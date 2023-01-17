Read full article on original website
KRGV
Edinburg to enforce new city ordinance on political signs
The city of Edinburg is now limiting how long political campaign signs can stay up. Candidates will now have to take their signs down 10 days after Election Day, according to the updated ordinance. The rule applies to both private and city property that falls within Edinburg city limits. “If...
KRGV
City of Pharr planning for the year
Pharr city leaders are focusing on two big things this year — bridge traffic and affordable internet. Both can have a big financial impact in very different ways. After Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star orders to inspect every truck coming across the Pharr bridge last April, the city reported a loss of a billion dollars in trade.
borderreport.com
Ex-border agent sentenced for smuggling cocaine through South Texas checkpoint
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent must serve 10 years in prison for his part in a drug smuggling scheme through a South Texas checkpoint. Oberlin Cortez Peña Jr., 23, of La Joya, Texas, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Randy Crane in McAllen, the Justice Department said.
Former Hidalgo County commissioner, two others sentenced for bribery conspiracy
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men, including a former Hidalgo County commissioner, were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a bribery conspiracy, federal prosecutors said. Former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 69, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas. The office, […]
Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'
(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
progresstimes.net
Former city commissioner who testified against his cousin in Weslaco water treatment plant case sentenced to 3 years in prison
John F. Cuellar, a larger-than-life figure in Weslaco politics who served on the City Commission for nearly two decades, was sentenced to 3 years in prison Wednesday for accepting bribes. During a hearing on Wednesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced John F. “Johnny” Cuellar, 60, of Weslaco to...
KRGV
Report reveals more details about migrant shot by National Guard soldier
A Texas Tribune reporter revealed more details on a shooting involving a migrant and a Texas National Guard soldier. Official Texas Military Department documents obtained by The Army Times confirmed the Sunday shooting near the community of Abram south of the city of Mission. The soldier was deployed under Gov....
KRGV
New project upgrading streetlights throughout city of Peñitas
Nora Garza has been living in Peñitas for 27 years. She lives with her two sons and grandkids, and says the light posts outside her home are dim. “We have been in the dark like for a long time,” Garza said. Peñitas City Manager Beto Garza says changes...
DPS: Migrants used makeshift ladder to scale fence as a drone scouted for lawmen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Migrants attempted to combine both high-tech and low-tech tools to get past the border fence and law enforcement officials in Hidalgo County, according to details provided by state authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety helped U.S. Border Patrol agents to apprehend “numerous” migrants attempting to evade arrest, the state agency […]
Woman, 23, arrested at Hidalgo bridge; match to Kenedy County warrant, feds say
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons. Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match […]
KRGV
Woman arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge on human smuggling charges
A 23-year-old woman wanted in Kenedy County was arrested Tuesday in the city of Hidalgo on multiple charges of human smuggling. Ashley Giselle Espinoza was arrested Saturday at the Hidalgo International Bridge as she arrived from Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. An inspection...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports 1 coronavirus-related deaths, 563 cases of COVID-19
Hidalgo County on Friday reported 1 coronavirus-related death and 563 cases of COVID-19. The report covers the period between Tuesday, January 17 through Thursday, January 19. One male in his 70's from Mission died as a result of the virus. The deceased individual was not up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccines,...
Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
KRGV
Suspects in Starr County shooting arrested near Houston
Two suspects wanted in connection with a New Year's shooting in Starr County were arrested near the city of Houston, the Starr County Sheriff's Office announced. Heliberto Clarke and Earon Clark are in the custody of the Pasadena Police Department on multiple charges following a shooting that occurred in the city of Escobares at the beginning of the year.
KRGV
Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon
The city of McAllen held its 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run Saturday. Hundreds of people attended the marathon, including several members from Channel 5 News. They included one of our producers, a member of the IT department and our very own general manager. The marathon had had several...
KRGV
Bond set for suspect in fatal Mission hit-and-run
A man accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mission faced a judge Friday. Jose Martin Vela faces 10 charges, including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Bond for Vela was set at $1,705,000. A Mission police officer...
Texas taking applications for new THC dispensaries
The Texas Department of Public Safety is taking applications from groups that want to open new medical cannabis dispensaries. Texas currently has three dispensaries licensed to distribute low-THC cannabis
KRGV
Former IDEA teacher charged with improper relationship with a student out on bond
A former teacher with IDEA Public Schools in Mission accused of having a sexual encounter with a student is out on bond. Karen Sosa was arrested Thursday and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. Jail records show Sosa was released from that same day on a $50,000 bond.
How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas
If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
KRGV
Students with IDEA Public Schools protest changes to College Signing Day
For the last decade, IDEA Public Schools has celebrated all their seniors who got accepted into a university or college. In December, the charter school system announced a College Signing Day celebration to be held at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg. Last week, IDEA announced to parents that the...
