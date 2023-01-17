ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogallala, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Highway 30 still partially closed, I-80 open

KEARNEY, Neb. -- A major roadway is now accessible after being shutdown for two days. Interstate 80 in Nebraska is now open, though some areas are still partially covered in snow. Parts of the interstate shut down in central Nebraska Wednesday due to high amounts of snowfall, it remained closed...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Road closures stacking up across Nebraska as winter weather blankets the state

HASTINGS, Neb. -- More and more roads are closing across Nebraska. U.S. Highway 83 between Stapleton and Thedford is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles. The route was considered impassable further south to North Platte. Nebraska Highway 92 from Tryon to Stapleton is closed, with the highway considered impassable...
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

North Platte teenager spends snow day shoveling for the community

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some students likely spent a large portion of their snow day indoors as North Platte saw more than a foot of snow. But one 17-year-old junior at North Platte High School decided to take to the streets of North Platte Wednesday to shovel snow in an attempt to raise some spending money and help people in need.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning

SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
SIDNEY, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte nears historic single-day snowfall from paralyzing storm

A massive snowstorm that shut down most of western Nebraska was on the verge Wednesday of breaking North Platte’s 129-year-old single-day record for snowfall. The National Weather Service office at Lee Bird Field had received 12.3 inches of snow as of 6 p.m., according to the office’s Facebook page.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
holyokeenterprise.com

Five departments, including Holyoke, respond to Nutrien fire

Smoke billowed and could be seen for miles last week as a chemical fire burned at the Nutrien Ag Solutions facility along Highway 6 in Lamar. The Jan. 11 fire drew nearly 50 firefighters from Lamar, Imperial and three other departments. The Imperial Volunteer Fire Department was paged at 1 p.m.
IMPERIAL, NE

