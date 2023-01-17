ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider

This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
Southcrest Baptist Church Accused of Electioneering

The Freedom From Religion Foundation is suing Southcrest Baptist Church, accusing the church of electioneering according to KAMC. The Freedom From Religion Foundation also sent a complaint letter to the Internal Revenue Service asking that "donations" no longer be tax deductible. According to KAMC, the complaint goes back to Lubbock...
SWAT called to central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness

In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
1 injured in crash on I-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to I-27 after a vehicle crashed into the median. The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the interstate between 19th Street and 34th Street. One person was moderately injured, according to police. TxDOT cameras show traffic on the interstate has been...
Police investigate armed robbery at Lubbock convenience store

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Avenue at 10:02 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but the suspect was not found at the time. This story is developing.
Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat

Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise

I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
