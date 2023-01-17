ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Jane Fonda hops on an exercise bike wearing a bright blue tracksuit to promote activewear collection

By Sharon Mai For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Jane Fonda is getting her move on.

In a new promo video shared on Tuesday, the 85-year-old screen icon sported a royal blue tracksuit and hopped on a stationary bike in collaboration with H&M Move.

The 80 For Brady star - who recently revealed she still does the aerobic exercises from her iconic Jane Fonda Workout videos - emphasized the importance of fitness for physical wellbeing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZTcb_0kHw6LmW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lxYS_0kHw6LmW00

In the clip, the Grace and Frankie actress - who recently announced her cancer is in remission after undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma - donned a head-to-toe bright blue workout ensemble.

She modeled a cropped track jacket half-zipped over the matching top and high-waisted joggers.

The activist also wore a pair of white sneakers as she stretched and exercised on the stationary bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Nt3V_0kHw6LmW00

Fonda wrote in the caption of the collaborative post with H&M Move: 'Movement isn't just important, it's a blessing. Let's move together in 2023.'

In the clip, she also sat down to speak about the why making time to move everyday is important.

'The people who already move know why it's not only important but why it's really a blessing,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JKUfd_0kHw6LmW00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BuXh_0kHw6LmW00

'Now in my eighties, it's even more important,' she continued. 'Suddenly getting in and out of a car is kind of hard unless you have strong thighs.'

'So you do it not because so much how you look,' she said. 'You want to be able to live fully.'

In a previously shared post promoting the H&M activewear collection, the star shared the mission is 'to fight for equality of access to sports' and 'to get every body moving'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3469ch_0kHw6LmW00

'If I'm walking and working out, I don't feel my age,' she said.

The two-time Oscar winner also told Elle in a recent interview that to stay healthy she still does the exercises from her Jane Fonda Workout videos.

'It's still relevant today because it really works. I'm 85 now and I can't do the full workout per se, but I do the same moves only slower and with less weight, every day,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m4gv2_0kHw6LmW00

'You want to be able to carry your grandchildren,' she added on the topic of maintaining her health and staying active. 'And I can still do that.'

In the past, she said that she exercised to look a certain way, but now she does it for her physical and mental health.

'Wanting to be bone thin is not good,' said the Book Club star - who has candidly talked about her struggle with bulimia in the past. 'It's not good for your health, and it's not good for your mind to be that deprived.'

She added, 'Someone who's in bed with you might not like it either, because you can get hurt on those hipbones!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbcjG_0kHw6LmW00

Comments / 4

Related
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

The legendary Jane Fonda convinces everyone that she has been their spirit animal all along

Jane Fonda has always been an icon. The legendary actress, activist, and workout guru has had a long and illustrious career spanning over six decades. With a seemingly innate talent for reinvention, Fonda has kept herself relevant in the public eye throughout all iterations of her career. She has once again proved her likability spans generations after a short interview clip went viral on social media.
In Style

Emily Ratajkowski Wore a See-Through White Tube Top in the Dead of Winter

While celebrities have long been known to take weather as a mere suggestion when crafting their OOTDs, Emily Ratajkowski just proved that unseasonable pieces can still find a way to work when paired with the right accessories. Detailing her mid-week ‘fit with an Instagram Story, the supermodel flexed her posing...
shefinds

We're Still Not Over The Sparkling Low-Cut Gown Kelly Clarkson Wore While Performing On 'The Voice'

Kelly Clarkson wowed us with so many great outfits in 2022, with the waist-cinching denim Alexander McQueen dress worn to the CMA Awards and the low-cut Gucci gown she wore to the Emmy Awards being just two of our many highlights. And now the 40-year-old “Since U Been Gone” singer has added yet another dramatic low-cut ensemble to our list of favorites thanks to the racy gown she wore while performing on The Voice finale.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

Multi-Platinum selling superstar Miley Cyrus rang in the new year by hosting a star-studded evening for her second annual NBC live special, Miley’s New Years Eve Party. Boy did they have a time lol! The show was co-hosted by country legend Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus performed a medley of...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Vogue

At 21, Kaia Gerber Is Already One To Watch On The Red Carpet

While her contemporaries favour barely-there dresses on the red carpet, Kaia Gerber prefers to channel ’90s minimalism. Save for the occasional sparkling disco-ball moment – see her turn in Alexander McQueen at last year’s Met Gala – the new-age supermodel gravitates towards simple, innately flattering silhouettes that sing rather than shout.
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 2’s Rebecca Gayheart, 51, Slays In Plunging Animal Print Swimsuit On Mexican Vacay: Photo

Scream 2 actress Rebecca Gayheart is heating up winter in a sexy cheetah print bathing suit with a plunging neckline while vacationing in Mexico! The 51-year-old mother of two looked youthful as she smiled in a poolside photoshoot, which had her dipping her toes in the water and squirting the camera with a water gun. Rebecca’s long, honey brown hair was styled in soft curls and she accessorized with several rings, a silver necklace, a watch, and black shades she wore on her head.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
shefinds

The Year Of The Sheer! Completely See-Through Dresses That Rocked The Red Carpet In 2022

Modesty was not on the sartorial agenda in 2022, as the red carpets were flooded with celebs wearing dresses that left very little to the imagination. Although flashing the flesh is not a new thing due to plunging fronts, non-existent hemlines and thigh-high (sometimes even waist-high) slits, the 2022 way to do it was by opting for sheer and totally see-through fabrics. And some celebs – we’re looking at you, Florence Pugh – were particularly fond of the trend on more than one occasion!
In Style

Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard

For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Daughter Christina, 31, Looks So Grown Up At Event With Dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 75, and his 31-year-old Christina Schwarzenegger arrived at the Austrian Climate Summit on Thursday evening, Jan. 19, in Kitzbuehel, Austria and absolutely lit up the event. They smiled together upon arrival and the Terminator actor and former Governor of California beamed with pride as he wrapped his arm around his daughter’s waist and posed with her. Christina, his second-born daughter, looked pleased to be at the summit and wore an equally enthusiastic smile.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

723K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy