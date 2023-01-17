Read full article on original website
Up and Coming Weekly
Historians to lead forums seeking feedback on Civil War history center
Nationally known historians who are helping plan exhibits for the proposed N.C. History Center on the Civil War, Emancipation & Reconstruction will return to Fayetteville next week to lead public forums to gain feedback on what content should be included. Gerard Eisterhold, whose firm was contracted to design the exhibits,...
Radio Ink
Sarah Weaver Promoted to PD at WKML
Beasley Media Group says Sarah Weaver has been promoted to the role of program director at WKML (95.7 FM) in Fayetteville. Weaver joined the station as a media personality in 2016 and was named co-host of The Big Wake-Up morning show the following year. She previously served as the music director and assistant program director of the station prior to this week’s promotion.
richmondobserver
’06 Richmond Senior grad nominated for Carolina Country Music Awards
ROCKINGHAM — Last weekend, Erik Hawks played in front of a small, hometown crowd at Hudson Brothers Deli. This weekend, he’ll be at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach. Hawks, a Richmond County native now living in Fayetteville, is one of six singers nominated for Male Performer of the Year in the 8th annual Carolina Country Music Awards.
Charlotte Stories
NC DMVA Honors 108-year-old NC World War II Veteran
Born January 12, 1915, Eaglin joined the United States Marine Corps when he was 27. He completed training at Camp Montford Point, in Jacksonville, NC, and was one of the first 300 black recruits to break the Marine color barrier after President Franklin Roosevelt issued an Executive Order establishing the Fair Employment Practices Commission in 1941. Eaglin served two years in the Solomon Islands campaign during the Pacific War of World War II. After WWII, Eaglin left the Marine Corps but returned to active-duty service and earned his paratrooper wings once joining the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC in 1951. He also served two tours in the Vietnam War in the 1960’s.
Albany Herald
Shopping carts keep disappearing from stores
Santa Fe, New Mexico, paid a local contractor $47,000 to round up about 3,000 shopping carts around the city in 2021 and 2022. Fayetteville, North Carolina, spent $78,468 collecting carts from May 2020 to October 2022.
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Raeford shooting
Staff Sergeant Jimmy Lee Smith III, 24, was pronounced dead when medical crews arrived at the scene on Wednesday.
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
Pedestrian hit, killed along NC 87 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A pedestrian died from being hit by a vehicle in Cumberland County on Friday. North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a woman was hit on NC Highway 87 near Eastern Boulevard. The driver has remained on scene. No charges are expected to be filed. The victim's...
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Robeson Regional Agriculture Fair wins innovation award
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair was presented with the Innovation Award from the North Carolina Association of Agricu
thewestsidegazette.com
RATS in the Temple
As we celebrate the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I’m reminded of the saying, “Team work makes the Dream work”, to how we must do our part in fulfilling our roles in making his dream become a reality. Below are parts of a speech that I gave at the 19 Annual Prayer Breakfast in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. for the Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, Inc., early 2000s in Fayetteville, North Carolina. — Bobby R. Henry, Sr.
cbs17
Massive fire breaks out at Raleigh office complex
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive fire broke out at a Raleigh apartment complex late Friday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., a fire broke out at 1100 Logger Court, which is an office complex off Falls of Neuse Road just south of Spring Forest Road in Raleigh. Photos from...
cbs17
Fayetteville sees converting hotels into rental units as a solution to affordable housing
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A New York City-based redeveloper wants to the turn the old Holiday Inn and Bordeaux Convention Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville into apartments. “The only way to grow the economy in Fayetteville is to get this type of housing moving,” David Mitchell, the co-Founder...
Mt. Sinai Baptist Church prepares for future Life Center in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Donnie Bennett, pastor at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, said the church plans to hopefully break ground on a new Life Center in 2024. The Life Center would consist of a multi-purpose building with a full gym and stage, that would also function for weddings, their summer camp programs and potentially an after school program.
Concerns rise over growing homeless encampment next to I-40 in Raleigh
A makeshift homeless shelter in Raleigh is raising concerns for business owners in the area.
Sweet gesture: Raleigh bakery teetering on closure gets boost from Durham BBQ joint
The owner of Madame B's Bakery thought she might have to shut down soon, citing inflation and soaring costs. But a fellow small business that was also on the brink has stepped up and thrown the store a lifeline.
NC teacher wins $1 million in second-chance lottery drawing
A North Carolina teacher is having a pretty good week thanks to a phone call she got from the North Carolina Education Lottery.
Chicken Salad Chick offering free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19
Chicken Salad Chick is offering a free scoop of chicken salad today, Jan. 19 for Guest Appreciation Day!. According to their Facebook page: "Every guest will receive one FREE SCOOP of Classic Carol on us! A free scoop will be gifted to every guest who comes into the restaurant for takeout, dine-in, and drive-thru, or added to every online, curbside, and delivery order."
borderbelt.org
65 years after Battle of Hayes Pond: Lumbees recall fight that pushed out Ku Klux Klan
Jack Lowery huddled with a few other students in the president’s office at what was then Pembroke State College on a Saturday morning in 1958, concocting a plan to keep the Ku Klux Klan out of Robeson County. The goal was to burn the field in Maxton where the...
WRAL
Cumberland County schools still using bottled water
Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary schools in Cumberland County have been drinking bottled water for three years due to safety concerns after thousands of wells in the area were tainted with "forever chemicals" from a Chemours plant. Students at Gray's Creek Elementary and Alderman Road Elementary...
