Pocono Summit, PA

Accused thief in Scranton stole car keys with GPS tag attached, police say

Jan. 20—A set of car keys snatched early Friday by an accused thief at a Scranton bar helped lead the police almost right to him. Christopher Richard, 35, 825 S. Webster Ave., Apt. 1, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, theft of services and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint.
SCRANTON, PA
Scranton couple faces drug, weapons charges

Jan. 19—A Scranton couple faces drug and firearms charges following a search by law enforcement Thursday. Authorities charged Arwild Seda-Santiago, 40, of 1314 Division St., with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, and Erika Rodriguez-Yournet, 33, same address, with misdemeanor manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver.
SCRANTON, PA
Escaped Missouri inmates apprehended in Butler County after pursuit

Four escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Missouri were arrested following a pursuit in Butler County on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Officials said troopers from the patrol's Hamilton post stopped a Scion TC around 9:30 p.m. after observing a traffic violation...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Minersville man jailed for drug offenses

Jan. 20—MINERSVILLE — A man was jailed Monday after being arrested by Minersville police on drug charges. Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers said the charges against Hezekiah Jahkir Bethea, 21, of 310 Laurel St., came after officers executed a search warrant at the home as the result of an ongoing drug investigation.
MINERSVILLE, PA
Medical lab in Clarks Summit temporarily closed

Jan. 18—Labcorp's patient service center at 551 S. State St. is temporarily closed, a company spokesperson confirmed. A sign on the door says the site will be closed until further notice. The company spokesperson said the lab will reopen as soon as possible. Labcorp has locations in Lackawanna County...
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
Explosion rattles northern Lackawanna County

David Singleton, Christine Lee and Frank Wilkes Lesnefsky, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa. Jan. 19—When her Carbondale house shook, Kathryn Granville was playing with her 2-year-old daughter while her son watched television. "It really sounded like an explosion," she said. "It was really loud." It was around 11 a.m. Thursday...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA

