Collinsville, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Job fair scheduled for Baker Hughes employees impacted by closure

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation and Work in BA Career & Workforce are partnering with Baker Hughes to help employees impacted by the upcoming closure. A job fair will be hosted at the Baker Hughes Broken Arrow facility on Jan. 17. There will be...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Rainy Start to Wednesday, Cooler Thursday/Friday

OKLAHOMA STATE
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa

Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
TULSA, OK
mix965tulsa.com

Chelsea Handler is coming to Tulsa

Popular comedian Chelsea Handler is going on tour across America in 2023 and she’s making a stop at the Tulsa Theatre on Saturday, May 6th. A special ticket presale for Mix 96.5 listeners is happening on Thursday, January 19th from 10 AM to 10 PM. Just visit THIS LINK and use the offer code MIX965.
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing man accused of having stolen motorcycle

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man with a history of property crimes has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Wednesday on charges of possessing a stolen motorcycle along with having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Due to his criminal record, James Henry Walker Jr., 37, could be sentenced...
CUSHING, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police say woman shot while in car with baby

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa where a woman was hit by a bullet while she was inside a car with a baby. Police said the shooting took place at the Kum & Go at East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue late Tuesday night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police searching for person of interest who provided false information to officer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly provided false information to a police officer to avoid prosecution. Anyone who can identify the person or who has knowledge of the crime should contact Detective Shaw by email at robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org or remain anonymous by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS (2677). Reference case number 2023-300335.
TULSA, OK

