KOKI FOX 23
Janeway Estate open to public, benefits Sand Springs Community Services
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — If you’ve ever been curious about the multi-million dollar home in Sand Springs, this weekend is your chance to see inside the Janeway Estate. The Janeway Estate was a family home turned wedding venue in 2017. Now it’s back on the market with a nearly $2M price tag.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Job fair scheduled for Baker Hughes employees impacted by closure
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation and Work in BA Career & Workforce are partnering with Baker Hughes to help employees impacted by the upcoming closure. A job fair will be hosted at the Baker Hughes Broken Arrow facility on Jan. 17. There will be...
News On 6
Road Construction Project Could Force The Winganon Space Capsule To Be Moved
An iconic piece of Oklahoma history could soon be forced to move. The Winganon Space Capsule could be moved due to a major road construction project. The roadwork will involve repaving and improving Winganon Road from Highway 169 across Oologah Lake. The "Space Capsule" is located just east of Highway...
Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools
Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.
KOKI FOX 23
EPA says 50,000 tons of radioactive waste covered in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — At first glance, it looks like sod on a yard, but there is a mixture of clay and grass seed covering what is believed to be nearly 50,000 tons of radioactive waste in Broken Arrow. The site is also surrounded by a barbed wire fence,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Rainy Start to Wednesday, Cooler Thursday/Friday
Sign up for the FOX23 Severe Weather Team Newsletter to stay up-to-date on all the weather happening in Eastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas. Also, follow the entire FOX23 Severe Weather team on Facebook to get updated information between the times FOX23 is on the air. Click on their photos to link to their individual Facebook pages.
news9.com
3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa
Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
KTUL
Tulsa man pushes for accountability after dog attack
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa man whose dog was attacked by a loose dog is pushing the city to hold animal owners accountable. Robert Harrington’s surveillance camera caught the Jan. 12 attack on camera. "I was attacked by a pitbull mix,” said Harrington. “Two feet outside my...
mix965tulsa.com
Chelsea Handler is coming to Tulsa
Popular comedian Chelsea Handler is going on tour across America in 2023 and she’s making a stop at the Tulsa Theatre on Saturday, May 6th. A special ticket presale for Mix 96.5 listeners is happening on Thursday, January 19th from 10 AM to 10 PM. Just visit THIS LINK and use the offer code MIX965.
1600kush.com
Cushing man accused of having stolen motorcycle
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Cushing man with a history of property crimes has been jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment Wednesday on charges of possessing a stolen motorcycle along with having methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Due to his criminal record, James Henry Walker Jr., 37, could be sentenced...
KRMG
Tulsa police say woman shot while in car with baby
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa where a woman was hit by a bullet while she was inside a car with a baby. Police said the shooting took place at the Kum & Go at East Apache Street and North Harvard Avenue late Tuesday night.
KTUL
Murder warrant issued in connection to missing Bartlesville man, OSBI says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was secured for a man believed to be connected to the disappearance of 23-year-old Devin Wade Viles, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. OSBI said the man, Brock Thompson, is already in the Oklahoma Department of...
KTUL
Police searching for person of interest who provided false information to officer
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly provided false information to a police officer to avoid prosecution. Anyone who can identify the person or who has knowledge of the crime should contact Detective Shaw by email at robertshaw@cityoftulsa.org or remain anonymous by calling Tulsa Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS (2677). Reference case number 2023-300335.
