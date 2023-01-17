ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NFL: Could Giants be cheated in Philly? Eagles allegedly used illegal object on field goals

The “city of brotherly love” may be up to some dastardly tricks. The website FootballZebras.com reports that the Philadelphia Eagles have potentially been employing some shady tactics on field goal and extra point attempts. An NJ.com article also cited the “suspicious activity” of Eagles’ punter and holder Arryn Siposs, who allegedly may have been using an illegal object to help aid field goal attempts during the Eagles’ win over the New York Giants last month.
Will Eagles’ Jalen Hurts be ready to go ‘full throttle’ against Giants? NFL analyst explains how you can tell

When the Eagles take on the Giants today night at Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC divisional round game, DraftKings analyst and “Even Money” podcast host Ross Tucker will be doing the radio call for Westwood One. Tucker is no stranger to the postseason: The former Princeton University graduate appeared in the playoffs with the New England Patriots in the 2005 season.
NFL Divisional Playoffs: Here are 3 keys to New York Giants’ victory vs. Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night

The New York Giants are a touchdown underdog when they meet the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday in an NFC Divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. The Giants (10-7-1) have steadily improved throughout the season and have a lot of the momentum heading into the game. The Eagles, who captured the NFC East, enter with a 14-3 mark and are coming off the bye at the conference’s No. 1 seeded team.
