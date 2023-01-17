The Montgomery Central High School girls’ basketball team is now 7-6 overall after defeating Union Pines in an away game Wednesday, January 11, and coming up short to Central Davidson at MCHS in a thrill- ing game that took place Friday, January 13. The Lady Timberwolves are starting to heat up again after their break and fans could really see the momentum begin to build at Union Pines. Coach Dumas credits the strong defensive response in a whole-team effort that produced a dominant win and held the Vikings to just 26 points total for the night. Coach Dumas says, “Against Union Pines we played some great team defense rotating very well. Anaiya Price had a great game on the defensive side with 20 rebounds and four points. Anassia Robinson added 14 points and controlled our offensive tempo. Robinson also had 9 rebounds. Tamber Flowers had four rebounds and nine points. Stephany Jimenez added two points and three rebounds. Carmen Calloway had a good night as well with six points and two rebounds.”

TROY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO