Frank Wren, who eventually gave Motter the job. His passing was a travesty, one that every fan that has attended a Braves game was shocked by. However, in his final full season, he did get to watch the team he grew up cheering for win another World Series, which he called “a dream come true.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO