Accused thief in Scranton stole car keys with GPS tag attached, police say
Jan. 20—A set of car keys snatched early Friday by an accused thief at a Scranton bar helped lead the police almost right to him. Christopher Richard, 35, 825 S. Webster Ave., Apt. 1, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, theft of services and public drunkenness, according to a criminal complaint.
Shenandoah woman who inadvertently allowed infant son to drink fentanyl-laced drink found guilty of most serious charges
Jan. 20—POTTSVILLE — A Shenandoah woman charged with endangering her 13-month-old son by inadvertently allowing him to drink from a Mountain Dew soda bottle that contained fentanyl in 2021 was found guilty of the most serious charges against her Friday in Schuylkill County Court. Megan Elizabeth Azbell, 30,...
Scranton couple faces drug, weapons charges
Jan. 19—A Scranton couple faces drug and firearms charges following a search by law enforcement Thursday. Authorities charged Arwild Seda-Santiago, 40, of 1314 Division St., with felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, and Erika Rodriguez-Yournet, 33, same address, with misdemeanor manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver.
Escaped Missouri inmates apprehended in Butler County after pursuit
Four escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Missouri were arrested following a pursuit in Butler County on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Officials said troopers from the patrol's Hamilton post stopped a Scion TC around 9:30 p.m. after observing a traffic violation...
Minersville man jailed for drug offenses
Jan. 20—MINERSVILLE — A man was jailed Monday after being arrested by Minersville police on drug charges. Patrolman Jeffrey Bowers said the charges against Hezekiah Jahkir Bethea, 21, of 310 Laurel St., came after officers executed a search warrant at the home as the result of an ongoing drug investigation.
Alabama man and Milwaukee woman arrested at an Oak Creek Motel 6 following standoff
A 54-year-old Alabama man and his 55-year-old Milwaukee girlfriend were arrested following a standoff at an Oak Creek Motel 6, police say. The arrests ended a lengthy standoff at the motel, located at 1201 W. College Ave., where Oak Creek Police were assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.
Charges: St. Paul woman carjacked good Samaritan who stopped at I-94 rollover
When a good Samaritan stopped to help after a stolen vehicle rolled over on a St. Paul highway, one of its occupants — Sydney Ann McKellepp — pushed him, hopped into his SUV and led police on a chase that ended with her arrest, according to charges. McKellepp,...
McAdoo man sentenced in federal drug case for distributing methamphetamine
Jan. 20—A McAdoo man was sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison in a drug conspiracy case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, 25, was sentenced Jan. 13 by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to...
Self-defense claim leads to release of Neptune man in Oceanport love-triangle killing
FREEHOLD - Although no one contested a Neptune man fatally shot his lover’s former boyfriend in the chest at point-bank range, a judge on Wednesday ordered the alleged gunman released from jail to await trial in the man’s murder. Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon said Michael Westbrook,...
Medical lab in Clarks Summit temporarily closed
Jan. 18—Labcorp's patient service center at 551 S. State St. is temporarily closed, a company spokesperson confirmed. A sign on the door says the site will be closed until further notice. The company spokesperson said the lab will reopen as soon as possible. Labcorp has locations in Lackawanna County...
Explosion rattles northern Lackawanna County
David Singleton, Christine Lee and Frank Wilkes Lesnefsky, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa. Jan. 19—When her Carbondale house shook, Kathryn Granville was playing with her 2-year-old daughter while her son watched television. "It really sounded like an explosion," she said. "It was really loud." It was around 11 a.m. Thursday...
Arizona will bus, fly migrants from state under new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs
Arizona is continuing to move migrants out of the state's border communities and to other destinations in the U.S., Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday. The program has expanded from buses to include the option of chartered air travel via a 737 aircraft, according to a state contract signed Jan. 14.
