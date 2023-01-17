Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Florida Explains Why It Blocked Black History Class—and It’s a Doozy
The Florida Department of Education says it banned AP African American History because it teaches students about activism, intersectionality and encourages “ending the war on Black trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and intersex people,” according to a document the department sent to The Daily Beast. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Daily Beast
Outcry Grows After DeSantis Rejects AP African-American Studies Course
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s Department of Education has rejected a request from the College Board—which runs the SAT and approves advanced placement (AP) courses for high schools across the country— to approve a high school African-American Studies course in Florida on the grounds that it violates state law, according to a copy of the letter provided to The Daily Beast.
Daily Beast
Florida GOP Rep. Greg Steube Condition Update Released After 25-Foot Fall
Florida Rep. Greg Steube suffered “several serious injuries” and spent the night in the ICU after falling about 25 feet at his home, an update on his condition released Thursday said. The Republican lawmaker was knocked off a ladder “while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property” on Wednesday afternoon, according to a thread published on his Twitter account. “The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time,” the update early Thursday said. “He is making progress and in good spirits.” The messages also thanked the medical staff who are treating Steube, “the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911,” and “members of the media who waited patiently to accurately report the incident before releasing falsities to the public.”
Daily Beast
Sheriff Urges Judge to Keep New Mexico MAGA Candidate Behind Bars Until Trial
The failed Republican candidate for the New Mexico House whom authorities believe masterminded a series of recent shootings at local Democratic officials’ homes appeared for a virtual court hearing on Wednesday afternoon, where a judge ruled that he would remain jailed until a detention hearing could be held. A date for that hearing has not been set, according to the Albuquerque Journal. Prosecutors have pushed urgently for Peña, 39, to remain behind bars until his trial. “The defendant’s actions show what lengths he is willing to go when he is dissatisfied with reality,” Assistant District Attorney John Litchford wrote in a motion obtained by Source NM. “There is no reason to believe that someone so unwilling to accept reality will give credence to court-ordered conditions of release.” In his own statement pushing for Peña’s continued detention, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina condemned a state judicial assessment tool that the Journal reported had recommended Peña’s release. Calling it “fatally flawed,” Medina said, “We are seeing yet another example today that shows why the criminal justice system is broken.”
Daily Beast
Idaho Judge Expands Bryan Kohberger Gag Order to Include Victims’ Families
The Idaho judge presiding over Bryan Kohberger’s case on Thursday issued a gag order barring attorneys representing “any interested party in the case,” including witnesses, victims, or the families of victims, from talking about it outside a courtroom. The ruling, delivered by Judge Megan E. Marshall, is an expanded version of her earlier non-dissemination order, which prevented law enforcement personnel and attorneys for the defense or prosecution from discussing the case. The Thursday filing further outlines what topics those included in the order are prohibited from commenting on, including evidence, opinions on “the merits of the case,” and any information likely to be considered inadmissible in court. The move comes a day after a newly unsealed search warrant affidavit in the case was made public, revealing that police searching the 28-year-old PhD criminology student’s apartment had recovered a variety of strange items, including a reddish-brown stained pillowcase and a black glove.
