Related
WBTV
Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
Gaffney officer injured when driver attempts to take gun after crash, police say
An Upstate officer was injured after police say a driver tried to take his gun while he was responding to a crash.
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after ICSO investigation
Two suspects, including a verified gang member, face felony drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Parsonville Road, Purlear, in a news release Friday morning.
19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
qcnews.com
Man arrested after fleeing officers, hitting several cars
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a wanted man who hit several vehicles while trying to flee a traffic stop Wednesday. Central Division officers tried to stop 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson of Cleveland County. Robertson had outstanding warrants on him, including felony assault on law enforcement.
WBTV
Man wanted for father’s murder in Iredell County arrested in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man accused of killing his father in Iredell County last week has been arrested in Charlotte, authorities said. Carlton Michael Clarke, 25, was wanted on a felony murder warrant for the death of Michel Renard Clarke, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities...
qcnews.com
Husband, wife died in Cleveland Co. shooting involving another family member
CASAR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies say a husband and wife died in a double shooting on Sunday at their home. Authorities got a domestic situation call from 6558 Casar Road Sunday at 11:27 p.m. David Owens called to report he was in a domestic dispute with his wife, Clarice Owens. The man called another family member, Jordan Stephens, who lived next door to the residence.
Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in north Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A suspect was arrested in Troutman in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in north Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The shooting happened on Hackberry Creek Trail, off West W.T. Harris Boulevard, at about 8:25 p.m. on Friday. One man was found...
860wacb.com
Charges Against Taylorsville Man Include Assault On Unborn Child
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Buddy Allen Bentley of Taylorsville Wednesday evening. He was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under the age of 12 and assault on an unborn child. Bentley is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A February 21st court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder
During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Arrested By Iredell County Deputies
On Sunday, January 15, Iredell County Sheriff Deputies responded to a location on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point in reference to shots fired . It was reported that the male subject shot several rounds toward another vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and was able to...
FOX Carolina
Coroner's Office identifies inmate found dead at detention center
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. One worker is being...
860wacb.com
Conover Man Charged For Trafficking Meth And Fentanyl
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Conover man on Wednesday and charged him with drug trafficking offenses. 133 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in the suspect vehicle. 30-year old Robert Joseph Walton is charged with trafficking in...
1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Alexander County
Jason Elliott-Dani Koscheek, age 43 of Hickory, was arrested Thursday evening by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Koscheek was released from custody under a secured bond of $8,500 with a court date set for Monday, Janauary 23rd in Taylorsville.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held In Jail Without Bond
30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
Husband, wife, dead in double-shooting during domestic situation, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead after a shooting during a domestic dispute Sunday in Cleveland County, the sheriff said. Deputies were called to a home in the 6500 block of Casar Road in Casar at about 11:30 p.m. about a domestic situation between husband and wife, David and Clarice Owens.
860wacb.com
Felony Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man
Alex Lee Hampton, age 30 of Taylorsville, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after his arrest on Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Following his arrest, Hampton was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $45,000. A January 30th court date is listed.
FOX Carolina
Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.
