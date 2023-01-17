ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WITF

Upcoming Gamut production pays homage to the demolished Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg during Black History Month

During Black History Month in February, Gamut Theatre Group and the Sankofa African American Theatre Company will present the Voices of the Eighth Chronicles II: Stories from Harrisburg’s Old Eighth Ward production. The play aims to pay homage to the Old 8th Ward of Harrisburg, where hundreds of primarily black homes, black-owned businesses and facilities were demolished, wiping out connections to a community that thrived during the 18th and 19th centuries.
WGAL

TV reporter gets thrown from mechanical bull

HARRISBURG, Pa. — WGAL reporter Josslyn Howard took a turn riding the mechanical bull at the Pennsylvania Farm Show - and hung on for as long as she could. Watch the video above to see how her ride ended.
WGAL

Piece of Civil War history beginning to rot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A piece of Civil War history is beginning to rot, but work is being done to preserve the Klingel House in Gettysburg. Nearly 160 years after the Battle of Gettysburg, the bullet riddled Klingel House, named after the Civil War era family, that lived there, is in danger of collapsing.
WITF

News & Brews at Cornerstone

Join WITF staff to hear about what’s new in the newsroom — and to be part of the process as we create new ways to reach central Pennsylvanians with news and information. Only 24 spots available so RSVP to reserve your seat today!. Register Today!. First, we’ll talk...
PennLive.com

Coroner looking for family of central Pa. man who recently died

The York County coroner is asking for help finding the family of an elderly man who recently died. Alan G. Vogt was in his 80s when he died of natural causes in Dover Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Anyone with information is asked to call the York County Coroner’s Office...
CBS Philly

Pa. state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti to make history when she gives birth

HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Just 40 years ago, the idea of even a woman – any woman – in Pennsylvania's Senate was a novelty. Out of 50 senators, there was exactly one, and she was a grandmother.Later came more women, including some mothers of younger children. But no woman has ever given birth while a member of the state Senate. If that fact surprises you, consider this: It also surprised the woman who is about to make history by becoming the first. "That had not crossed my mind," said Sen. Amanda Cappelletti (D-Delaware and Montgomery), until a colleague pointed it out to her.Cappelletti...
PennLive.com

Boy, 14, missing from central Pa. home

A 14-year-old boy is missing from his York County home, police said Friday. Joseph Harrell III has been missing since Monday from Spring Grove, York County Regional police said. He was last seen on the 3200 block of Betlou James Place in Gwynn Oak, Maryland.
abc27.com

Changes coming to Hersheypark in 2023

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For its 117th season, Hersheypark has some changes and additions coming in 2023. Some of these are big and some are small, but all the changes coming are pretty sweet!. The first major change to the park has to do with the reimagining of the...
FOX 43

Sickle cell patients in need of African American blood donors

YORK, Pa. — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one out of every 365 African Americans will be diagnosed with sickle cell disease or have a sickle cell trait. Sickle cell disease is an evolutionary trait that prevents malaria but also stops blow flow and oxygen...
iheart.com

Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA

Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Georgia man is charged with stealing catalytic converters in five areas of Central Pennsylvania. Officials say the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop near Elizabethtown in Lancaster County. Police believe the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Lee, had just stolen a catalytic converter from a disabled car on the highway. Through phone records, police say they've also been able to connect Lee with similar thefts in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, as well as in Westminster, Maryland. State police have also charged Christopher Heath of York in the case -- they believe he was buying the stolen parts.
PennLive.com

Harrisburg landlord admits killing tenant’s friend in dispute

A barber who shot his tenant’s friend after three days of arguments pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in court Friday in a deal with prosecutors to avoid a trial. Frank Morris, 52, admitted to pulling a gun and firing four shots after one of the women in the home charged at him with a broken wine bottle the night of Oct. 14, 2020.
