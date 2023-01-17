ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Seen on Attempted Kidnapping

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Wednesday after an attempted kidnapping attempt at Lowes on SE Adams Blvd on Tuesday. Quincy Wilson was seen in Washington County Court Thursday afternoon by Judge Linda Thomas. According to an affidavit, the victim was a Lowes employee. Wilson approached the worker at Lowes...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Police arrest teenager in drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a teenager for firing shots in a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa. Police said a 17-year-old male was taken into custody on Monday after officers determined him to be the one who fired shots from the truck that hit the child.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman

Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
OKMULGEE, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash

Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified

A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Two Men Behind Bars Intimidate Potential Witness

Two Bartlesville men were seen in Washington County Court Wednesday afternoon on charges alleging Conspiracy and Witness Intimidation. Lakell Powell and Trey Morgan Smith are already behind bars for previous crimes. According to an affidavit, Powell was on a video call with the potential witness, and holds up a subpoena with the party’s name on it.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Swings a Hatchet, Winds Up in Jail

Kenneth Hamilton was seen in Washington County Court today on a charge alleging assault with a dangerous weapon. Hamilton was arrested on Friday, January 13th and according to an affidavit, this stemmed from a comment made by Hamilton about the other party’s vehicle not being worth a lot of money.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee seed bank opening soon

TAHLEQUAH – Despite high temperatures and drought conditions in 2022, rare Cherokee seeds will again become available for citizens, just in fewer quantities, according to the Natural Resources boss. During a Resource Committee meeting on Jan. 17, Chad Harsha updated councilors on this year’s seed bank status. “It...
TAHLEQUAH, OK

