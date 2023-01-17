Read full article on original website
SH Junior High Boys Beat Tipton, 32-27, in Tourney
The Sacred Heart Junior High boys "A" team (6-3, 3-2) ran their record to 2-0 in the Sacred Heart Tournament last night beating the Tipton Cardinals by a score of 32-27. The Grems were led by Wyatt Damlo with 10 points. Mason Trtelow and Kyler Downing pitched in 7 points each. Miles Hostetler had 10 rebounds in the win. The boys put forth an excellent team defensive effort in the win.
Jefferson City defeats Fulton in first matchup in over 35 years
Fulton — For the first time since the 1986-87 season, Jefferson City and Fulton took the court against each other. Hornets senior Walker Gohring was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point. Steven Samuels led all scorers with 22 points as the Jays defeated the Hornets
SHO Girls Lose to Clinton, 59-41
The Sacred Heart/Otterville (SHO) girls dropped to 12-5 on the season with a 59-41 loss to the Clinton Girls Thursday night. Emily Hesse led the way with 8 points, Aubrey Oehrke and Bailee Vogel added 7, Katy McKinney and Mariana Restrepo had 6, and Jenna Halter rounded out the scoring with 5.
Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week
TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
New Region-VI Superintendent Has Warrensburg Schools Connection
My experience in Warrensburg 20 years ago convinced me to stay on this side of the state, and over the years I’ve sought the right fit and the right time to return to the district. Warrensburg Region-VI School District has announced its replacement for the outgoing school superintendent Dr....
West Central Missouri’s Spring-like Weather Ending, Will We See Snow?
The warmer temperatures and spring-like weather will be ending today as cooler temperatures settle in, and precipitation is expected for Wednesday. The big question is, will we see any snow?. Our current forecast from Weatherology is talking about cooler temperatures starting today, as well as precipitation on Wednesday. Weatherology says...
Sacred Heart Offers Kindergarten Screenings for 2023
Sacred Heart School in Sedalia is hosting a free kindergarten developmental. screening for children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2023. The screening will be held February 9th and 10th at Sacred Heart School. All children who will be 5 years of age by July 31, 2023, are invited to...
New General Surgeon Evan Neuls Joins WMMC
Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) announces that Evan Neuls, MD, FRCS, general surgeon, joined Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Jan. 16. Dr. Neuls graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency at the University of Saskatchewan in 2016. Following his residency, he ran a broad general surgery practice in a small city similar to Warrensburg called Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the past 6 and a half years.
Funeral Announcements for January 20, 2022
Memorial service for Paul E. Fath, 91, of Sedalia, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at Parkview Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with full military honors will be 1 p.m., at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
New Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell’s Cole Camp, Lincoln Clinics
Board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner Cara Arender has joined the Bothwell Regional Health Center Cole Camp and Lincoln clinics and will care for patients of all ages. As a nurse practitioner, Arender will provide patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. She can evaluate and treat illnesses and injuries, order and interpret labs and tests, prescribe and monitor medications and refills, and perform annual health and well-woman exams and physicals.
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
What I’ve Learned From Eating Missouri’s Famous Guber Burger
Last week I tried my first bite of the hamburger Sedalia's Wheel Inn made famous, the Guber Burger. It's been a bit of an educational experience beyond trying both the Kehde's Barbeque and Goody's Steakburger versions of the burger. Here's what I've learned:. Many Sedalians take the Guber Burger personally....
Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border
A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
Calhoun School Board Drops High School
The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread
The leader of a Columbia middle school asked families and students in an email Wednesday to help control the spread of what staff believes is a non-credible social media threat. The post Columbia middle school principal asks for help in reducing rumor’s spread appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway
A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
Missouri Photo Workshop Coming to Sedalia September 24
Sedalia has been chosen as the site of the 2023 Missouri Photo Workshop, which will take place Sept. 24 – 30. The workshop is a project of the University of Missouri Journalism School and members of its Photojournalism Department. This is the 75th year for the project, it was...
Morgan County Crash Leaves Tipton Man With Injuries
Another one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Morgan County left a Tipton man with minor injuries. Troopers say 19 year old Kaden Lawson was heading east on Morrison Road near Route D at around 12:30 AM when his pickup failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge and overturning.
NOPE NOPE NOPE: Huge Mountain Lion Spotted About 90 Minutes From Sedalia
You guys, I love animals. You know I do, I just told you about a baby rhino the other day. I tell you about my boyfriend's dogs. I tell you about my cats. But this one is a big NOPE. Check out this video a guy posted from his trail...
