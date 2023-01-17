Read full article on original website
Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open
KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
Timelapse of snowfall in North Platte on Wednesday
Teenager in North Platte shovels snow to raise money and help neighbors stay warm. Cayden Rombach of North Platte shovels snow amid Midwestern snow storm. Heavy snow in Kearney. Video courtesy News Channel Nebraska.
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Major Winter Storm to strike the area Tuesday evening into Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A major winter storm is expected to impact the viewing area Tuesday night into Wednesday and for this very reason, we are in a “Weather Alert Day”. An area of low pressure is currently in the Rocky Mountains and this will continue to...
Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state
HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some students likely spent a large portion of their snow day indoors as North Platte saw more than a foot of snow. But one 17-year-old junior at North Platte High School decided to take to the streets of North Platte Wednesday to shovel snow in an attempt to raise some spending money and help people in need.
Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning
SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
North Platte nears historic single-day snowfall from paralyzing storm
A massive snowstorm that shut down most of western Nebraska was on the verge Wednesday of breaking North Platte’s 129-year-old single-day record for snowfall. The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field had received 12.3 inches of snow as of 6 p.m., according to the office’s Facebook page.
UPDATE: NDOT prepares for possible closure on I-80, Highway 30 west of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — UPDATE:. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) said they are preparing for possible closure of U.S. Highway 30 and Interstate 80 in western Nebraska as a winter storm comes in. Jeni Campana with NDOT said that they were making plans in case of a closure...
Five departments, including Holyoke, respond to Nutrien fire
Smoke billowed and could be seen for miles last week as a chemical fire burned at the Nutrien Ag Solutions facility along Highway 6 in Lamar. The Jan. 11 fire drew nearly 50 firefighters from Lamar, Imperial and three other departments. The Imperial Volunteer Fire Department was paged at 1 p.m.
Investigating the real estate market with North Platte Chief Lending Officer
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Housing in the North Platte area is hard to come by, and real estate agents are taking a huge hit. The lack of developers and the increasing interest rates coupled with inflation is making their jobs more difficult. On Friday, NBC Nebraska 2 continued to...
