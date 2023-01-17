Read full article on original website
Black trans woman awarded $1.5M after 6 months in male prison over bogus drug arrestWestland DailyAtlanta, GA
These are the 5 top rated burger joints in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Ranks #4 in U.S. for Jobs in Science and Technology – Ahead of San Francisco and Silicon ValleyToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
Nebraska Football: Georgia TE Arik Gilbert transfers to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The City of Stone Mountain Renames Street in Honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.Truflix NetworkStone Mountain, GA
AccessAtlanta
Where to find the best pies in metro Atlanta
You can never go wrong with pie, so why not treat yourself to a delicious slice? Whether you want something sweet or savory, traditional pie flavors like apple or pecan, or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options to choose from. We want to make it “easy as pie” for you to find the perfect slice in Atlanta, so we’ve listed some of the best spots below.
AccessAtlanta
Skip the cold weather and head to these Atlanta spots for an indoor adventure
Forrest Gump once compared the unpredictability of life to a box of chocolates, and we can probably all agree that we could do the same thing when it comes to Atlanta weather in the wintertime. One day, it could be 20 degrees with wind chill, and on another day, it could be 70 degrees and sunny, and on another day, we could be dealing with tornadoes.
AccessAtlanta
Tropic like its hot: The best tiki bars in metro Atlanta
Tiki bars are known for their extravagant cocktails and aesthetic ambiance inspired by Polynesian culture, combined with a retro feel. Donn Beach and Victor Bergeron originally pioneered the concept of a tiki bar not long after the Prohibition era ended, around the late 1930s and early 1940s. In fact, Victor Bergeron became known as “Trader Vic,” operating one of the most prominent tiki brand names in the world. Today, Atlanta boasts one of two Trader Vic’s in the United States (the other being in Emeryville, California).
The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’
Editor’s Note: Our dining essayist Sara Delgado is flying the Atlanta coop for new culinary adventures in New York City. This is part one of a five-part series as she looks back at her favorite dining moments in The A. I’ve never been one for saying goodbye. It doesn’t matter if it’s a party or […] The post The Atlanta Restaurant Farewell, Part One: ‘Leaving the party a little too early’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
secretatlanta.co
Witness Unbelievable LEGO Displays At The Upcoming Atlanta Brick Con
Atlanta Brick Con is back and is ready to blow away every ATLien who’s a fan of LEGO. From professional builders to spectacular creations, imagination stations, and beyond. You do not want to miss out on this impressive fan-made collection of Lego creations, hitting up Atlanta very soon. Filled...
Eater
Two Midtown Restaurants Close to Make Way for a Brand New Neighborhood Spot
After closing his restaurants 10th and Piedmont and G’s Midtown in early January to make “improvements” to the kitchens and dining rooms, owner Gilbert Yeremian is set to replace both in the coming weeks with a new restaurant serving Mexican fare. Located at the corner of 10th...
addictedtovacation.com
6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)
There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
Atlanta Daily World
Mayor Andre Dickens To Officiate Mass Wedding Ceremony On Valentine’s Day
Handwritten cards, chocolate hearts, romantic dinners, and red roses are all staples and traditions of Valentine’s Day. With unlimited ways to celebrate America’s official love day, Southern Hospitality Event Group is excited to introduce ‘Marry We’, a mass wedding ceremony created to celebrate love in a big way.
capitalbnews.org
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor
Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta
exploregwinnett.org
What's New in Gwinnett
Gwinnett is a large county with 16 cities that it can be hard to keep up with all the new places that open up. We want you to be in the know so you can go and experience all the new things coming to Gwinnett. We rounded up a list of exciting things coming to Gwinnett this year.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta museum honors Black beauty, music pioneers
ATLANTA - There are many incredible stories up and down Atlanta’s historic Auburn Avenue. And 30 years ago, Ricci de Forest — known professionally as Ricci International — uncovered one of them by accident. "Riding around in Atlanta…in my little convertible, I come up Auburn and turn...
AccessAtlanta
Atlanta’s finest: 2022 ‘Best of Atlanta’ winners revealed
Get ready to discover the hidden gems and top spots in Atlanta! The first edition of Access Atlanta’s “Best of Atlanta” awards is here, and we’re beyond excited to showcase the best of the best in our city. In 2022, we teamed up with YOU, our...
AccessAtlanta
Let your imagination run wild at Atlanta’s new LEGO Discovery Center
Get ready, builders! Spring is just around the corner, bringing a brand new adventure with it — the grand opening of North America’s first next-generation LEGO Discovery Center!. On Friday, March 31, families in Atlanta and the southeast will have the chance to experience the $5 million renovation...
Atlanta Councilmember says Vine City Walmart closure ‘only rumors’
Atlanta City Councilmember Byron Amos said Walmart’s corporate office has not made a decision to permanently close its Vine City store after an alleged fire forced it to close last month. The Vine City Walmart on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive announced it was temporarily closing on Dec. 24. Days later, the popular Walmart on […] The post Atlanta Councilmember says Vine City Walmart closure ‘only rumors’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
2 workers injured when garage collapses at Buckhead home
Two workers were injured when a garage collapsed Wednesday afternoon at a Buckhead home, officials said....
