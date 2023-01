If you spent any time scrolling through Red Sox Twitter on the day that the Adam Duvall signing was announced, you may have seen an image that looked like something like this:. That’s a chart of all 342 balls Adam Duvall put into play in 2021 (his last full season) overlayed onto the dimensions of Fenway Park. I won’t make you count how many balls there are on that chart that would’ve apparently cleared the walls on Jersey Street, I’ll just tell you: it was 50. 50 god damn taters.

