ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

Edinburg to enforce new city ordinance on political signs

The city of Edinburg is now limiting how long political campaign signs can stay up. Candidates will now have to take their signs down 10 days after Election Day, according to the updated ordinance. The rule applies to both private and city property that falls within Edinburg city limits. “If...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

City of Pharr planning for the year

Pharr city leaders are focusing on two big things this year — bridge traffic and affordable internet. Both can have a big financial impact in very different ways. After Gov. Abbott’s Operation Lone Star orders to inspect every truck coming across the Pharr bridge last April, the city reported a loss of a billion dollars in trade.
PHARR, TX
borderreport.com

Ex-border agent sentenced for smuggling cocaine through South Texas checkpoint

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A former U.S. Border Patrol agent must serve 10 years in prison for his part in a drug smuggling scheme through a South Texas checkpoint. Oberlin Cortez Peña Jr., 23, of La Joya, Texas, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Randy Crane in McAllen, the Justice Department said.
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Former Hidalgo County commissioner, two others sentenced for bribery conspiracy

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men, including a former Hidalgo County commissioner, were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in a bribery conspiracy, federal prosecutors said. Former Hidalgo County Commissioner Arturo “A.C.” Cuellar Jr., 69, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas. The office, […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
The Center Square

Texas border shariff sends SOS: 'Illegal aliens wreaking havoc in our communities'

(The Center Square) – Kinney County, Texas, Sheriff Brad Coe is pleading for help from his colleagues in three states as his department is overwhelmed by the surge in illegal foreign nationals who are "wreaking havoc in our communities.” Coe sent letters to sheriffs in all 254 counties of Texas, all 75 counties in Arkansas and all 77 counties in Oklahoma asking for help to defend his residents from the surge in illegal immigration. ...
KINNEY COUNTY, TX
progresstimes.net

Former city commissioner who testified against his cousin in Weslaco water treatment plant case sentenced to 3 years in prison

John F. Cuellar, a larger-than-life figure in Weslaco politics who served on the City Commission for nearly two decades, was sentenced to 3 years in prison Wednesday for accepting bribes. During a hearing on Wednesday afternoon, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced John F. “Johnny” Cuellar, 60, of Weslaco to...
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Report reveals more details about migrant shot by National Guard soldier

A Texas Tribune reporter revealed more details on a shooting involving a migrant and a Texas National Guard soldier. Official Texas Military Department documents obtained by The Army Times confirmed the Sunday shooting near the community of Abram south of the city of Mission. The soldier was deployed under Gov....
MISSION, TX
KRGV

New project upgrading streetlights throughout city of Peñitas

Nora Garza has been living in Peñitas for 27 years. She lives with her two sons and grandkids, and says the light posts outside her home are dim. “We have been in the dark like for a long time,” Garza said. Peñitas City Manager Beto Garza says changes...
ValleyCentral

DPS: Migrants used makeshift ladder to scale fence as a drone scouted for lawmen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Migrants attempted to combine both high-tech and low-tech tools to get past the border fence and law enforcement officials in Hidalgo County, according to details provided by state authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety helped U.S. Border Patrol agents to apprehend “numerous” migrants attempting to evade arrest, the state agency […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman, 23, arrested at Hidalgo bridge; match to Kenedy County warrant, feds say

HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman Jan. 14 who was wanted for multiple counts of smuggling of persons. Ashley Giselle Espinoza, a 23-year-old U.S. citizen, was stopped as she arrived from Mexico and immediately secured after officers discovered she was a possible match […]
HIDALGO, TX
KRGV

Woman arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge on human smuggling charges

A 23-year-old woman wanted in Kenedy County was arrested Tuesday in the city of Hidalgo on multiple charges of human smuggling. Ashley Giselle Espinoza was arrested Saturday at the Hidalgo International Bridge as she arrived from Mexico, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. An inspection...
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton resident wins big on Texas scratch ticket: $500K

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alton man hit the top prize for a new Texas Lottery scratch ticket, claiming $500,000 last week in McAllen. The Hidalgo County man has been confirmed as the first to win the ultimate payout offered by the the 100X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game, which was released for sale starting […]
ALTON, TX
KRGV

Suspects in Starr County shooting arrested near Houston

Two suspects wanted in connection with a New Year's shooting in Starr County were arrested near the city of Houston, the Starr County Sheriff's Office announced. Heliberto Clarke and Earon Clark are in the custody of the Pasadena Police Department on multiple charges following a shooting that occurred in the city of Escobares at the beginning of the year.
STARR COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Channel 5 News crew participates in 10th annual McAllen Marathon

The city of McAllen held its 10th annual McAllen Marathon Scott Crane Run Saturday. Hundreds of people attended the marathon, including several members from Channel 5 News. They included one of our producers, a member of the IT department and our very own general manager. The marathon had had several...
KRGV

Bond set for suspect in fatal Mission hit-and-run

A man accused of causing a deadly hit-and-run crash in Mission faced a judge Friday. Jose Martin Vela faces 10 charges, including intoxication manslaughter, three counts of intoxication assault and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Bond for Vela was set at $1,705,000. A Mission police officer...
MISSION, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

How To Become A Legal Marijuana Dealer In Texas

If You're Ready To Get In The Cannabis Business Read On... Back in 2015, The State Of Texas created the Compassionate Use Program (CUP) which is administered through the Texas DPS. DPS operates a secure online registry of qualified physicians who can prescribe low tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to patients with specific medical conditions.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy