ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Commercial Observer

Mr. C Seaport Hotel Sells to Sono Hospitality for $60 million

The Mr. C Seaport at 33 Peck Slip in — you guessed it — the Seaport District sold for $60 million earlier this month. A shell corporation with an address tied to South Korea-based Sono Hospitality Group’s Gunju Hwang purchased the property on Jan. 9 from Bob Ghassemieh’s Atlantic Pearl Investments, which acquired it for $38.3 million in early 2016, according to property records made public Thursday. The Real Deal first reported the sale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Carthage Real Estate Advisors Lands $100M for Harlem Mixed-Use Development

Carthage Real Estate Advisors has secured $100 million in construction financing for one of its 18-story apartment buildings in its Marcus Garvey Village mixed-use development in Harlem, Commercial Observer can first report. The financing consists of roughly 70 percent debt and 30 percent equity. New York City Housing Development Corporation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

HOT 97 Owner MediaCo Relocating to 25K SF in Flatiron

Hip-hop will no longer live in Hudson Square but instead reside in the Flatiron District. MediaCo Holding, parent company of radio stations HOT 97 and WBLS, signed a 16-year lease for 25,000 square feet on the second and third floors of Savanna’s 48 West 25th Street, the New York Post first reported. Asking rent was in the mid-$70s per square foot, according to Savanna.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Famed NYC Steakhouse Delmonico’s Reopening This Fall

After sitting shuttered for nearly three years, legendary New York steakhouse Delmonico’s will reopen at 56 Beaver Street this fall under new management, following an eviction battle with its landlord and a legal dispute over its ownership. Delmonico’s Restaurant Group’s Dennis ​​Turcinovic and Joseph Licul inked a fresh 15-year...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

Owner of Fine Dining Indian Eatery Junoon Opening New East Village Spot

The restaurateur behind the formerly Michelin-starred Indian eatery Junoon plans to open a new spot, Jazba, in the East Village this summer, Commercial Observer has learned. Rajesh Bhardwaj, the owner Junoon and Jazba, inked a 10-year deal for 5,500 square feet on the ground floor of 207 Second Avenue, according to Tower Brokerage’s Haz Aliessa, who represented landlord Lee Odell Real Estate with Paul McQuade.
MANHATTAN, NY
Commercial Observer

Luxury Vintage Shop What Goes Around Comes Around Keeping Wooster Street Location

Luxury vintage clothing shop What Goes Around Comes Around will turn its Wooster Street pop-up into a permanent retail outpost. The retailer signed a seven-year lease for an 8,350-square-foot, two-floor space at Zar Property NY’s 113 Wooster Street between Spring and Prince streets, for its second SoHo location, Crain’s New York Business first reported. Asking rent was $250 per square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy