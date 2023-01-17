Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar get plum committee assignments in GOP-led House

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., who were each stripped of committee assignments by House Democrats for their incendiary rhetoric, have been given seats on multiple congressional panels in the now-Republican-controlled chamber.

Greene — an election denier who has often complained about the treatment of those arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol — was named to the Homeland Security Committee, multiple news outlets reported Tuesday.

Gosar — a notorious climate denier — was given a seat on the House Natural Resources committee, CNN reported.

And both Greene and Gosar, who voted against certifying Electoral College results showing Joe Biden had defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 election, were added to the House Oversight Committee.

In 2021, Greene was removed from her committee assignments by Democrats for her embrace of bizarre conspiracy theories and endorsement of violence against her perceived political enemies, including then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

She was seen as a key ally in helping rally GOP support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during last week’s contentious leadership vote.

The Georgia Republican had been vocal in her desire for a seat on the oversight panel, which will also now include Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., with whom Greene reportedly had a falling out over Boebert's refusal to vote for McCarthy for speaker.

Gosar was censured by House Democrats in 2021 after posting online a violent cartoon video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Biden.

The measure stripped Gosar of his committee assignments, including a seat on the House Oversight Committee — a panel on which he had served alongside Ocasio-Cortez.

Gosar’s video post was immediately condemned by Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez, who called for his removal from Congress.

“Threatening the life of a colleague is grounds for expulsion,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Gosar deleted the video and issued a statement saying he does not “espouse violence or harm towards any member of Congress or Mr. Biden.” But he did not apologize.