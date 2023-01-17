The “city of brotherly love” may be up to some dastardly tricks. The website FootballZebras.com reports that the Philadelphia Eagles have potentially been employing some shady tactics on field goal and extra point attempts. An NJ.com article also cited the “suspicious activity” of Eagles’ punter and holder Arryn Siposs, who allegedly may have been using an illegal object to help aid field goal attempts during the Eagles’ win over the New York Giants last month.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO