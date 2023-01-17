ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two generations revive an Atlanta favorite at Wylie & Rum

The W&R brand was born from a combination of Lewis family histories. Tony (the father in this family duo) is a longtime Atlanta-based restaurateur; the former owner of Bridgetown Grill, a popular Caribbean restaurant that once lived where The Porter operates today in Little Five Points. Bridgetown Grill was a small space, with seating for just 85 guests, but it was immensely popular. On its five-year anniversary, the flagship location (the brand had expanded to five locations by the late ‘90s) served more than 1,100.
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)

Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
Black Atlantans Rate Dickens on His First Year As Mayor

Joyland resident Christopher Hill is a retired insurance and real estate professional who has lived in Atlanta since 1992. When Hill got to the southeast Atlanta neighborhood, Maynard Jackson was in his second term of office as mayor. Five administrations later, the 69-year-old stopped to think when asked about how Mayor Andre Dickens had done after one year on the job.
Sugarloaf Mills | Shopping mall in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Sugarloaf Mills is the largest outlet in Atlanta, and is located just half an hour from downtown. It is an excellent option to buy cheap clothes in Atlanta since in addition to the outlet stores of major brands, there are three low-priced department stores where you can find real bargains on clothing and accessories from major brands such as Burlington, Ross and the outlet store from Saks Fifth Avenue.
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta

Mother of rapper in Young Thug trial arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mother of one of the defendants in the gang-related trial of Young Thug was arrested this week after allegedly trying to pass tobacco products to her son. According to Fulton County jail records, Latasha Kendrick was arrested on Tuesday and charged with criminal...
Male shot after trying to stop people from breaking into cars in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after a male was shot trying to stop two people from breaking into cars in southwest Atlanta on Saturday evening. According to police officials, officers responded to the 2900 block of Landrum Drive after reports of a person shot...
Medical examiner identifies body found burning in woods as missing Atlanta man

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Medical Examiner identified a body found burning in the woods as a missing Atlanta man. The medical examiner's office said Nicholas Williams, whose body was found on Dec. 13 in Atlanta, died from a gunshot wound. Investigators found his burning body near the 800 block of Old Gordon Road.
The Best Burger In Atlanta Is In A Suburban Gas Station

Atlanta is definitely home to a slew of burger joints, but it might come as a surprise that the best voted burger in town is actually served out of a gas station. NFA Burgers, formerly a pop-up, garnered so much popularity, that a demand for a more permanent spot became a MUST. Dunwoody resident Billy Kramer has spent the last few years perfecting his burger recipe and it has finally paid off.
The Atlanta rapper giving away million of dollars

I have kicked off 2023 with a series of positive, uplifting stories about people who are giving back to their local communities. Readers love to read good news articles that highlight the good being done by people. So today, I wanted to look at an Atlanta rapper who fits that profile.
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
