A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
WUSA
Natasha Lyonne Gets Emotional Over Friends' Support as Tracee Ellis Ross Crashes Her Interview (Exclusive)
Natasha Lyonne had a lot to celebrate on Tuesday when she stepped out in Hollywood to launch her new detective series, Poker Face. The star and executive producer of the Peacock mystery was surrounded by her famous friends at the Los Angeles premiere, some of whom appear in the 10-episode case-of-the-week series and some who showed up to lend their support.
WUSA
Austin Butler's Voice Coach Defends His Elvis Accent
Austin Butler's voice is natural, despite what the critics think. According to Dr. Irene Bartlett, who worked with the 31-year-old on Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, Butler isn’t putting on when it comes to the similarities between his voice and the King of Rock and Roll. Bartlett said that after over...
WUSA
Nick Viall Reveals How Tom Hanks Played a Role in His Proposal to Natalie Joy
Tom Hanks helped Nick Viall pop the question! On the latest episode of The Viall Files podcast, the former Bachelor revealed how the A-list star unknowingly played a big role in his proposal to Natalie Joy. When Viall set out to pop the question, he decided he wanted to do...
WUSA
Jen Shah Explains Why She Skipped Planned Interview with Andy Cohen
Jen Shah is opening up about why she's decided to not sit down for an interview with Andy Cohen, after being sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Shah -- who was sentenced to six and a half years in prison, plus five years of supervised release, earlier this month -- took to Instagram on Thursday to share her desire to tell her own story in full, and why she doesn't feel that can be done in an interview with Cohen.
WUSA
Dakota Johnson Makes Joke About Armie Hammer Cannibalism Allegations While Presenting Award at Sundance
Dakota Johnson made a pretty daring joke at Sundance Institute's Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance, presented by IMDbPro, in Park City, Utah, on Thursday. During the event, which kicked off the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Johnson presented the icon award to Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino. Johnson worked with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash and Suspiria, and praised him as "the epitome of international icon."
WUSA
Chrissy Teigen Announces Birth of Daughter With John Legend: Find Out Her Name
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are introducing their baby girl to the world! On Thursday, the 37-year-old model took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her and Legend's third child, a daughter named Esti. Teigen shared the news with an adorable photo of her three kids. In the pic,...
WUSA
Selena Gomez Confirms She's Single Amid Dating Rumors with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart
Happily alone! Selena Gomez is responding to reports that she's sparked a romance with The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart. After reports and rumors began to surface earlier this week that Gomez and Taggart were an item, the songstress seemingly shot down those speculations with a message she posted to her Instagram story on Thursday.
WUSA
Gabrielle Union Reacts to Backlash Over Comments About Infidelity (Exclusive)
Gabrielle Union isn't backing down in the face of criticism -- and has some advice for her critics, who are slamming recent comments she made about infidelity in her previous marriage. Union stunned on the carpet at the season 3 premiere of Apple TV+'s drama series Truth Be Told --...
WUSA
'Cobra Kai' to End With Season 6
All things must come to an end. Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for a sixth and final season on Friday, with co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg promising it to be the "biggest season" yet. In a letter announcing the news, the trio explained why it was time for...
WUSA
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott 'On a Break' From Relationship and Leading 'Different Lifestyles,' Source Says
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are taking some time apart. A source tells ET that the parents of two are currently "on a break" from their romance. "The two have had an up and down relationship," the source says, "and although they aren't together right now, it doesn't mean it's over for good."
WUSA
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Reveals How Sean Lowe Alleviated His Pre-Show Fears (Exclusive)
Sean Lowe's love story makes Zach Shallcross believe in the power of The Bachelor. Only Entertainment Tonight was at the Bachelor Mansion just before Zach welcomed 30 women on his journey for love, and the 26-year-old tech executive revealed how a former franchise lead allayed his fears about the road ahead.
WUSA
Craig Ferguson Is Planning a Return to Late-Night TV, Shopping Around New Show
Craig Ferguson is making his way back to late night! The 60-year-old comedian and Sony Pictures Television have plans to launch a 30-minute syndicated talk show this fall called Channel Surf With Craig Ferguson. So far, no network or premiere date for the show has been announced, as it is...
WUSA
Rihanna's Son Is Going to Super Bowl Halftime Rehearsals, Singer Is 'Happiest She's Ever Been,' Source Says
Rihanna is living her best life and working to make sure that her fans live theirs during her upcoming Super Bowl LVII halftime performance. A source tells ET that the singer is "the happiest she's ever been" as she spends time with her family and works on her highly anticipated show. She's even getting her family involved in the process, with the source sharing that A$AP Rocky and their son -- born back in May -- have attended her rehearsals.
WUSA
'Fresh Prince' Star Tatyana Ali Joins 'Bel-Air' Season 2
There's a familiar face headed to a town called Bel-Air!. Peacock shared the trailer for Bel-Air season 2 on Thursday, which revealed that Tatyana Ali -- who played Ashley Banks in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series -- will make a recurring guest star appearance in the upcoming season. Ali will play Mrs. Hughes, an English Literature teacher at Bel-Air Middle School who sees promise in Ashley (Akira Akbar) and lends her books from her personal collection.
WUSA
Mel B Recalls 'Quite Embarrassing' Moment Prince William Pinned a Medal on Her Cleavage
Careful with those hands, Prince William! Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Scary Spice, had an awkward moment with the future king of England. The 47-year-old pop star visited Buckingham Palace in May 2022 to receive her MBE -- Member of the Order of the British Empire, but the actually pinning of the honor proved to be "quite embarrassing" for the musician and activist.
WUSA
Jennifer Garner Looks for Answers in Apple TV Plus' 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Mystery Thriller: First Look
Jennifer Garner is in search of the truth. The actress stars in The Last Thing He Told Me, Apple TV+'s new limited series based on the best-selling novel by Laura Dave, revealing an official first look and the premiere date for the seven-part mystery drama: The first two episodes will drop Friday, April 14, with new episodes premiering weekly through May 19.
WUSA
Gabrielle Union Developing a 'Bring It On' Sequel About the Clovers (Exclusive)
Over 20 years after Bring It On debuted in theaters, Gabrielle Union reveals to ET's Denny Directo that she is working on a new sequel. "We've been developing a sequel that centers on the [Clovers]," she says, referring to the East Compton cheerleading squad her character, Isis, is the captain of in the original film. "We are working on it."
WUSA
'Hello Tomorrow!' Trailer: Billy Crudup Wants to Sell You a Timeshare on the Moon
After hawking the news on The Morning Show, Billy Crudup is now hawking timeshares on the moon in the all-new Apple TV+ series, Hello Tomorrow!. The Emmy-winning actor leads the half-hour dramedy about a group of traveling salesmen trying to convince customers to leave Earth behind for a "brighter tomorrow."
