bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Seen on Attempted Kidnapping
A Bartlesville man was arrested on Wednesday after an attempted kidnapping attempt at Lowes on SE Adams Blvd on Tuesday. Quincy Wilson was seen in Washington County Court Thursday afternoon by Judge Linda Thomas. According to an affidavit, the victim was a Lowes employee. Wilson approached the worker at Lowes...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday for shooting airport police officer
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man will be sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to shooting a Tulsa International Airport officer in the chest. Joseph Watson got into a shootout in the airport parking garage in November 2021, after police said he was targeting his wife and brother, who were flying in from Houston.
Owasso Police Department Cracks Down On Driver Running Red Lights
The Owasso Police Department is cracking down on drivers running red lights and stop signs. The department said that it's because officers have received more complaints about the issue lately. While OPD is working to make the roads as safe as possible, officers said that it can be difficult if...
Man Accused By Police Of Attempting To Kidnap Lowes Employee In Bartlesville Arrested
A man police say attempted to kidnap an employee at a store in Bartlesville is in custody on Wednesday, police say. The Bartlesville Police Department said that video shows a man identified as Quincy Wilson attempting to forcibly remove a female Lowes employee from the store on Tuesday. Captain Andrew...
KOKI FOX 23
Eastbound lanes of US-412 closed in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A wreck has eastbound lanes of a highway closed in Rogers County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said all eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 412 at the Verdigris River Bridge are closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash that has those lanes blocked. The site is...
KRMG
Police arrest teenager in drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a teenager for firing shots in a drive-by shooting that injured a 6-year-old girl in north Tulsa. Police said a 17-year-old male was taken into custody on Monday after officers determined him to be the one who fired shots from the truck that hit the child.
News On 6
Bartlesville Man Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Kidnap Woman
Bartlesville Police say a man is in custody accused of attempting to kidnap a Lowe's employee. Bartlesville Police say Quincy Wilson was taken into custody today in Tulsa and is being brought back here to Bartlesville to be booked into the Washington County Jail. Police say Wilson was walking through Lowe's Monday evening around 5 p.m. when he tried to grab an employee.
KTUL
Man arrested after attempted kidnapping, forcing woman outside, Bartlesville police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- The Bartlesville Police Department is searching for a man they say tried kidnapping an employee from Lowe's. Police say the incident happened Tuesday at 5 p.m. when the suspect, a man now identified as Quincy Wilson, tried to force an employee outside of the store. She was able to get away.
KTUL
Murder warrant issued in connection to missing Bartlesville man, OSBI says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An arrest warrant for First Degree Murder was secured for a man believed to be connected to the disappearance of 23-year-old Devin Wade Viles, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations. OSBI said the man, Brock Thompson, is already in the Oklahoma Department of...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested for stealing vehicle with child inside in Okmulgee
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police said a man was arrested after he stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday. The Okmulgee Police Department said just before 7 a.m., a vehicle was reported stolen with a child inside from an area near West Ninth Street and South Taft Avenue in Okmulgee.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Overnight Crash
Tulsa police say an officer is injured after an overnight crash. According to police, the crash happened late Monday night near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Police say the officer was driving along 61st when another car turned in front of the officer's patrol car. According to police,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pedestrian Killed in Osage County Accident Identified
A pedestrian killed in a vehicular accident earlier in the week has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). According to the OHP, the accident occurred on Monday night in Osage County along State Highway 97 near Sand Springs. A 39-year-old man from Sand Springs struck the pedestrian, who died due to the injuries sustained in the collision. The man that passed was identified on Thursday as 36-year-old Randy Duckett of Sand Springs. The driver was uninjured.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Men Behind Bars Intimidate Potential Witness
Two Bartlesville men were seen in Washington County Court Wednesday afternoon on charges alleging Conspiracy and Witness Intimidation. Lakell Powell and Trey Morgan Smith are already behind bars for previous crimes. According to an affidavit, Powell was on a video call with the potential witness, and holds up a subpoena with the party’s name on it.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Man Swings a Hatchet, Winds Up in Jail
Kenneth Hamilton was seen in Washington County Court today on a charge alleging assault with a dangerous weapon. Hamilton was arrested on Friday, January 13th and according to an affidavit, this stemmed from a comment made by Hamilton about the other party’s vehicle not being worth a lot of money.
Animal organizations overwhelmed after canine flu shuts down Tulsa shelter
Starting Thursday, Tulsa Animal Welfare is set to reopen after a five-week shutdown due to the spread of canine flu inside the facility.
Residents At Tulsa Apartment Complex Frustrated With Ongoing Water Issues
People who live at a Tulsa apartment complex are fed up, after their hot water has been in and out for the past three months. The Tulsa Health Department told One Eton Square Apartments to fix the issues or be subject to penalties and fines. News On 6 spoke with...
news9.com
Couple Injured After Collision On Hwy 412 With Vehicle Transporting Camel, Dog
A husband and wife are at a hospital in critical condition after a trailer carrying livestock crashed into their car. State troopers said the trailer was carrying a camel and a dog that both died. Michael Roberts owned the animals and said he had just left a store in Sand...
News On 6
Power Restored In Bartlesville After Nearly 1,700 People Affected Thursday Night
Power is restored after approximately 1,729 customers were affected Thursday night in Bartlesville, Okla., due to a PSO transmission line to the substation being offline. The power was restored around 10 p.m. Thursday. Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative said crews were dispatched and coordinated with PSO for restoration.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee seed bank opening soon
TAHLEQUAH – Despite high temperatures and drought conditions in 2022, rare Cherokee seeds will again become available for citizens, just in fewer quantities, according to the Natural Resources boss. During a Resource Committee meeting on Jan. 17, Chad Harsha updated councilors on this year’s seed bank status. “It...
