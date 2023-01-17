Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Week Two: Putnam at Amherst, Agawam at Springfield International Charter School, Longmeadow at Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week on Friday Night frenzy, Western Mass News took in the action as Putnam took on Amherst, Agawam faced Springfield International Charter School and Longmeadow battled Holyoke. Check out the highlights in the video above!. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
trumbulltimes.com
Family's $500,000 reward in Hartford homicide among largest in CT history
HARTFORD — The family of a man who was shot and killed in Hartford three and a half years ago is offering what may be one of the largest rewards ever in a Connecticut criminal case for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Relatives of Eros Diaz pooled...
westernmassnews.com
Friday Night Frenzy: Week Two highlights
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This week, Western Mass News witnessed Chicopee Comp. face Pope Francis, Duggan take on Ludlow, West Springfield battle South Hadley, Central dominate Chicopee and Springfield Commerce take on Westfield Technical Academy. Check out the highlights!. Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: January 20
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town! In Springfield, Red Sox winter weekend celebrations kicked off early Friday with a visit to Square One in Springfield. Staff and preschoolers celebrated “Square One Red Sox Day.” With a visit from development and partnerships manager for the Red...
Journal Inquirer
Hartford man accused of kidnapping person in Springfield
A Hartford man was accused of kidnapping a person in Springfield on Monday night. Connecticut police tracked the alleged kidnapper down and detained him on Interstate 91, according to the Connecticut State Police Department. Willie Avery Campbell, 25, of Hartford, Connecticut, was charged with the following in connection with the...
Women’s League opens new STEAM lab for Hartford’s youngest kids
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Women’s League opened a new STEAM lab in Hartford on Thursday with the purpose of engaging students in learning at a young age. The Women’s League Child Development Center cut the ribbon for its new STEAM Learning Lab. “Their disposition is, how do we keep learning, how do we keep […]
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
Eyewitness News
RESOLVED: Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - “As a result of diligent investigative efforts, Rachel has been located and is being reunited with her family. Thank you to our partners in traditional media, and thank you to everyone on social media for sharing this story,” said the West Hartford Police Department.
Alumni lawsuit against Yale over trustee petition ballot ban moves forward
Yale's governing body eliminated the petition ballot process for alumni to be elected as a trustee. Two of them are suing. The post Alumni lawsuit against Yale over trustee petition ballot ban moves forward appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Inter Produce Stores hosts food giveaway in Springfield
Inter Produce Stores in Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway for families in Springfield on Saturday.
North Carolina man found guilty for triple homicide of three Conn. men
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Carolina man was found guilty on charges relating to the kidnapping and murdering of two Hamden men and one New Haven man on Friday. Edward Michael Parks, also known as “Lee” and “Trouble,” 36, of Raleigh, North Carolina was found guilty on all counts of an indictment charging Parks […]
Springfield counselor David Ciampi announces campaign for mayor
SPRINGFIELD — Vowing to bring a month-long carnival to the city should he be elected, David F. Ciampi, a counselor and psychotherapist, said he is seeking to become Springfield’s next mayor. “As mayor, I will ensure a proclamation declaring Springfield the North American Gateway City for Rio de...
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
Military.com
After 89 Years, Coast Guard Academy Using Racist Episode to Teach a Better Future
When Rear Admiral William G. Kelly learned of a dark episode from his cherished institution's past, the superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy was deeply astonished and profoundly bothered. That it happened in 1934 didn't dissuade Kelly from seeing if some healing could be done, and a positive result...
Sparks fly in Springfield Board of Police Commissioners hearing
SPRINGFIELD — Sparks flew early and often during a Board of Police Commissioners hearing on Thursday evening. The main issue of the night — whether two officers convicted of assault in the 2015 off-duty police Nathan Bill’s brawl should keep their jobs — remains an open question. But the contentious meeting concluded with a new chairman and new rules.
MGM CEO agrees not enough has been done in Springfield through Community Host Agreement
Concerns over MGM Springfield's adherence to its community-host agreement with the City of Springfield reached the very top of the food chain at MGM Resorts International.
Hamden police investigating shots fired incident
A police investigation is underway on Mather Street near Dixwell Avenue in Hamden.
thereminder.com
Former Springfield City Councilor Clodo Concepcion dies
SPRINGFIELD – Mayor Domenic Sarno announced through a press release on Jan. 7 that longtime City Councilor Clodo Concepcion has passed. As of press time there were no further details. Concepcion was one of the first ward councilors and was elected to represent Ward 5 in 2009. He became...
westernmassnews.com
Officials meet to discuss next steps for MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and MGM Resorts International President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle discussed the next steps for MGM Springfield on Friday. “It was a very positive and constructive meeting. We are moving forward now,” Sarno explained. It was a good sign from Sarno following...
