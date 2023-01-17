Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
Apex devs promise players they’re working on ‘Engine Error’ that keeps crashing games
Apex Legends has hit its all-time peak player numbers with the most recent season and collection event, but with each patch comes its fair share of bugs. There have been many server crashes and errors that heavily impact the user experience, leaving many players constantly checking if the servers are down.
dotesports.com
When does the Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends end?
Apex Legends celebrates the new year with the introduction of the Celestial Sunrise collection event, bringing a new game mode, collectibles and a new reactive skin for the Peacekeeper. Starting on Jan. 24, players will only have a limited amount of time to enjoy the collection event before the content is taken away from the game.
dotesports.com
Olympus has fallen: Apex Legends disables ranked map to work on bug fixes
If you logged into Apex Legends today and were confused by the absence of Olympus in both the ranked and Play Apex game modes, you aren’t alone. Despite being the intended map for ranked for the last stretch of season 15, Respawn announced today that Olympus has been temporarily disabled.
dotesports.com
Apex’s Celestial Sunrise event brings Hardcore Royale LTM and Reactive Peacekeeper skin
The Year of the Rabbit is coming to Apex Legends as part of the game’s Lunar New Year celebrations. The Celestial Sunrise event launches on Jan. 24 and will bring the Hardcore Royale limited-time mode (LTM), a new collection, and some free rewards, according to a blog post from today.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 developer promises ultimate charge tweaks in season 3, and that’s good news for tanks
Overwatch 2‘s second competitive season is coming to a close towards the beginning of February, but the game still has some major balancing issues that are affecting players’ enjoyment of the competitive experience. Luckily for some players, specifically tank mains, developers have alluded to some changes coming in...
dotesports.com
Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion
Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
dotesports.com
Where to use the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced players of the Activision battle royale to an entirely new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. This vast new location hosts countless points of interest where players can scavenge for loot or engage with opposing players. Though Al Mazrah has a wide array of locations, not all are accessible at the start of every game.
dotesports.com
‘Engine Error – UI Images Ran Out of Room’ in Apex Legends? Here’s what to do
Running into an error is going to be the last thing on your agenda while trying to log into Apex Legends. From server-related errors to random crashes, there are various errors that prevent players from enjoying Apex, and “Engine Error – UI Images Ran Out of Room” is one of them.
dotesports.com
What is Hardcore Royale in Apex Legends?
There will be a new mode to play in Apex Legends starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the arrival of the Celestial Sunrise event. The mode, Hardcore Royale, is limited for the duration of the event (Jan. 24 to Feb. 7) and is arguably the best feature of the Celestial Sunrise event, as players will be able to enjoy a mode that is more intense than any other available in the game at the moment.
dotesports.com
League patch 13.2 may cause the biggest bot lane meta shift in years
League of Legends’ thirteenth season is off and running, with players already diving into or completing their promos for ranked and most pro leagues having kicked off their spring splits. Coming into the season on patch 13.1, Riot Games already threw a ton of switches to the meta, but 13.2 is on the horizon with arguably more game-altering changes.
dotesports.com
Riot responds after League players discover new AFK account leveling trick with Akshan
Over the last few years, botting has quickly become a pressing issue for League of Legends developers due to the rise of alternate account sellers. It’s a disappointing trend that is affecting the games of those who are attempting to improve their skills or those who are just trying out the game for the first time. Bots will employ similar time-wasting scripts that make sure they aren’t found by Riot Games’ AFK detection systems, and a new method has just been discovered by some players on the League subreddit.
dotesports.com
The best controller settings for Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty may have been born on the PC platform, but it’s become a staple on console ever since. Players who prefer to play their FPS games on controllers have been blessed with a slew of new options for customization in settings throughout the years. Modern Warfare 2 raises the bar yet again with a ton of ways to form how you play on the sticks.
dotesports.com
New caster Raafaa plans on refurbishing LCS by starting a tradition of pro play origin stories
A week before the LCS season kicks off, the broadcast’s new play-by-play caster, Marc Alexander “Raafaa” Arrambide, has answered many questions from League of Legends fans in a Q&A session on Reddit. He said that in addition to working as a new play-by-play caster, he was committed...
dotesports.com
Dota 2 Lima Major on track to sell out despite Peru situation casting cancellation worries
Even though Dota 2’s first-ever South American Major—the Lima Major—may be in doubt after Peru’s government declared a state of emergency over political protests that have resulted in more than 42 lives casualties, it’s on track to be a sell-out. Based on early numbers, the...
dotesports.com
Tank players feel Overwatch 2 added ‘too much pressure’ on the role by removing off-tanks
Overwatch 2 brought a new game mode and Kiriko to its roster last fall, as well as many other adjustments to characters. But the biggest change was undoubtedly the deletion of the off-tank role. Now, there is only one tank to protect their team from getting endlessly pushed back, and...
dotesports.com
Tracer vs. Johnny Silverhand? A new fan theory has an idea exactly when Overwatch 2’s timeline takes place
Overwatch’s flagship hero Tracer always like to say that “the world could always use more heroes”—but how would she and the rest of Overwatch feel about somebody like Keanu Reeves?. Blizzard Entertainment describes Overwatch 2 as “a free-to-play, team-based action game set in the optimistic future,”...
dotesports.com
Nadeshot questions timing of Scump’s retirement amidst Call of Duty content concerns
The timing of Call of Duty icon Seth “Scump” Abner’s retirement certainly caught most of the community off guard, with the face of OpTic unexpectedly departing about a quarter of the way into what was supposed to be a complete final competitive season. Another former CoD great...
dotesports.com
Disguised Toast will ‘try to avoid’ crypto sponsors for his esports organization
Despite some early stumbles when it came to figuring out a name and fending off bigger organizations “sniping” his players, Disguised Toast’s esports team has started out strong with the VALORANT roster going undefeated in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier. As with all organizations, though,...
dotesports.com
LEC introduces Spanish co-streaming for KOI and Heretics matches
Fans demanded and Riot Games listened. After expanding LCS’ co-streaming for 2023, the LEC also enabled it—but only for Spanish-speaking channels. The LEC officially partnered with KOI and Team Heretics today to enable co-streams from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20. While Spanish-speaking fans will be able to watch...
dotesports.com
Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends
One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year. Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.
Comments / 0