ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Norwich man charged with manslaughter in overdose death

Jan. 20—NORWICH — Police arrested a city man on manslaughter and narcotics charges Thursday stemming from a Jan. 5, 2022 overdose death of the man's friend at an Oak Street home. Police charged Lionel J. Holland, 42, whose last address was 72 Boswell Ave., with second-degree manslaughter, sale...
NORWICH, CT
YAHOO!

Waterford, Harrison residents arrested on drug charges in Farmington

Jan. 19—FARMINGTON — A Waterford woman remained in jail Thursday on charges of drug trafficking and possessing cocaine, crack cocaine and Psilocybin mushrooms. Tina M. Alexander, 46, and Daniel Maxfield, 42, of Harrison were arrested Jan. 13 after police found them sleeping in a pickup truck behind the Irving convenience store on Main Street and checked on their well-being, according to an affidavit by police officer Jonathan Parker.
HARRISON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy