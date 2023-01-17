ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Up and Coming Weekly

Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center

Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Radio Ink

Sarah Weaver Promoted to PD at WKML

Beasley Media Group says Sarah Weaver has been promoted to the role of program director at WKML (95.7 FM) in Fayetteville. Weaver joined the station as a media personality in 2016 and was named co-host of The Big Wake-Up morning show the following year. She previously served as the music director and assistant program director of the station prior to this week’s promotion.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
richmondobserver

’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards

ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Stories

NC DMVA Honors 108-year-old NC World War II Veteran

Born January 12, 1915, Eaglin joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 27. He completed training at Camp Montford Point, in Jacksonville, NC, and was one of the first 300 black recruits to break the Marine color barrier after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an Executive Order establishing the Fair Employment Practices Commission in 1941. Eaglin served two years in the Solomon Islands campaign during the Pacific War of World War II. After WWII, Eaglin left the Marine Corps but returned to active-duty service and earned his paratrooper wings once joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC in 1951. He also served two tours in the Vietnam War in the 1960’s.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Albany Herald

Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores

Santa Fe, New Mexico, paid a local contractor $47,000 to round up about 3,000 shopping carts around the city in 2021 and 2022. Fayetteville, North Carolina, spent $78,468 collecting carts from May 2020 to October 2022.
SANTA FE, NM
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
RALEIGH, NC
thewestsidegazette.com

RATS in the Temple

As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh office complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire broke out at a Raleigh apartment complex late Friday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., a fire broke out at 1100 Logger Court, which is an office complex off Falls of Neuse Road just south of Spring Forest Road in Raleigh. Photos from...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Chicken Salad Chick offering free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19

Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19 for Guest Appreciation Day!. According to their Facebook page: "Every guest will receive one FREE SCOOP of Classic Carol on us! A free scoop will be gifted to every guest who comes into the restaurant for takeout, dine-in, and drive-thru, or added to every online, curbside, and delivery order."
CARY, NC
WRAL

Cumberland County schools still using bottled water

Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary schools in Cumberland County have been drinking bottled water for three years due to safety concerns after thousands of wells in the area were tainted with "forever chemicals" from a Chemours plant. Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

