Chautauqua County, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Vietnam Veterans To Be Honored In Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — This month marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords that ended U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. In honor of the date, local Vietnam vets will be commended for their service. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel is holding...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
wbfo.org

Fire commissioner was not in Buffalo during the blizzard

Fire Commissioner William Renaldo, who is responsible for coordinating the city's emergency response, did not deny claims he went on vacation during the storm. Renaldo spoke about the Buffalo Fire Department's response to the blizzard in a Common Council meeting Tuesday, where he commended the courage of the firefighters. Renaldo stated that some firefighters worked for over 90 hours over the weekend of the storm, and he was clear that sacrifices were part of a firefighter’s duty.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Orchard Park resident wins $46K in Hamburg raffle

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Tuesday night, one lucky Orchard Park resident walked away with $46,000 after hitting the jackpot at the Hamburg Armor Fire Company's bingo night. People waited in line for more than an hour just to get inside the fire hall when doors opened at 5:30 p.m. It...
HAMBURG, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

$250K in damage in Buffalo fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting one person after a fire broke out in a home on Minnesota Avenue in Buffalo. Firefighters were called to 238 Minnesota Avenue just before 4pm Monday. Investigators believe the first started on the first floor of the home. Damage is...
BUFFALO, NY
ozaukeepress.com

Full steam ahead at 1,000-acre solar site

Workers contending with sloppy winter weather prepare for installation of panels in the Town of Holland. CREWS AT THE 1,000-acre Onion River Solar Project in the Town of Holland worked last week to install piles that will eventually hold the 387,000 solar panels that will produce an estimated 150 megawatts of power. After the piles are in place, crews will install the racking system that allows the panels to move and follow the sun throughout the day. The solar farm is expected to be running by the end of the year. Photo by Sam Arendt.
HOLLAND, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
JAMESTOWN, NY

