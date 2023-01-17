ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I touched The Ball. I don’t know if I was supposed to touch The Ball. I wasn’t told not to touch The Ball, so I touched The Ball. I half-expected to be electrocuted or at least granted three wishes by the troll who lives inside (health, wealth, and time travel). Instead, the palm-sized, triangular Waterford crystal, attached via a central screw, sort of wiggled. I wondered if I should tell someone like a nervous flyer noticing part of the wing isn’t joining us in the friendly skies, but I touched a second of the 2,688 crystals, and it wiggled about a half-inch, too. It must have been of those situations where it’s more secure if it’s less secure, like how skyscrapers are supposed to sway a little in the wind and newborns should have a few electrical outlets to play with. If there was something wrong with The Ball, now was the time to find out. It was 11:30am on New Year’s Eve Eve and I was at the top of One Times Square for a combination dress rehearsal-press opportunity: The Ball Test.
This year's No Pants Subway Ride has officially been canceled

New Yorkers hoping to ride the subway partly naked this year should think of other plans as, just as was the case last year, the annual No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled. "The No Pants Subway Ride is not happening in New York in 2023," reads a message on the initiative's official website. "After 19 years of producing the event, we've decided to take a break (sadly the pandemic ruined our plans of making it 20 years in a row!)."
Want to carve your own ice sculpture? Now's your chance at this cool Governors Island event

There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February, and you can get in on the fun. NYC artists and artist teams are invited to submit ideas for an ice sculpture, and those who are picked will get supplies, expert guidance and $2,000 to participate. If sitting back and watching is more of your thing, you can see the sculptors create their icy masterpieces at the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show on Saturday, February 18.
Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club's Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.
Two dolphins were seen in NYC waters this week

All this time later after the pandemic and nature is still healing. On Wednesday, two common dolphins were spotted in Whale Creek, a body of water adjacent to Newtown Creek and the Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility, near Greenpoint. The Newtown Creek Alliance posted the news on its Instagram,...
Behold New York state's favorite Girl Scout cookie

Everyone everywhere loves a good Girl Scout cookie, but, it turns out your favorite flavor of the treat might be tied to the state that you live in. According to data from Girl Scouts and Google Trends, the most popular option in New York is the Thin Mints box (it claims 30% of Google search traffic!), followed by the Samoa (22% of search traffic). Earning 11% of all Google search traffic, the least favorite cookie seems to be the Do-si-dos, the peanut butter-filled sandwich featuring two oatmeal cookies (honestly, it is delicious!).
See inside the expensive new Terminal A at Newark Airport

Last week, the brand-spanking new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport was officially opened to the public—and it's looking fabulous. At $2.7 billion, the renovation is actually the largest investment in the history of the Port Authority, so you can only imagine how awesome the 1 million-square-foot space is.
This new bar in Union Square serves clarified cocktails only

Jelas is a new stand-up bar that fits about 12 people at once whose claim to fame will (hopefully!) be its dedication and expertise in clarified cocktails. The word "jelas" actually translates to "clear" in the Malay language and the name refers to the rotating selection of clarified milk punch cocktails available at the Union Square bar at 17 East 13th Street between University Place and Fifth Avenue.
No, New York is not 'Little Los Angeles'

Last week, New York Times media correspondent Michael M. Grynbaum caused quite a stir around town when he penned an essay dissecting the Los Ang-ularity of New York’s current cultural scene—blasphemy to locals’ ears given the perennial battle between all things East and West. All it took...
