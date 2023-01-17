Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Arizona AG pauses execution warrants after Hobbs orders death penalty review
PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said the state won’t ask for execution warrants while a review of the death penalty process ordered by Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday is ongoing. “My office will also pause all requests for warrants of execution while the review process is...
kjzz.org
Gov. Hobbs, AG Mayes pause executions pending independent review
Arizona is pausing putting people to death. Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday withdrew the state's legal request for the Arizona Supreme Court to issue a warrant allowing the execution of Aaron Gunches, convicted in the 2002 death of Ted Price, his girlfriend's ex-husband. More to the point, Mayes told the justices she won't be seeking any new execution warrants until she gets the findings from a new Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner being named by Gov. Katie Hobbs.
An Arizona official has a plan to speed up election results. Not everyone is on board
Arizona's Maricopa County faced criticism as it took days to count its votes in 2022. The county's Republican recorder has a proposal to try to fix the problems he sees.
Abe Hamadeh has no new evidence and shouldn’t get a new trial, Kris Mayes says
Abe Hamadeh’s third attempt to challenge the election he lost should be thrown out of court for ignoring state law and failing — yet again — to provide any proof of his claims, attorneys for his Democratic opponent, Kris Mayes, said. Two weeks ago, Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for attorney general, asked a judge to […] The post Abe Hamadeh has no new evidence and shouldn’t get a new trial, Kris Mayes says appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
KTAR.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office says it will continue using mass surveillance program
PHOENIX — The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said a mass surveillance program it engineers will continue despite a report this week claiming the operation is illegal. AG Kris Mayes’ office collects money transfer records for transactions of $500 or more sent to or from Arizona, California, Mexico, New Mexico and Texas and stores it in a database that is shared with law enforcement, an effort it says helps fight crime.
AZ appeals court upholds mail-in voting laws
The Arizona Court of Appeals says the state's mail-in voting law is not unconstitutional and did not violate a secrecy clause.
arizonasuntimes.com
Former Arizona AG Attorney Joins Abe Hamadeh’s Election Challenge Team Due to New AG ‘Targeting’ Her
The former Election Integrity Unit civil attorney for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is making it clear she does not believe the new attorney general is rightfully in office. Jennifer Wright – who resigned before Democrat Kris Mayes took office, but who Mayes’ office claimed was fired to journalists, causing Wright to start the process for a libel lawsuit – has joined the legal team of Mayes’ opponent, Republican Abe Hamadeh, who is challenging the results of the extremely close election.
Employers in Arizona could soon force employees to join a union
Arizona lawmakers are introducing a bill that is hoping to get rid of Arizona's right to work law, which cannot require employers to force employees to join a union.
Arizona Attorney General Mayes defends money transfer surveillance program
PHOENIX — Newly elected Attorney General Kris Mayes of Arizona is defending the use of a massive money transfer surveillance program that allows law enforcement across the country to access millions of financial transactions. On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) decried the secret database after obtaining records...
Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona
A pair of bills aimed at criminalizing common activities for people experiencing homelessness had their first hearings in the state Senate Wednesday, although their path to becoming law remains unclear. The bills would make it illegal to sit, lay down or sleep on sidewalks and in public rights-of-way, and to panhandle in certain areas. Senate Bill […] The post Pair of proposed bills would criminalize homelessness in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
New bill would eliminate food tax across Arizona but faces opposition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A trip to the grocery store has gotten expensive. James Hendricks is one of many Arizonans struggling to make ends meet.” Eggs are $7 for 12, it’s hard out here,” said Hendricks.” They’re starving people. It’s rough.” Some Arizona lawmakers are looking to ease the financial pain shoppers feel every time they buy a bag of chips or a gallon of milk.
knau.org
Proposed bill wants to outlaw early voting in Arizona
A Republican state lawmaker wants to continue the push to outlaw voting by mail. The proposal comes from Representative Liz Harris, who says all voting should be conducted in person at the polls with the exception of those who are in the military overseas or physically unable. KJZZ reports that...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Abolish the State Income Tax
Although Arizona’s state income tax recently dropped to one of the lowest in the nation, a rookie lawmaker disagrees with the concept of having an income tax at all. State Rep. Austin Smith, a West Valley Republican, filed House Bill 2395. He said taxpayers have struggled to make ends meet due to the current economic environment.
kjzz.org
Arizona pronoun bill advances but will likely never become law
On a party-line vote, the Arizona Senate Education Committee approved a bill (SB 1001) that would force school employees to only refer to students by their birth-given names, or nicknames "commonly associated with the student's name of record.” Teachers would need a parent's permission to use a student’s preferred pronouns.
KTAR.com
Arizona schools chief Tom Horne ‘strongly’ supports raising education spending cap
PHOENIX — Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne called on lawmakers to address a spending cap for schools so they don’t have to make massive cuts to budgets in a few weeks. In an exclusive interview with KTAR News 92.3 FM, Horne said he “strongly” supports lifting...
KTAR.com
Arizona eye surgery centers agree to settle discrimination claim for $1M
PHOENIX – A network of Arizona eye surgery centers has agreed to pay $1 million in restitution and fines to settle a federal discrimination claim, authorities said. In December 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit accusing Tempe-based Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center of requiring patients with mobility disabilities to hire third-party medical transport and transfer assistance for outpatient surgical procedures.
arizonasuntimes.com
State Representatives Seek Answers from Arizona Secretary of State over Elections Manual Concerns
Arizona State Representatives Jacqueline Parker (R-Mesa) and Alexander Kolodin (R-Chandler) sent an inquiry to new Secretary of State Adrian Fontes (D), asking if he seeks to remedy errors in the state’s past Elections Procedures Manual (EPM). “Recent Arizona court decisions give us serious concerns about the lawfulness of former...
Pets, pronouns and taxes: 6 Arizona bills to watch as new legislative session starts
PHOENIX — Pets, pronouns and taxes. That's just a small sample of the things Arizona lawmakers want to do something about in the almost 600 bills they've introduced so far this session. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto stamp will get a workout with many of those bills. The relatively...
kjzz.org
Faster results or longer early voting? Maricopa County recorder wants Arizona to have a conversation
There are a lot of ideas across Arizona for ways to change the way the state conducts its elections — and Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has several of his own. Richer has released a 28-page document outlining some areas he thinks could use some adjustments. Among his proposals...
kjzz.org
Gov. Hobbs outlines budget for Arizona water and natural resources objectives
Gov. Katie Hobbs released her budget last week, offering Arizonans a look at some of her priorities for the coming year, and the state’s natural resources were not overlooked. The governor put $333 million for water augmentation at the top of her list. She set aside funds to help...
