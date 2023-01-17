ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Friday Night Frenzy: Week Two highlights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News witnessed Chicopee Comp. face Pope Francis, Duggan take on Ludlow, West Springfield battle South Hadley, Central dominate Chicopee and Springfield Commerce take on Westfield Technical Academy. Check out the highlights!. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: January 20

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town! In Springfield, Red Sox winter weekend celebrations kicked off early Friday with a visit to Square One in Springfield. Staff and preschoolers celebrated “Square One Red Sox Day.” With a visit from development and partnerships manager for the Red...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man accused of kidnapping person in Springfield

A Hartford man was accused of kidnapping a person in Springfield on Monday night. Connecticut police tracked the alleged kidnapper down and detained him on Interstate 91, according to the Connecticut State Police Department. Willie Avery Campbell, 25, of Hartford, Connecticut, was charged with the following in connection with the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Women’s League opens new STEAM lab for Hartford’s youngest kids

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Women’s League opened a new STEAM lab in Hartford on Thursday with the purpose of engaging students in learning at a young age. The Women’s League Child Development Center cut the ribbon for its new STEAM Learning Lab. “Their disposition is, how do we keep learning, how do we keep […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
MassLive.com

Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing

SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion dies

SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno announced through a press release on Jan. 7 that longtime City Councilor Clodo Concepcion has passed. As of press time there were no further details. Concepcion was one of the first ward councilors and was elected to represent Ward 5 in 2009. He became...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials meet to discuss next steps for MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and MGM Resorts International President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle discussed the next steps for MGM Springfield on Friday. “It was a very positive and constructive meeting. We are moving forward now,” Sarno explained. It was a good sign from Sarno following...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy