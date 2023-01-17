ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Walgreens lifts limits on online purchases of children's fever-reducing products, debt ceiling looms and Madonna to perform at Amalie Arena

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

St. Pete tenant union: Proposed Tropicana Field homes not attainable

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We're getting closer to the City of St. Petersburg choosing which developer will build a new home for the Tampa Bay Rays. A few of the ideas on the table include things like income-restricted units, low and moderate-income housing rentals and money for rental assistance and home ownership programs in the neighborhood.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Marijuana farmer frustrated after NY retail licenses halted by injunction

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. — There is frustration among those who have applied for recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in New York after an injunction put those licenses on hold. In November, the federal district court for the Northern District of New York issued a preliminary injunction amid a lawsuit by...
NEW YORK STATE
Bay News 9

VP Harris touts investments in 'cleaner,' 'cheaper' energy in Arizona

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tonopah, Arizona on Thursday for a groundbreaking event at the Ten West Link transmission line, a project that aims to increase energy accessibility and reliability through California and Arizona. Harris was joined by a slew of administration and local officials for the ceremony, including...
ARIZONA STATE
Bay News 9

$20M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in the Bronx

A Mega Millions jackpot ticket for Tuesday’s drawing worth $20 million was sold in the Bronx, the New York State Gaming Commission said Wednesday. The winner, who has yet to be identified, bought the ticket at 170th Street Grocery, at 160 E. 170th St. in Mount Eden, the commission said in a press release.
BRONX, NY
Bay News 9

Homicide rate down dramatically in St. Petersburg last year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New crime statistics released by the St. Petersburg Police Department show a dramatic drop in homicides last year in St. Petersburg. St. Petersburg homicide deaths halved in the year 2022, according to statistics released by the St. Petersburg Police Department. 16 homicides took place in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

DriveOhio to test automatic vehicles in rural areas

OHIO — Automated vehicles are being deployed on Ohio's rural roads to adapt smart technologies for companies, according to DriveOhio, an Ohio Department of Transportation initiative. DriveOhio said in a press release it'll help see how the vehicles get around with curves, hills and other obstacles urban areas may...
OHIO STATE
Bay News 9

Tampa City Council overrides mayor's charter amendment veto

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council responded to Mayor Jane Castor’s veto of proposed city charter amendments during a lively meeting Thursday morning. The council voted to override the mayor’s veto. Earlier this month, the council approved asking voters to decide on five changes to the...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa officers honored for saving 11-month-old baby from stolen car

TAMPA — Four Tampa police officers were honored Thursday for saving an infant from a stolen car last August. Officers Steven Zawacki, Martin Pollak, Anthony Hardesty, and Landon Harsin were each presented a Life Saving Award during a ceremony. On Aug. 22, the officers responded to an apartment complex...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Pinellas County Schools teacher receives national recognition

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — During a time when many are leaving the profession, a Pinellas County teacher was nationally recognized Wednesday for her dedication to the classroom. Dr. Kristie Joe Redfering, who teaches special education at the Nina Harris Exceptional Student Education Center in Pinellas Park, received the 2023 Special Education Teacher of the Year award from The Council for Exceptional Children.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Teen charged in shooting of unmarked patrol car

TAMPA, Fla. — On Wednesday, the Tampa Police Department announced a 16-year-old was arrested, facing charges related to a shooting Tuesday evening when bullets struck an unmarked patrol car. The teen faces assault with a deadly weapon, according to police. Officers said they found a gun at a nearby...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Kentucky holds first ever all-girls welding competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s the first competition of its kind in Kentucky as Jefferson County Public Schools hosts an all-girls welding showdown. A future in welding is a bright one for Brianna Knochelman. The Grant County High School sophomore is three years into learning the trade and the spark has only grown.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy