ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

When does the Celestial Sunrise event in Apex Legends end?

Apex Legends celebrates the new year with the introduction of the Celestial Sunrise collection event, bringing a new game mode, collectibles and a new reactive skin for the Peacekeeper. Starting on Jan. 24, players will only have a limited amount of time to enjoy the collection event before the content is taken away from the game.
dotesports.com

Olympus has fallen: Apex Legends disables ranked map to work on bug fixes

If you logged into Apex Legends today and were confused by the absence of Olympus in both the ranked and Play Apex game modes, you aren’t alone. Despite being the intended map for ranked for the last stretch of season 15, Respawn announced today that Olympus has been temporarily disabled.
dotesports.com

Riot details on complex update of “bottom of thematic enjoyment” League champion

Being straightforward and openly discussing content update plans hasn’t been Riot Games’ virtue in recent times. In fact, League of Legends players have been scraping the bottom of a barrel (read: Twitter and Reddit) to learn more about the developers’ design philosophies and the upcoming content updates.
dotesports.com

Where to use the Hafid Ship Bridge Cache key in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced players of the Activision battle royale to an entirely new map, Al Mazrah, where DMZ is played. This vast new location hosts countless points of interest where players can scavenge for loot or engage with opposing players. Though Al Mazrah has a wide array of locations, not all are accessible at the start of every game.
dotesports.com

What is Hardcore Royale in Apex Legends?

There will be a new mode to play in Apex Legends starting Tuesday, Jan. 24 with the arrival of the Celestial Sunrise event. The mode, Hardcore Royale, is limited for the duration of the event (Jan. 24 to Feb. 7) and is arguably the best feature of the Celestial Sunrise event, as players will be able to enjoy a mode that is more intense than any other available in the game at the moment.
dotesports.com

League patch 13.2 may cause the biggest bot lane meta shift in years

League of Legends’ thirteenth season is off and running, with players already diving into or completing their promos for ranked and most pro leagues having kicked off their spring splits. Coming into the season on patch 13.1, Riot Games already threw a ton of switches to the meta, but 13.2 is on the horizon with arguably more game-altering changes.
dotesports.com

Riot responds after League players discover new AFK account leveling trick with Akshan

Over the last few years, botting has quickly become a pressing issue for League of Legends developers due to the rise of alternate account sellers. It’s a disappointing trend that is affecting the games of those who are attempting to improve their skills or those who are just trying out the game for the first time. Bots will employ similar time-wasting scripts that make sure they aren’t found by Riot Games’ AFK detection systems, and a new method has just been discovered by some players on the League subreddit.
dotesports.com

The best controller settings for Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty may have been born on the PC platform, but it’s become a staple on console ever since. Players who prefer to play their FPS games on controllers have been blessed with a slew of new options for customization in settings throughout the years. Modern Warfare 2 raises the bar yet again with a ton of ways to form how you play on the sticks.
dotesports.com

Disguised Toast will ‘try to avoid’ crypto sponsors for his esports organization

Despite some early stumbles when it came to figuring out a name and fending off bigger organizations “sniping” his players, Disguised Toast’s esports team has started out strong with the VALORANT roster going undefeated in the NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier. As with all organizations, though,...
dotesports.com

LEC introduces Spanish co-streaming for KOI and Heretics matches

Fans demanded and Riot Games listened. After expanding LCS’ co-streaming for 2023, the LEC also enabled it—but only for Spanish-speaking channels. The LEC officially partnered with KOI and Team Heretics today to enable co-streams from Jan. 21 to Feb. 20. While Spanish-speaking fans will be able to watch...
dotesports.com

Best supports to pair with Jhin in League of Legends

One of the most cunning and sadistic champions in all of League of Legends is prepared to make his mark on the bot lane meta for yet another year. Jhin, the Virtuoso, remains one of the most popular champions in the entirety of League despite having been released in 2016. Regardless of the variations in the meta, particularly those impacting the fragility of ADCs, Jhin is a powerful, easy-to-pick-up champion that can provide his team with an ample amount of damage from a distance and decent crowd control.

Comments / 0

Community Policy