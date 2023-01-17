Read full article on original website
Memories from East and West Montgomery Sports
January 19, 1978, the East Montgomery Eaglettes beat Chatham Central, ending the Lady Bears’ winning streak. This was a big win for East as Chatham Central was ranked 18th in the state by the Greensboro Daily News. The first quarter showed both teams neck and neck, ending with the Lady Bears up by only one. In the second quarter, the Eaglettes were able to outscore their opponent 14-11. After a low scoring third quarter in which East fell slightly behind, they finished strong in the fourth quarter by edging Chatham Central 13-9. The Eaglettes walked away with a 41-38 win. Three players scored double digits for East. Linda Bennet led her team with 14 points and Tammy Brown and Pam Britt had 10 each.
Safe? Not safe? Baseball, softball fields at issues
Dr. Dale Ellis used his closing comments last week during the Montgomery County Board of Education meeting to address comments made during a recent Montgomery County Commissioners meeting. Ellis was referring specifically to comments about the baseball and softball fields not be- ing safe for play, which he disputed. County...
Candor considers lead rules
Candor commissioners took time out of their January 9 meeting to hear a presentation from Brenden Klenke of 120Water on bringing the town into compliance with new water- line rules. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has ordered each municipality in the state to develop an inventory of all service line connections and pipe materials. Klenke and 120Water want the contract from Candor to do this work.
Boys Varsity basketball takes on a tall order
Tuesday, January 10, the Montgomery Central High School boys’ varsity basketball team traveled to Thomasville to take on the 9-6 Ledford Panthers. Ledford had a size advantage under the goal, to say the least, with a 6-foot-7 center named Whit Deny who could also shoot from anywhere on the court. The Panthers had some seniors on the team with familiar names from this past season, such as the Ledford quarterback Nathan Car who is 6 feet 1 inch and can put points on the board as well.
Girls' basketball defeats Union Pines
The Montgomery Central High School girls’ basketball team is now 7-6 overall after defeating Union Pines in an away game Wednesday, January 11, and coming up short to Central Davidson at MCHS in a thrill- ing game that took place Friday, January 13. The Lady Timberwolves are starting to heat up again after their break and fans could really see the momentum begin to build at Union Pines. Coach Dumas credits the strong defensive response in a whole-team effort that produced a dominant win and held the Vikings to just 26 points total for the night. Coach Dumas says, “Against Union Pines we played some great team defense rotating very well. Anaiya Price had a great game on the defensive side with 20 rebounds and four points. Anassia Robinson added 14 points and controlled our offensive tempo. Robinson also had 9 rebounds. Tamber Flowers had four rebounds and nine points. Stephany Jimenez added two points and three rebounds. Carmen Calloway had a good night as well with six points and two rebounds.”
Boys JV basketball takes down the Panthers
The Montgomery Central High School JV boys’ basketball team is now 7-9 after a win and some close games. Tuesday, January 10, the Timberwolves traveled to Thomasville to go up against the Ledford Panthers. The JV Panthers have struggled this season, only picking up a couple of wins; and the Timberwolves were able to capitalize early and add yet another victory to the books for the young MCHS crew. A big part of the success for the Timberwolves in this game was a huge performance from Zach Stancil who had 29 points that were mostly created from fast-break passes due to heavy defensive pressure.
