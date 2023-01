A 54-year-old Alabama man and his 55-year-old Milwaukee girlfriend were arrested following a standoff at an Oak Creek Motel 6, police say. The arrests ended a lengthy standoff at the motel, located at 1201 W. College Ave., where Oak Creek Police were assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and the FBI.

OAK CREEK, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO