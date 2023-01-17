NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some students likely spent a large portion of their snow day indoors as North Platte saw more than a foot of snow. But one 17-year-old junior at North Platte High School decided to take to the streets of North Platte Wednesday to shovel snow in an attempt to raise some spending money and help people in need.

