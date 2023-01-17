Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
GBP/EUR Is 1% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.52% for the last 5 sessions. At 12:07 EST on Friday, 20 January, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.14. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.604% up from its 52-week low and 6.309% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
EUR/GBP Bearish Momentum: 0.95% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 0.95% for the last 10 sessions. At 21:07 EST on Thursday, 19 January, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.87. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.631% up from its 52-week low and 5.284% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 5.6% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:04 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Platinum (PL) is $1,047.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 995, 99.99% below its average volume of 11734705059.1. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Palladium Futures Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 2.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 20:04 EST on Friday, 20 January, Palladium (PA) is $1,730.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1358, 99.99% below its average volume of 5308859406.56. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 8% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 8.49% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $15,064.07. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 26.99% up from its 52-week low and 5.33% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Lumber Futures Over 17% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 17.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:51 EST on Friday, 20 January, Lumber (LBS) is $433.90. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 39, 99.99% below its average volume of 20597875.38. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
NYSE Composite Bullish By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 5.07% for the last 21 sessions. At 14:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,695.65. About NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 32.67% up from its 52-week low and 6.17% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Is 5% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 5.23% for the last 10 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,410.20. Concerning S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 15.97% up from its 52-week low and 2.5%...
via.news
NYSE FANG Slides By 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 11.41% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:11 EST on Friday, 20 January, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,788.82. Concerning NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.14% up from its 52-week low and 0.17% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 3.34% for the last 5 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Friday, 20 January, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $33,049.24. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 64565961, 82.08% below its average volume of...
via.news
IBOVESPA Went Up By Over 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 5.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 19 January, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $112,232.33. Regarding IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.81% up from its 52-week low and 7.72% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...
via.news
Corn Futures Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 3.52% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:53 EST on Friday, 20 January, Corn (ZC) is $677.00. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 108341, 8.18% above its average volume of 100141.23. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped by a staggering 33.07% in 10 sessions from $48.93 at 2023-01-04, to $65.11 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 1.18% to $10,828.09, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Nikkei 225 Drops By 5% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.57% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:22 EST on Wednesday, 18 January, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $26,488.70. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.32% up from its 52-week low and 9.36% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Over 6% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 6.97% for the last session’s close. At 04:09 EST on Thursday, 19 January, CBOE (VIX) is $20.71. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 10.69% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.71 and 0.63% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $20.58.
via.news
Kosmos Energy Stock Bullish By 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE: KOS) rose by a staggering 31.99% in 21 sessions from $5.95 to $7.85 at 14:24 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 0.32% to $15,598.66, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Kosmos Energy’s...
via.news
QuantumScape Stock Is 31% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) rose by a staggering 31.67% in 21 sessions from $5.38 to $7.09 at 15:38 EST on Thursday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is falling 0.16% to $15,624.84, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. QuantumScape’s...
via.news
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Jumps By 34% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) rose by a staggering 34.7% in 21 sessions from $15.13 to $20.38 at 16:39 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is sliding 0.4% to $15,586.57, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Went Up By Over 25% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 25.86% in 10 sessions from $2.63 at 2023-01-05, to $3.31 at 14:13 EST on Friday, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 1.47% to $11,011.29, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
HBT Financial And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – HBT Financial (HBT), UFP Technologies (UFPT), John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comments / 0