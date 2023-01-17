Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to YelpMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersCarlisle, PA
Recently Apprehended ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Participant was on US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted ListThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionCarlisle, PA
Pennsylvania witness says bright light overhead 'blinked off' and movedRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Upcoming Gamut production pays homage to the demolished Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg during Black History Month
During Black History Month in February, Gamut Theatre Group and the Sankofa African American Theatre Company will present the Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward production. The play aims to pay homage to the Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg, where hundreds of primarily black homes, black-owned businesses and facilities were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the 18th and 19th centuries.
WGAL
TV reporter gets thrown from mechanical bull
HARRISBURG, Pa. — WGAL reporter Josslyn Howard took a turn riding the mechanical bull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show - and hung on for as long as she could. Watch the video above to see how her ride ended.
WGAL
Piece of Civil War history beginning to rot
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Civil War history is beginning to rot, but work is being done to preserve the Klingel House in Gettysburg. Nearly 160 years after the Battle of Gettysburg, the bullet riddled Klingel House, named after the Civil War era family, that lived there, is in danger of collapsing.
News & Brews at Cornerstone
Join WITF staff to hear about what’s new in the newsroom — and to be part of the process as we create new ways to reach central Pennsylvanians with news and information. Only 24 spots available so RSVP to reserve your seat today!. Register Today!. First, we’ll talk...
PennLive.com
Coroner looking for family of central Pa. man who recently died
The York County coroner is asking for help finding the family of an elderly man who recently died. Alan G. Vogt was in his 80s when he died of natural causes in Dover Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Coroner’s Office...
Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth
HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home
A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban
In a change from the Wolf administration, the executive order allows some exceptions, such as awards, T-shirts, occasional meals or beverages, pens, notepads, or mugs. The post Shapiro announces three-part ethics package — including a more relaxed gift ban appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Heavy metal legends Pantera will perform in Hershey this summer as part of U.S. tour
HERSHEY, Pa. — Legendary heavy metal band Pantera will make a stop in Hershey this summer as part of a 20-city U.S. tour. One of the most successful and influential bands in its genre, Pantera will take the stage at Hersheypark Stadium on Saturday, August 5, along with special guests Lamb of God.
Gettysburg man credits miraculous recovery to care, prayer, and blood received
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — You’d never know by looking at him, but Lanny Winters nearly died this past July. "I felt funny and I had a bit of chest pain, but I just thought it was from the heat," said Winters. His wife, a former nurse, drove him to...
WGAL
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 21 dogs from breeder's property in Gap, Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
Meek Mill, Wiz Khalifa are ‘Pa. all day’ as they rock the stage at Gov. Shapiro inaugural concert
The concert celebrating the inauguration of Pennsylvania’s new governor Josh Shapiro, like the rest of the festivities held on the evening of Jan. 17 at Rock Lititz, attempted to showcase the best of Pennsylvania. For example: the food being served included, among many other options, Pennsylvania regional specialties like...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Hersheypark in 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For its 117th season, Hersheypark has some changes and additions coming in 2023. Some of these are big and some are small, but all the changes coming are pretty sweet!. The first major change to the park has to do with the reimagining of the...
Parx Casino to open in central Pa. with numerous electronic table games, dealers, TVs galore
Pennsylvania’s 17th casino, Parx Casino Shippensburg, 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township, is different than most of the state’s gaming facilities. The centerpiece is an electronic gaming area combined with live dealers. It features elegant decor and televisions galore. And its main restaurant isn’t in the casino.
Sickle cell patients in need of African American blood donors
YORK, Pa. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every 365 African Americans will be diagnosed with sickle cell disease or have a sickle cell trait. Sickle cell disease is an evolutionary trait that prevents malaria but also stops blow flow and oxygen...
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
Dance the night away: Beginners learn country line dancing at York County restaurant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — When was the last time you broke out your dancing shoes?. On Wednesday night, members of the community did just that as they tried out country line dancing in York County. Dancin' With Brittanie hosted the event at the Eagles Nest Restaurant & Event Venue...
What happens before a casino opens in Pa.? Every game is tested, surveillance checked
Long before bets are made and slot machine buttons are pushed at Parx Casino Shippensburg -- or any casino in the state -- the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board works with the facility operator to make sure everything goes smoothly. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township...
iheart.com
Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA
Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Georgia man is charged with stealing catalytic converters in five areas of Central Pennsylvania. Officials say the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop near Elizabethtown in Lancaster County. Police believe the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Lee, had just stolen a catalytic converter from a disabled car on the highway. Through phone records, police say they've also been able to connect Lee with similar thefts in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, as well as in Westminster, Maryland. State police have also charged Christopher Heath of York in the case -- they believe he was buying the stolen parts.
Harrisburg landlord admits killing tenant’s friend in dispute
A barber who shot his tenant’s friend after three days of arguments pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in court Friday in a deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial. Frank Morris, 52, admitted to pulling a gun and firing four shots after one of the women in the home charged at him with a broken wine bottle the night of Oct. 14, 2020.
