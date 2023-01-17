ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SH Junior High Boys Beat Tipton, 32-27, in Tourney

The Sacred Heart Junior High boys "A" team (6-3, 3-2) ran their record to 2-0 in the Sacred Heart Tournament last night beating the Tipton Cardinals by a score of 32-27. The Grems were led by Wyatt Damlo with 10 points. Mason Trtelow and Kyler Downing pitched in 7 points each. Miles Hostetler had 10 rebounds in the win. The boys put forth an excellent team defensive effort in the win.
TIPTON, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City defeats Fulton in first matchup in over 35 years

Fulton — For the first time since the 1986-87 season, Jefferson City and Fulton took the court against each other. Hornets senior Walker Gohring was honored before the game for scoring his 1,000th career point. Steven Samuels led all scorers with 22 points as the Jays defeated the Hornets...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SHO Girls Lose to Clinton, 59-41

The Sacred Heart/Otterville (SHO) girls dropped to 12-5 on the season with a 59-41 loss to the Clinton Girls Thursday night. Emily Hesse led the way with 8 points, Aubrey Oehrke and Bailee Vogel added 7, Katy McKinney and Mariana Restrepo had 6, and Jenna Halter rounded out the scoring with 5.
CLINTON, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week

TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Tracking weekend snow before possibly more next week

Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the mid-20s as winds switch out of the southwest eventually. Skies become partly cloudy. Tomorrow: The morning starts off mostly cloudy before a wintery mix of rain, sleet, and snow pulls into the western portion of Central Missouri after 3 pm slowly spready east become more widespread into the overnight hours. Northern portions of the viewing area from Jefferson City and up will see mostly snow with cooler temperatures. highs warm into the lower 40s.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

New General Surgeon Evan Neuls Joins WMMC

Western Missouri Medical Center (WMMC) announces that Evan Neuls, MD, FRCS, general surgeon, joined Surgical Services of Warrensburg on Jan. 16. Dr. Neuls graduated from Saba University School of Medicine in 2011 and completed his residency at the University of Saskatchewan in 2016. Following his residency, he ran a broad general surgery practice in a small city similar to Warrensburg called Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan, Canada, for the past 6 and a half years.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for January 20, 2022

Memorial service for Paul E. Fath, 91, of Sedalia, will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Jan. 20 at Parkview Christian Church. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Burial with full military honors will be 1 p.m., at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

New Nurse Practitioner Joins Bothwell’s Cole Camp, Lincoln Clinics

Board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner Cara Arender has joined the Bothwell Regional Health Center Cole Camp and Lincoln clinics and will care for patients of all ages. As a nurse practitioner, Arender will provide patient care under the guidance and supervision of a collaborating physician. She can evaluate and treat illnesses and injuries, order and interpret labs and tests, prescribe and monitor medications and refills, and perform annual health and well-woman exams and physicals.
LINCOLN, MO
kjluradio.com

Hallsville woman seriously injured in crash near Iowa border

A Boone County woman suffers serious injuries when the SUV she’s riding in crashes in northern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Misty Robb, 44, of Hallsville, was riding in the SUV late Wednesday morning in Queen City when a pickup truck pulled into their path, causing the two to collide.
HALLSVILLE, MO
mykdkd.com

Calhoun School Board Drops High School

The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
CALHOUN, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway

A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Morgan County Crash Leaves Tipton Man With Injuries

Another one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Morgan County left a Tipton man with minor injuries. Troopers say 19 year old Kaden Lawson was heading east on Morrison Road near Route D at around 12:30 AM when his pickup failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road striking a bridge and overturning.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy