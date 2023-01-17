Read full article on original website
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feetRoger MarshGreenwich, CT
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob HangoutTravel MavenCliffside Park, NJ
Related
Pretend I’m a Tourist: I touched The Ball
I touched The Ball. I don’t know if I was supposed to touch The Ball. I wasn’t told not to touch The Ball, so I touched The Ball. I half-expected to be electrocuted or at least granted three wishes by the troll who lives inside (health, wealth, and time travel). Instead, the palm-sized, triangular Waterford crystal, attached via a central screw, sort of wiggled. I wondered if I should tell someone like a nervous flyer noticing part of the wing isn’t joining us in the friendly skies, but I touched a second of the 2,688 crystals, and it wiggled about a half-inch, too. It must have been of those situations where it’s more secure if it’s less secure, like how skyscrapers are supposed to sway a little in the wind and newborns should have a few electrical outlets to play with. If there was something wrong with The Ball, now was the time to find out. It was 11:30am on New Year’s Eve Eve and I was at the top of One Times Square for a combination dress rehearsal-press opportunity: The Ball Test.
This NYC museum is revealed to be America’s most loved landmark
Every city has its must-see landmarks. When people come to New York City, for example, the Empire State Building and Central Park are often on the to-do list. According to Travelbag, there are two places in NYC that are the most loved and are some of the highest-rated attractions in the entire U.S.
This super cool, futuristic library is opening in the Bronx by 2025
The folks at Snøhetta—the international architecture, landscape and interior design firm responsible for the beautiful new public park at 550 Madison Avenue in midtown Manhattan—are at it again, this time revealing the design for the new Westchester Square Library in the Bronx. The 12,000-square-foot, futuristic-looking project is...
A New York bride wore a thrifted $50 ballgown originally made in the 1950s to the wedding she planned in less than 3 months
Natalia Lauer told Insider she intends to find someone to gift the vintage wedding dress to for free. "It's not my intention to resell it," she said.
This year’s No Pants Subway Ride has officially been canceled
New Yorkers hoping to ride the subway partly naked this year should think of other plans as, just as was the case last year, the annual No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled. "The No Pants Subway Ride is not happening in New York in 2023," reads a message on the initiative's official website. "After 19 years of producing the event, we've decided to take a break (sadly the pandemic ruined our plans of making it 20 years in a row!)."
Want to carve your own ice sculpture? Now’s your chance at this cool Governors Island event
There's a super cool (literally) ice sculpture show coming to Governors Island in February, and you can get in on the fun. NYC artists and artist teams are invited to submit ideas for an ice sculpture, and those who are picked will get supplies, expert guidance and $2,000 to participate. If sitting back and watching is more of your thing, you can see the sculptors create their icy masterpieces at the Governors Island Arts’ Winter Ice Sculpture Show on Saturday, February 18.
This NYC airport has officially been voted one of the worst in all of the U.S.
Using data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, experts at Family Destinations Guide have come up with a ranking of the very worst airports for travel in the United States in 2022 and New York's John F. Kennedy Airport unsurprisingly made the list. Another area hub, Newark Liberty International Airport...
These are the latest Michelin restaurants to watch in 2023
A few times each year, in advance of its main event Bib Gourmand and star announcements, the Michelin Guide incorporates additions to its New York guide. Its first notables of 2033 were revealed January 11. Highlights among the new spots to watch include Le Rock, one of Time Out New...
A beautiful bed of 333 sunflowers was just installed in the Flatiron in support of Ukraine
A new installation featuring 333 sunflowers has just been set up at the Flatiron Plaza on 23rd Street between Fifth Avenue and Broadway, right across from Madison Square Park, in support of the Ukrainian cause. Now through Sunday, January 22, Ukraine's Day of Unity, passerby will get to glance at...
The Holland Tunnel to New Jersey will be closed every night for the next three years
Hurricane Sandy happened over a decade ago, but related disruptions to daily life have yet to end as Port Authority of New York and New Jersey just announced that the New Jersey-bound portion of the Holland Tunnel will be closed to overnight traffic starting February 5 through 2025 in an effort to fix the issues caused by the legendary storm.
You must solve a cipher to enter this speakeasy-styled restaurant and bar
If NYC’s restaurant reservation-making obstacle course—staking out platforms at midnight a number of days in advance of your desired date; strategically coordinated notification settings; calling on the phone—has simply become too easy to slake your competitive streak, a new spot opening in the East Village might reignite your dining rivalry desires.
These NYC neighborhoods are seeing a post-pandemic population boom
The pandemic wallopped New York City’s population as city living became less appealing amid climbing case numbers. Manhattan alone suffered an 11% drop in population in 2020, but now, we’re seeing that borough bounce back. Since then, Manhattan’s population has since grown by almost 4%, according to a new report from Placer.ai.
Behind mayor Eric Adams' decision to turn empty NYC offices into new apartments
Earlier this week, mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plans to convert underused office spaces in New York City into new apartment buildings. In total, the politician offered 11 recommendations that range in scope and function and are based on advice from a city-led task force that was established back in July of 2022.
Cute dogs are taking over NYC's Javits Center this month
Dogs of all shapes and sizes are coming to the Javits Center this month, and you can hang out with the cute canines while admiring their skills. From Affenpinschers to Yorkshire Terriers, more than 120 dogs are expected to attend American Kennel Club's Meet the Breeds on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. The event—America's largest in-person dog breed educational showcase—is intended to teach about responsible pet ownership.
Two dolphins were seen in NYC waters this week
All this time later after the pandemic and nature is still healing. On Wednesday, two common dolphins were spotted in Whale Creek, a body of water adjacent to Newtown Creek and the Newtown Creek Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility, near Greenpoint. The Newtown Creek Alliance posted the news on its Instagram,...
Behold New York state's favorite Girl Scout cookie
Everyone everywhere loves a good Girl Scout cookie, but, it turns out your favorite flavor of the treat might be tied to the state that you live in. According to data from Girl Scouts and Google Trends, the most popular option in New York is the Thin Mints box (it claims 30% of Google search traffic!), followed by the Samoa (22% of search traffic). Earning 11% of all Google search traffic, the least favorite cookie seems to be the Do-si-dos, the peanut butter-filled sandwich featuring two oatmeal cookies (honestly, it is delicious!).
See inside the expensive new Terminal A at Newark Airport
Last week, the brand-spanking new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport was officially opened to the public—and it's looking fabulous. At $2.7 billion, the renovation is actually the largest investment in the history of the Port Authority, so you can only imagine how awesome the 1 million-square-foot space is.
This new bar in Union Square serves clarified cocktails only
Jelas is a new stand-up bar that fits about 12 people at once whose claim to fame will (hopefully!) be its dedication and expertise in clarified cocktails. The word "jelas" actually translates to "clear" in the Malay language and the name refers to the rotating selection of clarified milk punch cocktails available at the Union Square bar at 17 East 13th Street between University Place and Fifth Avenue.
No, New York is not ‘Little Los Angeles’
Last week, New York Times media correspondent Michael M. Grynbaum caused quite a stir around town when he penned an essay dissecting the Los Ang-ularity of New York’s current cultural scene—blasphemy to locals’ ears given the perennial battle between all things East and West. All it took...
The first recreational cannabis dispensary from a justice-impacted person opens next week
A pop-up cannabis dispensary, the second licensed shop in New York, is opening here in NYC next week—and it’s run by someone with a past marijuana conviction. In that way, it’ll be the first of its kind in New York. Smacked LLC, owned by Roland Conner, will...
