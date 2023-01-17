Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NFL: Could Giants be cheated in Philly? Eagles allegedly used illegal object on field goals
The “city of brotherly love” may be up to some dastardly tricks. The website FootballZebras.com reports that the Philadelphia Eagles have potentially been employing some shady tactics on field goal and extra point attempts. An NJ.com article also cited the “suspicious activity” of Eagles’ punter and holder Arryn Siposs, who allegedly may have been using an illegal object to help aid field goal attempts during the Eagles’ win over the New York Giants last month.
Will Eagles’ Jalen Hurts be ready to go ‘full throttle’ against Giants? NFL analyst explains how you can tell
When the Eagles take on the Giants today night at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC divisional round game, DraftKings analyst and “Even Money” podcast host Ross Tucker will be doing the radio call for Westwood One. Tucker is no stranger to the postseason: The former Princeton University graduate appeared in the playoffs with the New England Patriots in the 2005 season.
Joe Namath: Jets can unretire my number if it means getting Aaron Rodgers
Something will need to be done about the New York Jets quarterback position. Joe Namath gets that. That’s why he said the Jets could take No. 12 out of retirement if it meant they were getting Aaron Rodgers. Want to bet on the NFL?. “I hope it can come...
NFL Divisional Playoffs: Here are 3 keys to New York Giants’ victory vs. Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night
The New York Giants are a touchdown underdog when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday in an NFC Divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. The Giants (10-7-1) have steadily improved throughout the season and have a lot of the momentum heading into the game. The Eagles, who captured the NFC East, enter with a 14-3 mark and are coming off the bye at the conference’s No. 1 seeded team.
Jaguars vs. Chiefs pick against the spread with DraftKings $200 bonus
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The NFL Divisional Round kicks off in just hours when the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. DraftKings...
‘Everything we’ve done has been completely legal’: Philadelphia Eagles kicker denies cheating allegations
Philadelphia Eagles placekicker Jake Elliott says he hasn’t used anything illegal while kicking field goals or extra points this season. Elliott has been under scrutiny heading into Saturday’s night’s NFC Divisional playoff game vs. the New York Giants. That’s because Elliott was accused of using an illegal...
