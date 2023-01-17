ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Two arrested after man found dead at Gaston County residence

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested after another man was found dead at a Bessemer City residence on Friday morning, police said. According to the Gaston County Police Department, officers responded to 1001 Peggy Drive around 8 a.m. in reference to a cardiac arrest. Once at the...
BESSEMER CITY, NC
Sheriff: Two suspects face drug trafficking charges after ICSO investigation

Two suspects, including a verified gang member, face felony drug trafficking charges following an investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrests of Scottie Lewis Pawelski, 26, of Lipton Lane, Statesville, and Barbara Danielle Alexander, 33, of Parsonville Road, Purlear, in a news release Friday morning.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Man arrested after fleeing officers, hitting several cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested a wanted man who hit several vehicles while trying to flee a traffic stop Wednesday. Central Division officers tried to stop 46-year-old Peter Benjamin Roberson of Cleveland County. Robertson had outstanding warrants on him, including felony assault on law enforcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Husband, wife died in Cleveland Co. shooting involving another family member

CASAR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cleveland County Sheriff’s deputies say a husband and wife died in a double shooting on Sunday at their home. Authorities got a domestic situation call from 6558 Casar Road Sunday at 11:27 p.m. David Owens called to report he was in a domestic dispute with his wife, Clarice Owens. The man called another family member, Jordan Stephens, who lived next door to the residence.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
Charges Against Taylorsville Man Include Assault On Unborn Child

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Buddy Allen Bentley of Taylorsville Wednesday evening. He was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under the age of 12 and assault on an unborn child. Bentley is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A February 21st court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder

During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
HICKORY, NC
Stony Point Man Arrested By Iredell County Deputies

On Sunday, January 15, Iredell County Sheriff Deputies responded to a location on Taylorsville Highway in Stony Point in reference to shots fired . It was reported that the male subject shot several rounds toward another vehicle in the parking lot. Deputies reviewed the surveillance video and was able to...
STONY POINT, NC
Conover Man Charged For Trafficking Meth And Fentanyl

The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Conover man on Wednesday and charged him with drug trafficking offenses. 133 grams of methamphetamine, 7.6 grams of fentanyl, 4.5 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in the suspect vehicle. 30-year old Robert Joseph Walton is charged with trafficking in...
CONOVER, NC
1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Hickory Man Arrested On Felony Drug Charge In Alexander County

Jason Elliott-Dani Koscheek, age 43 of Hickory, was arrested Thursday evening by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Koscheek was released from custody under a secured bond of $8,500 with a court date set for Monday, Janauary 23rd in Taylorsville.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Man Held In Jail Without Bond

30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Felony Charges Filed Against Taylorsville Man

Alex Lee Hampton, age 30 of Taylorsville, is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after his arrest on Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Hampton was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Following his arrest, Hampton was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $45,000. A January 30th court date is listed.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Woman arrested, charged with trespassing after notice at Walgreens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested following an incident at Walgreens. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to Walgreens on Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at around 7:13 p.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC

