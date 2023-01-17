Over the last few years, botting has quickly become a pressing issue for League of Legends developers due to the rise of alternate account sellers. It’s a disappointing trend that is affecting the games of those who are attempting to improve their skills or those who are just trying out the game for the first time. Bots will employ similar time-wasting scripts that make sure they aren’t found by Riot Games’ AFK detection systems, and a new method has just been discovered by some players on the League subreddit.

