Walgreens lifts limits on online purchases of children's fever-reducing products, debt ceiling looms and Madonna to perform at Amalie Arena

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida Law
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple Coaches
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on Thursday
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff Game
Bay News 9
St. Pete tenant union: Proposed Tropicana Field homes not attainable
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're getting closer to the City of St. Petersburg choosing which developer will build a new home for the Tampa Bay Rays. A few of the ideas on the table include things like income-restricted units, low and moderate-income housing rentals and money for rental assistance and home ownership programs in the neighborhood.
Bay News 9
Suspect sought after shots fired at Tampa officers, DeSantis seeks permanent mask ban and Bucs WR Gage expected to be released from hospital
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. We'll see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 10 mph. Lows tonight will fall to the low 60s. Check your hour-by-hour forecast here |...
Bay News 9
Marijuana farmer frustrated after NY retail licenses halted by injunction
MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. — There is frustration among those who have applied for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in New York after an injunction put those licenses on hold. In November, the federal district court for the Northern District of New York issued a preliminary injunction amid a lawsuit by...
Bay News 9
Survey asks residents what they want built under the Selmon Expressway in South Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Neighbors in south Tampa are being asked what they would like to see built underneath the Selmon Expressway. The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) is now conducting a survey of residents to help determine what will be built under the roadway at the intersection of MacDill Avenue and Bay To Bay Boulevard.
Bay News 9
VP Harris touts investments in 'cleaner,' 'cheaper' energy in Arizona
Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tonopah, Arizona on Thursday for a groundbreaking event at the Ten West Link transmission line, a project that aims to increase energy accessibility and reliability through California and Arizona. Harris was joined by a slew of administration and local officials for the ceremony, including...
Bay News 9
$20M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in the Bronx
A Mega Millions jackpot ticket for Tuesday’s drawing worth $20 million was sold in the Bronx, the New York State Gaming Commission said Wednesday. The winner, who has yet to be identified, bought the ticket at 170th Street Grocery, at 160 E. 170th St. in Mount Eden, the commission said in a press release.
Bay News 9
Photographer turns lens on self during tragedy; encourages mental health awareness
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Professional photographer Águeda Sanfiz turned the camera on herself during a time of loss and tragedy. Professional photographer Águeda Sanfiz documented her very real and emotional journey of love and loss, all on her camera. Sanfiz and representatives from the National Alliance on...
Bay News 9
Homicide rate down dramatically in St. Petersburg last year
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New crime statistics released by the St. Petersburg Police Department show a dramatic drop in homicides last year in St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg homicide deaths halved in the year 2022, according to statistics released by the St. Petersburg Police Department. 16 homicides took place in...
Bay News 9
DriveOhio to test automatic vehicles in rural areas
OHIO — Automated vehicles are being deployed on Ohio's rural roads to adapt smart technologies for companies, according to DriveOhio, an Ohio Department of Transportation initiative. DriveOhio said in a press release it'll help see how the vehicles get around with curves, hills and other obstacles urban areas may...
Bay News 9
Tampa City Council overrides mayor's charter amendment veto
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council responded to Mayor Jane Castor’s veto of proposed city charter amendments during a lively meeting Thursday morning. The council voted to override the mayor’s veto. Earlier this month, the council approved asking voters to decide on five changes to the...
Bay News 9
Tampa officers honored for saving 11-month-old baby from stolen car
TAMPA — Four Tampa police officers were honored Thursday for saving an infant from a stolen car last August. Officers Steven Zawacki, Martin Pollak, Anthony Hardesty, and Landon Harsin were each presented a Life Saving Award during a ceremony. On Aug. 22, the officers responded to an apartment complex...
Bay News 9
Pinellas County Schools teacher receives national recognition
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — During a time when many are leaving the profession, a Pinellas County teacher was nationally recognized Wednesday for her dedication to the classroom. Dr. Kristie Joe Redfering, who teaches special education at the Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center in Pinellas Park, received the 2023 Special Education Teacher of the Year award from The Council for Exceptional Children.
Bay News 9
Teen charged in shooting of unmarked patrol car
TAMPA, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Tampa Police Department announced a 16-year-old was arrested, facing charges related to a shooting Tuesday evening when bullets struck an unmarked patrol car. The teen faces assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. Officers said they found a gun at a nearby...
Bay News 9
Kentucky holds first ever all-girls welding competition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s the first competition of its kind in Kentucky as Jefferson County Public Schools hosts an all-girls welding showdown. A future in welding is a bright one for Brianna Knochelman. The Grant County High School sophomore is three years into learning the trade and the spark has only grown.
