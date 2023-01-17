ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, TN

Related
WATE

List: Fatal street racing crashes in East Tennessee

One man was killed and two children were seriously injured in a crash on Tuesday that Knoxville Police said was the result of drag racing. Street racing has caused multiple fatal crashes in East Tennessee and across the state in recent years, causing lawmakers to stiffen penalties for dangerous drivers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Commission vote bypass around Knoxville

Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Knox County commissioner Larson Jay thinks it is time to get the ball rolling on a new bypass around Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox Co. Commission proposes new highway bypass around Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s no surprise if you drive to work—or anywhere—on I-40 or I-75, you have to battle an enormous amount of traffic at any time of the day. The Knoxville County Commission, at Tuesday’s meeting, recognized that traffic congestion throughout Knox County is becoming a more predominant issue that requires long-term solutions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Boyd: Downtown stadium will start to rise from ground in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Look for parts of the downtown multi-use stadium to start sprouting from its Old City site in the coming months. That's according to Tennessee Smokies owner Randy Boyd as he looks ahead at 2023. It'll be a crucial year for construction as the estimated $100 million project finally begins to take shape above ground.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

LaFollette Utilities Board announces planned water outage for Jan. 24

The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) wants customers to know that there will be a scheduled water outage for Tuesday, January 24th, from 8 am until 5 pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
KAT Adventures

The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of

Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
SPENCER, TN
lcpantherpress.com

New slurps in Lenoir City

Expanding communities is a challenging yet exciting thing. Here in Lenoir City, many see this not only as a small community, but home. Building up the town opens a lot of opportunities for this small rural town in Tennessee. With many new stores, living places, and restaurants opening up, one of these being Smoothie King.
LENOIR CITY, TN
WJHL

DOJ: 7 charged in conspiracy to bring drugs into East Tenn. & Southwest Va.

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Seven people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their alleged role in an operation to bring heroin and methamphetamine into East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. A release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), states that following people were charged and arrested after the four-count indictment was returned: […]
DETROIT, MI

