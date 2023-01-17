Read full article on original website
No Mercy: Netflix Puts ‘Cobra Kai’ in a Bodybag
The end of Cobra Kai has been revealed. In an official announcement from show creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg that the Karate Kid sequel series will conclude following its upcoming sixth season. The Ralph Macchio and William Zapka-led series followed the characters of the hit 1980’s film franchise decades later as they resurrected the karate world of their childhood and rekindled rivalries for a new generation.
‘Friday the 13th’ Producer to Reboot the Franchise
Horror has proven it’s one of the franchises that’ll pull in an audience. Even during the pandemic, the genre has remained a power player and we’re seeing an increase in more projects finding their way into theaters. Warner Bros. has even decided to push Evil Dead Rise into a theatrically exclusive release instead of streaming, and Scream is also about to release its next entry after the franchise’s successful revival last year.
Joe Locke, Kathryn Hahn Spotted in BTS Photos from ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
Production has begun on Marvel Studios Agatha: Coven of Chaos and so have the leaks. A series of set photos have revealed Joe Locke‘s character out for an afternoon in the Westview Mall with Kathryn Hahn‘s Agatha. While the photos don’t seem to give much away as far...
Rearview Mirror: A Phase 4 Retrospective-The Year with No Marvel
With Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania set to kick off Marvel Studios Phase 5 in February, what better time to take a comprehensive look back at the ups, downs, ins and outs of Phase 4. First up, the year that wasn’t. Long before Avengers: Endgame hit theaters in 2019,...
‘M3GAN’ Sequel Set for 2025 Release
Hurry up, 2025! The major thriller movie M3GAN is coming back for another round. Akela Cooper, who wrote the script for the original, is returning for its sequel, M3GAN 2.0. The film will hit theatres on January 17, 2025 and will see the return of stars Allison Williams and Violet McCraw. Several sources are reporting that Wiliams will likely repeat her role as a producer.
Stephen King Adaptation ‘The Boogeyman’ Getting Theatrical Release
In a surprising move, The Boogeyman is now moving from streaming to theaters. The news was announced by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday. Per the outlet, The Boogeyman, which is an adaptation of a short story by Stephen King, will no longer debut exclusively on Hulu. Instead, it will go directly to theaters on June 3rd.
Xosha Roquemore Joins ‘Captain America: New World Order’
According to a trade report, actress Xosha Roquemore (Precious, The Mindy Project) has joined the growing cast of Captain America: New World Order. Roquemore’s role was not revealed in the report, but it’s possible she could be playing a member of the Serpent Society, an organization that was recently rumored to appear in the film.
‘The Last of Us’ From Game to Screen: Episode 1
The Last Of Us debuted last Sunday to resounding applause, as the videogame adaptation starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey was celebrated for its faithful recreation of the source material as well as the performances of the cast. Every week, we are going to highlight the differences between the video game and the show, as we gauge whether The Last of Us follows the blueprint of another HBO smash in Game Of Thrones in respecting its source material before potentially setting it on fire. We begin Game to Screen with episode one of The Last Of Us, which only had one major difference with how the game opened but some subtle differences that may impact the larger story.
It’s Tronnin’ Time! Jared Leto’s ‘Tron’ Film is a Go
A third film in the Tron franchise, Tron: Ares, has finally been given a green light at Disney. Jared Leto, who has attempted to get the project up and running for the past six years, will star in the film which will be a direct sequel to 2010’s Tron: Legacy. Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) has entered into talks to direct the film which will work from a script by Jesse Wigutow.
Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ Follow-Up Seems to Have Conjured Up a New Title
Agatha: House of Harkness. Agatha: Coven of Chaos. How about Agnes of Westview? Production on the new Kathryn Hahn-led series has just gotten underway and it seems that it may have a new title! Star Joe Locke, who is believed to be playing Young Avenger Billy Kaplan in the series, revealed a set photo in which a chair reveals a brand-new logo and potentially new title.
‘Hereditary’ Star Alex Wolff Joins ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’
Alex Wolff, breakout star of horror movies such as Hereditary and Old, has joined the cast of A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel spin-off to John Krasinski‘s acclaimed horror franchise. Wolff is set to star opposite Stranger Things and Black Panther favorites Joseph Quinn and Lupita Nyong’o, who both boarded the project in November of 2022. Day One will be directed and written by Michael Sarnoski, who recently worked with Wolff on the indie hit Pig, for which both received much praise. The film will be the first entry in the Quiet Place pantheon not to be helmed by Krasinski himself. While nothing is publicly known about the film’s plot, its story is reportedly set to be based on an idea from Krasinski that will help set up a full-blown Quiet Place cinematic universe for the future.
