Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider
This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
KCBD
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
Lubbock’s Habitat for Humanity ReStore in need of donations
If you plan on decluttering your home, you may want to avoid throwing your things away. Lubbock's Habitat for Humanity could use those spare items. In fact, they need them.
Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house gets second location taken away over owners’ beliefs
LUBBOCK, Texas — The owners at Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house said they were “robbed” of a second location at the South Plains college downtown location due their beliefs and affiliation with Jane’s Due Process. Tumbleweed & Sage Coffee house has been operating out in Wolfforth for 3 years and were given the chance to […]
Ricchezza’s Philly Cheesesteaks In Lubbock Sadly Announces Upcoming Closure
Ricchezza's Philly Cheesesteaks announced that they will be forced to close their doors after falling on hard times. The past couple of years have been really rough on small business owners. Ricchezza's has really been through the wringer. The Lubbock restaurant started out under tents in 2015 and was such...
Southcrest Baptist Church Accused of Electioneering
The Freedom From Religion Foundation is suing Southcrest Baptist Church, accusing the church of electioneering according to KAMC. The Freedom From Religion Foundation also sent a complaint letter to the Internal Revenue Service asking that "donations" no longer be tax deductible. According to KAMC, the complaint goes back to Lubbock...
LP&L customers slated to shop electric providers in Summer 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas – Out of the 72 cities that own their electric utilities in the Lone Star State, Lubbock is the third largest system behind San Antonio and Austin. Unlike those cities, Lubbock will have the ability to choose power providers. “We’re the first city to voluntarily do this,” said Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) […]
fox34.com
SWAT called to central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A heavy police presence including SWAT officers was called to 48th and Bangor just north of the South Plains Mall earlier this afternoon. Around 2 p.m., multiple police officers, including some in tactical gear with rifles, were in the area for what they say was an investigation follow-up.
Lubbock shooting leads to arrest of North Texas man in Guadalupe County
Julio Jimenez was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault in connection to a New Year’s shooting in Southwest Lubbock that left a man with serious injuries, according to a press release from LPD.
Lubbock mother praises South Plains DPS Trooper, went the extra mile to ensure family’s safety
A Lubbock mom was feeling grateful after she said a Department of Public Safety Trooper went the extra mile to make sure her family was safe.
fox34.com
City council meeting with Electric Utility Board, LP&L about ERCOT transition
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock’s city council and the Electric Utility Board are going to deliberate on Tuesday to discuss investing thousands of dollars into the ERCOT transition. City of Lubbock Utilities will report on LP&L’s status and its work to turn into a “wires company” rather than a...
Lubbock Residents Suffering From Mystery Illness
In Austin, Texas they have Cedar Fever. It's an annual illness that leaves a lot of people with fatigue, sniffles, headache, and any number of other ailments. But do you know what the craziest part of Cedar Fever is? It's not from the cedar trees, it's actually from the pollen of the juniper trees.
DON’T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don’t Want From You
They can fix it...surely. Well, if they don't want it, they can throw it away. Here's the truth: when you dump donate items to a Lubbock thrift store that they cannot possibly sell, you are costing a charitable organization money to dispose of your items for you. It may have seemed like a good or at least neutral deed, but really it's quite unethical.
Which Lubbock Country Band Is Stopping Home While on Their Tour?
A band originally from the Hub City is making a stop home during their North American tour. Many people know Lubbock for it's dust storms, tumbleweeds, and of course music with a few musicians ventured out of Lubbock and into the world making a name for themselves. The country band...
We Can’t Believe That This Adorable Lubbock Home Is Actually On The Market
Sometimes, when you drive through Lubbock you see a home that catches your eye and makes you go "whoa." This one, has been just that for me. This standout among a sea of tract homes in North Lubbock, which looks tailor made for prom photos and Christmas gatherings. And now, it's up for sale.
fox34.com
1 injured in crash on I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to I-27 after a vehicle crashed into the median. The crash occurred just after 11 a.m. on the interstate between 19th Street and 34th Street. One person was moderately injured, according to police. TxDOT cameras show traffic on the interstate has been...
everythinglubbock.com
Police investigate armed robbery at Lubbock convenience store
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an armed robbery at Boston Kwik Mart in the 4200 block of Boston Avenue at 10:02 a.m. Thursday. No injuries were reported, but the suspect was not found at the time. This story is developing.
Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat
Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
New Lubbock Food Truck Makes An Exciting And Unique Promise
I guess we caught this one before the official launch. You may or may not have heard me regale my morning show partner with tales of hot dogs. The hot dog funk that comes from my office can also be quite overwhelming. I stand in awe of the giant signature brand hot dogs available at United Supermarkets. I am all for large, quality wieners (don't bring any of those cheap 'red dogs' around me).
